(Al Jazeera)   For anyone not paying attention to Sri Lanka, the country is bankrupt and protesters have overrun the police and military and stormed the Presidential mansion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image
Thousands of starving people do tend to kill those with the food so they can eat.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, The Green Agenda, . . . coming to you, sooner than you think.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Starvation was what brought down Ceausecu, dictator of Romania.  He imposed surreal restrictions on the people and the tolerated it for years.  But when they ran out of food, they took to the streets and he was cooked.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolae_Ceau%C8%99escu
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Ladies and gentlemen, The Green Agenda, . . . coming to you, sooner than you think.


Fark user image
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Ladies and gentlemen, The Green Agenda, . . . coming to you, sooner than you think.


Can't tell if troll or just stupid
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: Zeb Hesselgresser: Ladies and gentlemen, The Green Agenda, . . . coming to you, sooner than you think.

Can't tell if troll or just stupid


Whynotboth.jpg
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy Joel - We Didn't Start the Fire (Official Video)
Youtube eFTLKWw542g
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

I'm afraid to even try to pronounce that correctly
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. Hunger will do that.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: Zeb Hesselgresser: Ladies and gentlemen, The Green Agenda, . . . coming to you, sooner than you think.

Can't tell if troll or just stupid


preview.redd.it
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.

One of my college friends/rugby teammates was from Sri Lanka.
 
etoof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Food is for rich people, prayers are for the poor.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

I'm afraid to even try to pronounce that correctly


Fark user image
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies and gentlemen, you see before you the consequences of not doing things my way.
This event perfectly confirms all mt existing beliefs, and that interpretation of them is obviously correct.
I am very intelligent.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Ladies and gentlemen, The Green Agenda, . . . coming to you, sooner than you think.


Fark user image
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

I'm afraid to even try to pronounce that correctly


I'll try:  Wickremesinghe.  Sounds better without italics.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darth sunshine: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eFTLKWw542g]


LEO-NARD BERN-STEIN!
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why Sri Lanka is Collapsing: the Coming Global Food Crisis
Youtube W5zxYDHwf-Y


It's going to be rough worldwide for a while.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they can eat the rich now.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Ladies and gentlemen, The Green Agenda, . . . coming to you, sooner than you think.


Fark me!  If not trolling, I hope that lobotomy scar heals up soon, in fact probably the same if trolling.

Amazingly the collapse of the Sri Lankan economy has been caused by the corruption, grift and criminal activity of a single family, who were all given government jobs.  Thank God nothing like that could ever happen here!
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh oh, there's about to be a tiger party in the north.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Sri Lanka,

The Germans say Sri Danke.

The fattest ass is named Sri Donka.

Their local dub of the Flintstones is called Sri Bonka.

When a ship ceases to float, it-ah Sri Sonka.

A toy truck is a Sri Tonka.

In Sri Lanka.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

claytonemery: Starvation was what brought down Ceausecu, dictator of Romania.  He imposed surreal restrictions on the people and the tolerated it for years.  But when they ran out of food, they took to the streets and he was cooked.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolae_Ceau%C8%99escu


Not to mention outlawing abortion and getting rid of social safety nets.

Sri Lankan citizens have been converting their currency to dollars and euros for months now which is never a good sign for stability.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll crap, they are the worlds leader in load cells manufacturing. Not that I like to weight myself but it's kind of a necessity.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now, an hour or so of Farkers, based on their extensive knowledge and understanding of Sri Lankan culture, politics, and economics, downsplaining this situation in terms applicable to American politics, and that somehow amazingly prove all the things they already think.
Bad analogy masturbation hour, I like to call it.
 
hubcity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does anyone remember the details of Sri Lanka being held up as a successful right-wing takeover? This seems like the inevitable result.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their President put a ban on agrochemical imports, and if I understand the situation, a lot of farmers didn't plant because they belived going instant organic won't cover the cost of diesel to run the tractors. Which is just as well because they have no diesel. And they don't have the manual tools because they automated a while back along with crop land consolidation. And they had some shakey business with the currency exchange rates hiding massive devaluation for years. Then they have had two years without tourism, and now tourists won't come back if there's no food or fuel.

Next up, food donations ruin the profits for the farmers who did plant.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: And now, an hour or so of Farkers, based on their extensive knowledge and understanding of Sri Lankan culture, politics, and economics, downsplaining this situation in terms applicable to American politics, and that somehow amazingly prove all the things they already think.
Bad analogy masturbation hour, I like to call it.


Welcome to Fark.
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them eat cake!
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: And now, an hour or so of Farkers, based on their extensive knowledge and understanding of Sri Lankan culture, politics, and economics, downsplaining this situation in terms applicable to American politics, and that somehow amazingly prove all the things they already think.
Bad analogy masturbation hour, I like to call it.


if there's one thing farkers are good at its masturbation.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Zeb Hesselgresser: Ladies and gentlemen, The Green Agenda, . . . coming to you, sooner than you think.

Fark me!  If not trolling, I hope that lobotomy scar heals up soon, in fact probably the same if trolling.

Amazingly the collapse of the Sri Lankan economy has been caused by the corruption, grift and criminal activity of a single family, who were all given government jobs.  Thank God nothing like that could ever happen here!


I loved the clocks though.


