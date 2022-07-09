 Skip to content
(MSN) After it's been on the counter for five days it's garbage not leftovers
47
47 Comments
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Had a friend in high school almost died from botulism from this same situation but with tuna salad. Which is, obviously, several levels dumber, but it was Alabama.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have been high....REAL high...and never wanted to eat something left out even a few hours, much less days.

So, the obvious question is, what was he on and where can I get it.  For research.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As it turned out, AJ suffered from a condition known as "fried rice syndrome." An autopsy later revealed that his liver had shut down.

Wait, is that actually the end of the article?  Am I missing a "Continue Reading" button?  This is usually the part of the article where they explain what the fark fried rice syndrome is.  You can't just close out like this.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yes, I too noticed that the article was very 'curt'

Wait, is that actually the end of the article?  Am I missing a "Continue Reading" button?  This is usually the part of the article where they explain what the fark fried rice syndrome is.  You can't just close out like this.


Yes, I too noticed that the article was very 'curt'
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yes, I too noticed that the article was very 'curt'

Wait, is that actually the end of the article?  Am I missing a "Continue Reading" button?  This is usually the part of the article where they explain what the fark fried rice syndrome is.  You can't just close out like this.

Yes, I too noticed that the article was very 'curt'


Especially for an event that happened so long ago.  Usually the only reason to do that is to have a lengthy article with explanation and have an article to put up on an otherwise slow news day, not just an article that's basically "hey, people are remembering that weird thing that happened.  Weird, huh?" and calling it a day.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: As it turned out, AJ suffered from a condition known as "fried rice syndrome." An autopsy later revealed that his liver had shut down.

Wait, is that actually the end of the article?  Am I missing a "Continue Reading" button?  This is usually the part of the article where they explain what the fark fried rice syndrome is.  You can't just close out like this.


https://gprivate.com/5zvfk
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: NeoCortex42: As it turned out, AJ suffered from a condition known as "fried rice syndrome." An autopsy later revealed that his liver had shut down.

Wait, is that actually the end of the article?  Am I missing a "Continue Reading" button?  This is usually the part of the article where they explain what the fark fried rice syndrome is.  You can't just close out like this.

https://gprivate.com/5zvfk


Yeah, I know, I can look it up easily enough.  My point is that it's a terribly written article since it stops short of actually being informative.
 
Teela Na
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should make lasagna.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teela Na: I should make lasagna.


I have some on the counter.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pasta!? More like Impasta!

/ my Madre makes Impasta all the time now. Cauliflower is much preferable to squash.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 days is still okay, though, right?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: As it turned out, AJ suffered from a condition known as "fried rice syndrome." An autopsy later revealed that his liver had shut down.

Wait, is that actually the end of the article?  Am I missing a "Continue Reading" button?  This is usually the part of the article where they explain what the fark fried rice syndrome is.  You can't just close out like this.


I think that's usually listeria.
 
Vazz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another scare piece by the big refrigerator cabal.  I'm no sheep.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was going to say that the article ended even more abruptly than the kids life.

Wait, is that actually the end of the article?  Am I missing a "Continue Reading" button?  This is usually the part of the article where they explain what the fark fried rice syndrome is.  You can't just close out like this.

https://gprivate.com/5zvfk

Yeah, I know, I can look it up easily enough.  My point is that it's a terribly written article since it stops short of actually being informative.


I was going to say that the article ended even more abruptly than the kids life.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once got a nasty case of food poisoning from a dodgy slice of pizza, and that was less than a couple of hours old and had even been refrigerated. Since then I take no chances with my food.

/five days?
//that's not stupid, that's brain damaged
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: NeoCortex42: As it turned out, AJ suffered from a condition known as "fried rice syndrome." An autopsy later revealed that his liver had shut down.

Wait, is that actually the end of the article?  Am I missing a "Continue Reading" button?  This is usually the part of the article where they explain what the fark fried rice syndrome is.  You can't just close out like this.

I think that's usually listeria.

Bacillus cereus

is the culprit.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bacillus_cereus
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man I thought the microwave killed all the bad stuff 😳
 
MFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: As it turned out, AJ suffered from a condition known as "fried rice syndrome." An autopsy later revealed that his liver had shut down.

