 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Your kid should be around here ... somewhere   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

824 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2022 at 4:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Watch she ended up in New York City, like in Home Alone 2.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Running away from the Tiny House?
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 if you can't navigate an airport by 7th grade the American education has much to answer for... I see your point, that kid was doomed.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheesh, put an Apple AirTag in that kid's backpack if you're so worried about it.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) I managed to navigate a foreign airport, my first time in one while old enough to be aware of what was going on, at that age.  It took me a bit to find the correct carousel for my luggage, but that was about the extent of my troubles getting from the plane to meeting up with the person who was picking me up at the airport.

2) Point 1 notwithstanding, the mom paid for a chaperone.  The mom damn well should have been able to rely on their being a chaperone.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*there.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: if you can't navigate an airport by 7th grade the American education has much to answer for... I see your point, that kid was doomed.


Yeah, I got shipped back east every summer as a kid and airports were not a problem for me but I don't have any idea what they're like now.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: if you can't navigate an airport by 7th grade the American education has much to answer for... I see your point, that kid was doomed.


Some airports are worse than others and terribly laid out.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How was the little girl expected to find her own way without any eyes?

Sure, blind people develop other senses. But this kid is down to like 2/5 senses 


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Final boss of the Karen video game
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I feel sorry for her conspiracy theorist dad who's going to read a supervillan plot into this.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mom needs her ass kicked.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Final boss of the Karen video game
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x510]


Yeah, how dare she be pissed at the airline for having no farking clue where the kid is that the parents paid a premium to the airline for to have her escorted every part of her trip.
 
silverjets
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh nothing happened.  Kid flew on the plane, deplaned, got her bag, found her dad and everything is fine.  Does Mom biatch and complain about everything that could possibly happen on a daily basis?

What if her kid gets run over by a bus while walking to the corner store?  Does Mom complain to the city about their buses?

What if the kid falls off her bike while riding it?  Does Mom complain to Schwinn about bicycles?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did they check the overhead compartment?
 
Hots_Kebabs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kbronsito: How was the little girl expected to find her own way without any eyes?

Sure, blind people develop other senses. But this kid is down to like 2/5 senses 

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x510]


<here's the wind-up....and the pitch>

Good god, how does she smell?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

robertus: Did they check the overhead compartment?


All children lost by the airline will be sent to Qatar to build soccer stadiums.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.