(Al Jazeera)   Day 136 of WW3: Britain says Russia moving reserves close to Ukrainian border. Ukraine wants more weapons from West, says turning point has been reached. Biden thanks CIA for warning about Russia's invasion. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, US President Joe Biden, US leader, Ukraine territory, China's Wang Yi, advanced US, State Antony Blinken  
posted to Main » and Politics » on 09 Jul 2022 at 7:00 AM



Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hope turning point Ukraine is better than turning point USA.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's really horrible that the Russians are going to directly or indirectly kill millions of people through starvation and murder. Really really horrible.
 
Greywar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
AH The ol Zerg Rush.  Bit brutal on the Zerglings.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And dammit:
Fark user imageView Full Size

This situation needs remedy.
 