Wait, is that actually the end of the article?  Am I missing a "Continue Reading" button?  This is usually the part of the article where they explain what the fark fried rice syndrome is.  You can't just close out like this.


Yeah I thought the same thing. This article is complete trash
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: As it turned out, AJ suffered from a condition known as "fried rice syndrome." An autopsy later revealed that his liver had shut down.

Wait, is that actually the end of the article?  Am I missing a "Continue Reading" button?  This is usually the part of the article where they explain what the fark fried rice syndrome is.  You can't just close out like this.


Right? How long can you leave rice out before it becomes toxic? 1 hour? 3 hours? 2 days? I read a site that said the bacteria grows on uncooked rice and won't die by being cooked. Is the toxin only released after being heated up or having moisture added?

There's so much the article could have said to make it a useful article.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Giant Clown Shoe: NeoCortex42: As it turned out, AJ suffered from a condition known as "fried rice syndrome." An autopsy later revealed that his liver had shut down.

Wait, is that actually the end of the article?  Am I missing a "Continue Reading" button?  This is usually the part of the article where they explain what the fark fried rice syndrome is.  You can't just close out like this.

https://gprivate.com/5zvfk

Yeah, I know, I can look it up easily enough.  My point is that it's a terribly written article since it stops short of actually being informative.


Part of the process of making fried rice is letting rice cool to room temperature, before it is refried.  This allows cereus bacteria to grow an produce toxins.  These toxins aren't neutralized by the subsequent cooking and you can get sick.


That's as far as I read on wiki.  I'm. It sure if most restaurants have taken steps to mitigate this.

Happy eating.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to write an interesting article? Just copy ChubbyEmu.
 
SlamPuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing he never presented to the emergency room?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have three hound dogs any food left on the counter for 5 minutes disappears.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MFK: NeoCortex42: As it turned out, AJ suffered from a condition known as "fried rice syndrome." An autopsy later revealed that his liver had shut down.

Wait, is that actually the end of the article?  Am I missing a "Continue Reading" button?  This is usually the part of the article where they explain what the fark fried rice syndrome is.  You can't just close out like this.

Yeah I thought the same thing. This article is complete trash


iat's written so badly that I'd assumed that it was a screen scrape of a portion of an article above the "Keep Reading" or "Click for More" button predatory content sites use to get you to hand them a a browser event that they can use to run script, but, no. It's just as shiatty on the Little Things nightmare advertising site, too.

The curious part is that, if you search for the phrase, 'known as "fried rice syndrome."', you find more than a few articles that used that construct, including some that look suspiciously like this Little Things "article" - but only up until that particular paragraph. Here's a likely source, for example, from Inside Edition - note how the flow and constructs of the start of the 2019 Inside Edition article resemble that of the Little Things "article," right up to the point where you'd normally see that whole "Keep Reading" button.

I'm used to seeing screen-scrape plagiarism as of late, even when the purported author "files off the serial numbers" by tweaking copy, but not an entire site whose business model apparently runs on it...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*It's - no clue what happened there, but, I think I got Fark-filtered on that one...
 
S'moreSchnapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think the reason the article is so inadequate is because this story has been recycled over and over again. Pops up every couple of years. You can Google the incident and find tons of articles with more detail.

Wait, is that actually the end of the article?  Am I missing a "Continue Reading" button?  This is usually the part of the article where they explain what the fark fried rice syndrome is.  You can't just close out like this.

Yeah I thought the same thing. This article is complete trash


I think the reason the article is so inadequate is because this story has been recycled over and over again. Pops up every couple of years. You can Google the incident and find tons of articles with more detail.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're stupid enough to eat unrefrigerated food containing meat and dairy that has been sitting on your counter for five days, you deserve to get sick. I'm sorry the young man died, but this calls to mind a demotivational poster that has long been a favorite of mine:

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the actual finding:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22012017
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: As it turned out, AJ suffered from a condition known as "fried rice syndrome." An autopsy later revealed that his liver had shut down.

Wait, is that actually the end of the article?  Am I missing a "Continue Reading" button?  This is usually the part of the article where they explain what the fark fried rice syndrome is.  You can't just close out like this.


Well here's the Youtube video they watched for the article that explains everything if you want to know the end of the story.

