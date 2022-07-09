 Skip to content
(Somerset Live)   Oh nothing. Just a woman taking her pet banana for a walk   (somersetlive.co.uk) divider line
    Somerset, Taunton, Taunton Deane, Somerset County Cricket Club, Max Waller, Twitter, Wellington, Somerset  
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can see the a peal.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One can get too familiar with fruit, you know.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...her "pet banana" for a "walk."
 
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Stay weird!" Austin
"Adorable" Taunton
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ obligatory
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bananas like many other vegetables are free roaming

Mr Scruff - Music Takes Me Up
Youtube Ojl2KLCGT4I
Alice Russell - Mirror Mirror On The Wolf (Tell The Story Right) - YouTube
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anything is a pet if you're brave enough
 
Lifeless [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an emotional support banana
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size


What a local Taunton resident may look like.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some people just want attention. She got it.
 
Cache
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's a pointed stick joke in here somewhere.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I prefer to take my pet banana on a slip and slide.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I trust she got her banana from a reputable breeder?  Many bananas are sources from irresponsible plantaintions.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: I trust she got her banana from a reputable breeder?  Many bananas are sources from irresponsible plantaintions.


doorfliesopen.comView Full Size


/LOL
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image image 300x225]

/ obligatory


Not the superhero we asked for.
But the superhero we deserve.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bananarama - Cruel Summer (Official Video)
Youtube l9ml3nyww80
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Newsworthy would be seeing a banana go on a walk by itself.
 
12349876
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She lost her pet monkey and is trying to lure it back.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You Farkers have it all wrong. The woman was not taking her pet banana for a walk. Instead, she was fishing for Minions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She's fishing. Them chimps is good eatin'.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's just her friend, Pedro. You might want to keep your distance.
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dammit
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bananarama & Fun Boy Three - Really Sayin´ Something (Official Video)
Youtube D_gzzCLSct4
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe she's a foster banana parent; giving it that walk that it desserts.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is she making a sequel to Goodnight Gorilla?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Anyone who has read this book 3 million times should get this joke.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If she trained it to walk properly it she wouldn't have to pull on the leash.

Pet ownership has responsibilities.
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And you have to wonder, how can TikTok make this a new trend and then ruin it?
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What Taunton banana walking may also look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: Is she making a sequel to Goodnight Gorilla?
[Fark user image image 425x336]
/ Anyone who has read this book 3 million times should get this joke.


I miss my kids being little.. Reading them those kind of stories was awesome. Now they're all about weird cat clans and weird mystery adventures. One is eyeballing my old battered copy of Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy tho.... Wife is jealous they keep passing on her Pratchett shelf...
 
darkeyes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: I trust she got her banana from a reputable breeder?  Many bananas are sources from irresponsible plantaintions.


I see you put the taint back into plantaintion.
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I just lurk here: Is she making a sequel to Goodnight Gorilla?
[Fark user image image 425x336]
/ Anyone who has read this book 3 million times should get this joke.

I miss my kids being little.. Reading them those kind of stories was awesome. Now they're all about weird cat clans and weird mystery adventures. One is eyeballing my old battered copy of Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy tho.... Wife is jealous they keep passing on her Pratchett shelf...


Check out John Allison's Bad Machinery books. I think Amazon has them.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is what you have wrought Boris Johnson
 
