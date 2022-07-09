 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The U.S. may be losing the fight against monkeypox. Also, the fight against gun violence. And theocracy. And misogyny. And white supremacy. Also misinformation, corporate corruption, climate change, crumbling infrastructure, and I'm running out of ch
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It is not, relax.  There are elections soon enough that we can get rid of the whackjobs in office now.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There were two ads for Trump 99% pure Silver Coins on the page.

Now I doubt the existence of monkey pox and of monkeys.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MrBallou: There were two ads for Trump 99% pure Silver Coins on the page.

Now I doubt the existence of monkey pox and of monkeys.


Yes, but just think. If we'd actually had to deal with a link to the New York Times, which is where this article was actually published, it might have meant having to find a way around their paywall to read it. Or -- and you might want to sit down for this next possibility, it's pretty shocking -- actually paying to read high-quality news online. That simply can't be allowed, it's far too much to ask anyone. It's so much better to have a queue filled with stuff like this and Twitter links.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ya think?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Reminder: with a logarithmic Y scale, a straight line indicates an exponential increase. Steeper = faster.

See also: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-16/monkeypox-cases-could-spread-unseen-in-us-if-testing-bottlenecks-don-t-improve

Testing is so limited that it's impossible to tell how much of the virus circulating in the US is being picked up, [...]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

feckingmorons: It is not, relax.  There are elections soon enough that we can get rid of the whackjobs in office now.


Stitt, DeSantis and Abbott are all up for reelection. It's about time those states had actually competent governors.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: Ya think?

Reminder: with a logarithmic Y scale, a straight line indicates an exponential increase. Steeper = faster.


This is such an important point.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But we still lead the world in Trump rallies, Kid Rock-themed bars, and coal-rolling brodozers, so we all know what country Jesus is high-fiving.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

educated: Ivo Shandor: Ya think?

Reminder: with a logarithmic Y scale, a straight line indicates an exponential increase. Steeper = faster.

This is such an important point.


Skip forward a month or two: "Nobody could have predicted this!"

Followed by "well, it's endemic now" once it gets well established in native rodent populations.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus Christ, stop pushing shiat links like this out to the public tabs. I get people are cheap and don't want to pay for WaPo or the NYT, but f*ck em.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wingers: the cause of all of civilizations problems
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to engage in a fight before you can lose it, subby.
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You assume we're even TRYING to fight any of those.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Jesus Christ, stop pushing shiat links like this out to the public tabs. I get people are cheap and don't want to pay for WaPo or the NYT, but f*ck em.


You have a problem with a site that has the date in French and announces itself as "US Sports"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we evolved from monkey's how come theres still monkeypox? Huh libs?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The war on drugs, the war on terror (terrorists shifted to white Christians), the war on Christmas
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Looks around) so...late-stage capitalism (nods).
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: MrBallou: There were two ads for Trump 99% pure Silver Coins on the page.

Now I doubt the existence of monkey pox and of monkeys.

Yes, but just think. If we'd actually had to deal with a link to the New York Times, which is where this article was actually published, it might have meant having to find a way around their paywall to read it. Or -- and you might want to sit down for this next possibility, it's pretty shocking -- actually paying to read high-quality news online. That simply can't be allowed, it's far too much to ask anyone. It's so much better to have a queue filled with stuff like this and Twitter links.


Farkers:

Link to The New York Times, Washington Post or such paywall site: Half the thread filled up with people complaining about the paywall.

Link to NY Times Twitter with multiple tweets basically reposting the paywall article: Why does Fark always post Twitter crap?! I want to read the actual article.

Link to Some Guy's Blog that basically reprints news stories: Why does Fark link to some crappy blog that sucks?!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it is here to stay like COVID, we will just need to live with it and move on. Vaccines should have been here but nope they ended up in Europe instead.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget there's also the new COVID omicron variant that eludes vaccine and former infections too. What a time to be alive!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care. Staying home. Fark all y'all. Stop acting like asshats.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: Pocket Ninja: MrBallou: There were two ads for Trump 99% pure Silver Coins on the page.

Now I doubt the existence of monkey pox and of monkeys.

Yes, but just think. If we'd actually had to deal with a link to the New York Times, which is where this article was actually published, it might have meant having to find a way around their paywall to read it. Or -- and you might want to sit down for this next possibility, it's pretty shocking -- actually paying to read high-quality news online. That simply can't be allowed, it's far too much to ask anyone. It's so much better to have a queue filled with stuff like this and Twitter links.

Farkers:

Link to The New York Times, Washington Post or such paywall site: Half the thread filled up with people complaining about the paywall.

Link to NY Times Twitter with multiple tweets basically reposting the paywall article: Why does Fark always post Twitter crap?! I want to read the actual article.

Link to Some Guy's Blog that basically reprints news stories: Why does Fark link to some crappy blog that sucks?!