Fark user image
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: And now, an hour or so of Farkers, based on their extensive knowledge and understanding of Sri Lankan culture, politics, and economics, downsplaining this situation in terms applicable to American politics, and that somehow amazingly prove all the things they already think.
Bad analogy masturbation hour, I like to call it.


This is bad news for Obama.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubcity: So does anyone remember the details of Sri Lanka being held up as a successful right-wing takeover? This seems like the inevitable result.


Everybody will smear the shade of lipstick they prefer on it, and call it whatever they want it to be.
When you are attempting to explain events with the intellectual tools of a completely alien culture, you can pretty make make up whatever you want.
Let's just agree that it symbolizes the utter failure of everything you and I don't like.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: I'm an excellent driver: Zeb Hesselgresser: Ladies and gentlemen, The Green Agenda, . . . coming to you, sooner than you think.

Fark me!  If not trolling, I hope that lobotomy scar heals up soon, in fact probably the same if trolling.

Amazingly the collapse of the Sri Lankan economy has been caused by the corruption, grift and criminal activity of a single family, who were all given government jobs.  Thank God nothing like that could ever happen here!

I loved the clocks though.


[Fark user image 600x400]


I guess time ran out
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: jso2897: And now, an hour or so of Farkers, based on their extensive knowledge and understanding of Sri Lankan culture, politics, and economics, downsplaining this situation in terms applicable to American politics, and that somehow amazingly prove all the things they already think.
Bad analogy masturbation hour, I like to call it.

This is bad news for Obama.


Well, of course it is.
Like he has any f**ks left to give.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jso2897:

I think it's all Zoidberg's fault.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: hubcity: So does anyone remember the details of Sri Lanka being held up as a successful right-wing takeover? This seems like the inevitable result.

Everybody will smear the shade of lipstick they prefer on it, and call it whatever they want it to be.
When you are attempting to explain events with the intellectual tools of a completely alien culture, you can pretty make make up whatever you want.
Let's just agree that it symbolizes the utter failure of everything you and I don't like.


Glad to hear this, I would like to blame the following:  NY Yankees, Red Hot chili Peepers, Jim Harbaugh, Lena Dunham, and Jar Jar Binks.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Ladies and gentlemen, The Green Agenda, . . . coming to you, sooner than you think.


Soylent Green agenda?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: jso2897: hubcity: So does anyone remember the details of Sri Lanka being held up as a successful right-wing takeover? This seems like the inevitable result.

Everybody will smear the shade of lipstick they prefer on it, and call it whatever they want it to be.
When you are attempting to explain events with the intellectual tools of a completely alien culture, you can pretty make make up whatever you want.
Let's just agree that it symbolizes the utter failure of everything you and I don't like.

Glad to hear this, I would like to blame the following:  NY Yankees, Red Hot chili Peepers, Jim Harbaugh, Lena Dunham, and Jar Jar Binks.


You'll never go wrong blaming Jar Jar Binks.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: And now, an hour or so of Farkers, based on their extensive knowledge and understanding of Sri Lankan culture, politics, and economics, downsplaining this situation in terms applicable to American politics, and that somehow amazingly prove all the things they already think.
Bad analogy masturbation hour, I like to call it.


The fark? I can't fap to this
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Ladies and gentlemen, The Green Agenda, . . . coming to you, sooner than you think.


Fark user image
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: jso2897: And now, an hour or so of Farkers, based on their extensive knowledge and understanding of Sri Lankan culture, politics, and economics, downsplaining this situation in terms applicable to American politics, and that somehow amazingly prove all the things they already think.
Bad analogy masturbation hour, I like to call it.

This is bad news for Obama.


Fark user image
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: And now, an hour or so of Farkers, based on their extensive knowledge and understanding of Sri Lankan culture, politics, and economics, downsplaining this situation in terms applicable to American politics, and that somehow amazingly prove all the things they already think.
Bad analogy masturbation hour, I like to call it.


Fark user image
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: jso2897:

I think it's all Zoidberg's fault.


I blame Roethlisberger.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: Zeb Hesselgresser: Ladies and gentlemen, The Green Agenda, . . . coming to you, sooner than you think.

Soylent Green agenda?


That was honestly my first thought when I read it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How rude! They should have just voted harder.

\this message brought to you by Fark Democrats ™
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: jso2897: hubcity: So does anyone remember the details of Sri Lanka being held up as a successful right-wing takeover? This seems like the inevitable result.

Everybody will smear the shade of lipstick they prefer on it, and call it whatever they want it to be.
When you are attempting to explain events with the intellectual tools of a completely alien culture, you can pretty make make up whatever you want.
Let's just agree that it symbolizes the utter failure of everything you and I don't like.

Glad to hear this, I would like to blame the following:  NY Yankees, Red Hot chili Peepers, Jim Harbaugh, Lena Dunham, and Jar Jar Binks.


Jimmy Page featuring Steve Winwood - Who's To Blame (Live at The Concert for ARMS, Sep 20 1983)
Youtube OuuYyPTm5TE
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thisispete: Yep. Hunger will do that.


Tom Waits- What Keeps Mankind Alive
Youtube 6DSiD5CQ_Uk
 
mikefinch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jso2897: And now, an hour or so of Farkers, based on their extensive knowledge and understanding of Sri Lankan culture, politics, and economics, downsplaining this situation in terms applicable to American politics, and that somehow amazingly prove all the things they already think.
Bad analogy masturbation hour, I like to call it.


you could always try facebook. Or the comments section in youtube...
 
