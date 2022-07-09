 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   Man's plan to steal a train falls apart when his getaway vehicle turns out to be confined to the track   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Blue Line, Chicago Transit Authority, Green Line, Chicago, 30-year-old man, Red Line, Pink Line, Chicago 'L'  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no way. He couldn't have ...

*click*

Oh, he did.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gesundheit
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't say he tried to steal it, only that he climbed through the open window.

Obviously he was just training.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attempting to steal a local-travel-only train... bold move, Cotton, and we all see how that played out now.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro tip:  Driving a train ain't like driving your car.  You can't just hop in, start it up, and drive away.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CUCKOO ON A CHOO CHOO
Youtube 6EEby8qRVd4
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seems like police are on the fast track to railroad him for this crime. He's looking at a pretty long hitch in prison where he will spend most of his time watching out for his caboose.

And he is definitely getting a stocking full of coal this year.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There used to be a guy who regularly took NYC subway trains on joyrides. He was caught when he was constantly on or close to schedule.

/seriously, probably on the spectrum
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
C-T-A?

W-H-Y?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sad Trombone - Gaming Sound Effect (HD)
Youtube CQeezCdF4mk
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
flopmovies.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sometime folks don't think things all the way through - I recalled this guy that tried to attack a boat with a train:
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/02/825897966/train-engineer-says-he-crashed-in-attempt-to-attack-navy-hospital-ship-in-l-a
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He probably would've been robbed and shot if he tried that on a Red line train
 
alienated
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Pro tip:  Driving a train ain't like driving your car.  You can't just hop in, start it up, and drive away.


You can if you're on the Milwaukee Road
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
His criminal moniker will be "El 'L'".
In English, that's "The 'L'"
 