Fark should just be discussions and surveys about how much you want to fark your coworker.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: There were two ads for Trump 99% pure Silver Coins on the page.

Now I doubt the existence of monkey pox and of monkeys.


Like Trump would use anything plebian as pure silver.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who greenlit this nonsense?
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pocket Ninja:

Or -- and you might want to sit down for this next possibility, it's pretty shocking -- actually paying to read high-quality news online.

I thought you said this article originated from the New York Times?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: What a time to be alive!


For now
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been getting served "news" about monkeypox being the new gay-person-only disease or some horseshiat 🙄

They're specifically focusing on just how sexually transmitted it.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because freedumbs, of course, which is how we got maximum COVID-19, of course.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Who greenlit this nonsense?


Donald Trump, of course, so he can find something else to blame on the Demonrats.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: It is not, relax.  There are elections soon enough that we can get rid of the whackjobs in office now.


shut it traitor
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Don't care. Staying home. Fark all y'all. Stop acting like asshats.


But I'm out of beer. I'd prefer to stay home but prefer it even more when I have beer and I'm too damn cheap to pay delivery charges. Bah.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Who greenlit this nonsense?


Clearly someone who has it out for you personally!

The nerve!
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look how successfully Joe Biden dealt with COVID. Monkeypox will soon be safely endemic.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: But we still lead the world in Trump rallies, Kid Rock-themed bars, and coal-rolling brodozers, so we all know what country Jesus is high-fiving.


Croatia?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, let the fear flow through you. You're right to be afraid, citizen.  Your corporate and federal masters will protect you, if you do what they say.
 
Abox
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
homelessness, racism, hunger, debt, income inequality
 
RustyShock
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What IS this crappy website?  It's French?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Yes, let the fear flow through you. You're right to be afraid, citizen.  Your corporate and federal masters will protect you, if you do what they say.


Are you sure you aren't the one afraid? Maybe you should prove how not afraid of monkeypox you are by licking someone's scabs.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Don't forget there's also the new COVID omicron variant that eludes vaccine and former infections too. What a time to be alive!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mistahtom: I've been getting served "news" about monkeypox being the new gay-person-only disease or some horseshiat 🙄

They're specifically focusing on just how sexually transmitted it.


A large majority of the confirmed cases have been in that group so far.

p.s. Good luck getting tested for it if you develop a mysterious skin rash and do not happen to fit that demographic profile.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Serious question - isn't it primarily sexually transmitted?
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: JulieAzel626: Pocket Ninja: MrBallou: There were two ads for Trump 99% pure Silver Coins on the page.

Now I doubt the existence of monkey pox and of monkeys.

Yes, but just think. If we'd actually had to deal with a link to the New York Times, which is where this article was actually published, it might have meant having to find a way around their paywall to read it. Or -- and you might want to sit down for this next possibility, it's pretty shocking -- actually paying to read high-quality news online. That simply can't be allowed, it's far too much to ask anyone. It's so much better to have a queue filled with stuff like this and Twitter links.

Farkers:

Link to The New York Times, Washington Post or such paywall site: Half the thread filled up with people complaining about the paywall.

Link to NY Times Twitter with multiple tweets basically reposting the paywall article: Why does Fark always post Twitter crap?! I want to read the actual article.

Link to Some Guy's Blog that basically reprints news stories: Why does Fark link to some crappy blog that sucks?!

Fark should just be discussions and surveys about how much you want to fark your coworker.


New York or Chicago pizza?
 
RustyShock
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Serious question - isn't it primarily sexually transmitted?


Primarily.  But the CDC says that it can also be spread through hugging, kissing and cuddling.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: (Looks around) so...late-stage capitalism (nods).


Capitalism:  Wealth begets wealth.  Wealth is power.  Power controls the begetting of wealth.  Greedy people seek wealth, gain power, use it to prevent anyone from stopping their continued accumulation of wealth (and therefore power).

End result: The greediest, least empathetic people collect all the wealth while the majority transition into a disposable slave class, economic system crashes, wealthy move on to the nearest available economy to continue their behavior uninterrupted.

Seems about right.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Serious question - isn't it primarily sexually transmitted?


Any body fluid contact, but that is very broad since those afflicted can suffer from leaking open sores as well. You could pick it up from a doorknob under the rightwrong circumstances.

The initial outbreak seems to be linked to some fetish festival, but there is zero reason it will be contained to those demographics.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not everything is a farking fight.  That's America's problem
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: Serious question - isn't it primarily sexually transmitted?


People shed the virus from skin lesions and/or in respiratory droplets. Sexual contact with an infected person makes both of those mechanisms particularly effective, but it is not required for transmission. Contact with contaminated surfaces (including bedding and clothing) can also do it. And the respiratory droplet route could cover situations like being on the same dance floor as an infected person, without any direct contact.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Destroying morale does tend to lead to defeat.

Hope you're happy, Drew.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.