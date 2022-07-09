 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Boris' new Minister for Education couldn't even make it through her first day without flipping the bird, on camera, at the public, on her way into Downing Street   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Facepalm, recent weeks, death threats, moments of poor behaviour, young people, Twitter, inappropriate conduct, teacher, headteacher  
•       •       •

315 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2022 at 2:45 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lily Allen - Fuck you. (Video Clip)
Youtube F0G-KbF3LcU
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy fark are conservatives fragile snowflakes. You're a public servant. Criticism is literally part of your job.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Conservatives know they're vile filth.  It's why they love playing the victim.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think this Cabinet will be around for long. Johnson's party invited him to please fark right off, and Johnson declined the invitation. When the 1922 Committee meets on Monday they might change that invitation to something less polite.

I think this brief period might go down in Parliamentary history as the F&ck You Government.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think I saw that person in a movie.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/F0G-KbF3LcU]


Millie Jackson Fuck you symphony
Youtube iGJgyuAu6eo
 
Valter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wouldn't trust these people to run a lemonade stand and they once ran the empire.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Holy fark are conservatives fragile snowflakes. You're a public servant. Criticism is literally part of your job.


Politicians are elected officials, they're not public servants.

And futhermore, critisism isn't something public servants has to deal with, rather the opposite.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Holy fark are conservatives fragile snowflakes. You're a public servant. Criticism is literally part of your job.


No YOU are the governed. You answer to the Government! The Government does not answer to you!
At least this is what "conservatives" in the US and UK would have you believe, doubly so if you watch FOX or OAN where protesting is regarded as a serious crime
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone is triggered.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/F0G-KbF3LcU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Now, with an added shout out to the SCOTUS.

Olivia Rodrigo - F*** You (feat. Lily Allen) (Glastonbury 2022)
Youtube Fpc40dmPlVM
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aaronx: I don't think this Cabinet will be around for long. Johnson's party invited him to please fark right off, and Johnson declined the invitation. When the 1922 Committee meets on Monday they might change that invitation to something less polite.

I think this brief period might go down in Parliamentary history as the F&ck You Government.


How does this work?  Boris is still sorta PM, just not head of his party anymore, so he gets to put chumps in all the empty slots that will suck down paychecks until parliament sorts their shiat out?


Or are all the govt departments running on civil service autopilot without political appointees?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/F0G-KbF3LcU]


Lily Allen | Dead Ringers | BBC Comedy Greats
Youtube WE0hq0uThmU
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.