A Student Ate 5 Day Old Pasta For Lunch. This Is How His Liver Shut Down.
Youtube 5ujTYLV2Qo4
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if it wouldn't make you sick or kill you, you would think it would be pretty gross, maybe even moldy after sitting out for a week. Couldn't possibly taste good.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A man ingested hair gel.
This is what happened.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Twice Chewed Cabbage Alert

A few years ago, I re-read the Dickens novel Great Expectations. An early incident involves a pork pie which the narrator takes from the family cupboard to give to an escaped convict. The pork pie had been set in the cupboard earlier in the week to eat later in the week. Basically, it must have been a pork-flavored salt lick.

Refrigeration. Don't go back in time without it.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Oh man I thought the microwave killed all the bad stuff 😳


The microwave kills most bacteria, but some species produce heat-stable toxins that won't be killed.

Bacillus cereus can produce this kind of toxin, and for some reason it produces the most toxin when it's allowed to grow at room temperatures. Pasta or rice sitting on the counter are perfect environments, then when you heat it up you kill the bacteria, but the toxin remains behind.

It's actually a really common source of mild food poisoning.  B. cereus is everywhere, and we eat it literally all the time.  Death as a direct cause is incredibly rare.

Seriously, if I walked up to you right now and put your hand on a Petri dish, I'd almost definitely find B cereus.  Also your keyboard, house, pretty much everywhere.  The damn things make heat resistant spores and biofilms and are a major problem in the food industry and pharmaceuticals.

After reading the original study, I'm a bit skeptical that the toxins were the direct cause.  I wonder if maybe the dehydration caused complications, or a mechanical rupture related to vomiting and diarrhea occurred.  The authors themselves note the autopsy was *5 days* after death, and they don't see many of the markers that would indicate the toxin itself caused lethal damage.

Still, it's pretty unlikely that he'd have died if he hadn't eaten that pasta.  So the lessons to not leave your food out and seek medical help if you are really sick still apply.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I poured out a bunch of lumpy milk onto my Cheerios this morning and had to throw the whole mess away, so I'm getting a kick . . .
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Look for this ripped-from-the-headlines episode later this season on NCIS !!!
 
someonelse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: I once got a nasty case of food poisoning from a dodgy slice of pizza, and that was less than a couple of hours old and had even been refrigerated. Since then I take no chances with my food.

/five days?
//that's not stupid, that's brain damaged


I mean ... that slice was likely dodgy from the start.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [Fark user image 247x204]
A man ingested hair gel.
This is what happened.


We'd also accept "The camera frame rotates to reveal that he's actually upside down"
 
groverpm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: As it turned out, AJ suffered from a condition known as "fried rice syndrome." An autopsy later revealed that his liver had shut down.

Wait, is that actually the end of the article?  Am I missing a "Continue Reading" button?  This is usually the part of the article where they explain what the fark fried rice syndrome is.  You can't just close out like this.


I thought it was a mistake on MSN's part but the original article is just as informative and the youtube video underneath was just a synthetic voice reading the text of the article with an added warning at the end.

Fried Rice Syndrome
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jtown: [Fark user image image 225x225]


The thing is... it's not news, it's just a thing that happened that affects no one besides the one dead guy, so when it actually happened is completely irrelevant.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder if this story is related to TFA?

Teenager has legs and fingers amputated after eating leftover noodles that caused potentially fatal condition

https://news.yahoo.com/teenager-legs-fingers-amputated-eating-230344130.html

"Similar to JC, his roommate also threw up after eating the leftover food but he didn't react nearly as badly. The doctors then studied JC's medical history more to discover how he differed from his roommate.

They learned that JC only received the first dose of the meningococcal vaccine just before he entered middle school. And once he reached the age of 16, JC did not receive the recommended booster for the vaccine.

Per the CDC, a Serogroup B meningococcal is then recommended between the age of 16 to 23. Hsue explained that this usually consists of two separate doses within a few month period, and again, JC only got one dose."
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Old sandwiches still ok, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Natural selection at work.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KRSESQ: I once got a nasty case of food poisoning from a dodgy slice of pizza, and that was less than a couple of hours old and had even been refrigerated. Since then I take no chances with my food.

/five days?
//that's not stupid, that's brain damaged


That food poisoning had set in at either a factory or in the refrigerator of the pizza joint

Having worked in barbecue, I've seen the most egregious violations you can imagine.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.