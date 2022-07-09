 Skip to content
(Thrillist)   If Shark Week has not kept you out of the water, the Shark Week Blimp might keep you out for good   (thrillist.com) divider line
12
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danhausen tweet in 4...3...2...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And even more perfect, majestic creatures that are as old as dinosaurs will be murdered because humans are, irrationally, more afraid of them then they are of the actual threats to their lives.

/ many professional divers actually form decades long friendships with specific sharks.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they were going for actual shark bites, they would take it down to New Smyrna Beach, FL and park it over the north jetty for a bit.  But this is marketing, not where the shark bites are.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jedekai: Danhausen tweet in 4...3...2...


Originally read that as
Dodson:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is shark week even worth watching anymore?  I watched it regularly in the 90s, but anytime I went back to it in the early 2000s it was largely just the same recycled clips about shark attacks (like the exact same attacks just re-cut into new shows), some of the same conservation shows also re-hashed, and then sorta some "reality" style shows following scientists.  I would have thought youtube and streaming would have killed shark week.

Maybe it's just the style of US tv that made it grating -- constant cuts and lots of "action" music instead of the more relaxed pace of BBC or BBC-style documentaries.  Going from something like 'Planet Earth' to watching 'Shark Hunters 4: Closest Calls Ever' is kind of a tough sell.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Is shark week even worth watching anymore?  I watched it regularly in the 90s, but anytime I went back to it in the early 2000s it was largely just the same recycled clips about shark attacks (like the exact same attacks just re-cut into new shows), some of the same conservation shows also re-hashed, and then sorta some "reality" style shows following scientists.  I would have thought youtube and streaming would have killed shark week.

Maybe it's just the style of US tv that made it grating -- constant cuts and lots of "action" music instead of the more relaxed pace of BBC or BBC-style documentaries.  Going from something like 'Planet Earth' to watching 'Shark Hunters 4: Closest Calls Ever' is kind of a tough sell.


It's mostly crap now. Way too much "reality" content, tons of rehashed content, and maybe a couple new things worth watching.

Disney/NatGeo is doing a farking Shark Month. I'm sorry, but sharks are interesting, but they're not that interesting.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Is shark week even worth watching anymore?  I watched it regularly in the 90s, but anytime I went back to it in the early 2000s it was largely just the same recycled clips about shark attacks (like the exact same attacks just re-cut into new shows), some of the same conservation shows also re-hashed, and then sorta some "reality" style shows following scientists.  I would have thought youtube and streaming would have killed shark week.

Maybe it's just the style of US tv that made it grating -- constant cuts and lots of "action" music instead of the more relaxed pace of BBC or BBC-style documentaries.  Going from something like 'Planet Earth' to watching 'Shark Hunters 4: Closest Calls Ever' is kind of a tough sell.


Sometimes I wonder if it was always stupid and I was just into it because I was a stupid kid. Then I remember the awesome computer edutainment program that I got from them and, no, it's today's kid who are wrong.

/Had a NASA section too
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, stupid typo.

*Jawsome
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see someone's Chamber of Commerce drone getting aerially stabby with it.

/Aerially Stabby is my Jefferson Airplane death metal fusion band
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: ...divers form friendships with specific sharks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ugh... effin shark week.

I remember when they first started shark week, i thought "great! next time itll be wolf week, and then penguin week, and then polar bear week, and then... and then... and then..."\

Nope, its just effing sharks..... a whole week of "sharks, deadly biters of the sea" followed by "sharks, misunderstood puppies of the sea" followed by "sharks are going to eat your face and come back for your children" followed by "we just need to make friends with sharks," followed by "sharks, deadly murder death killers"

Ugh.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chewd: Ugh... effin shark week.

I remember when they first started shark week, i thought "great! next time itll be wolf week, and then penguin week, and then polar bear week, and then... and then... and then..."\

Nope, its just effing sharks..... a whole week of "sharks, deadly biters of the sea" followed by "sharks, misunderstood puppies of the sea" followed by "sharks are going to eat your face and come back for your children" followed by "we just need to make friends with sharks," followed by "sharks, deadly murder death killers"

Ugh.


It became a meme. Even Syfy usually gets in on a shark movie marathon for a week.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
