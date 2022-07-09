 Skip to content
(Deslidefied)   14 things we buy and then almost never use. Now about that extended warranty
70
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a saying about how rich people didn't get that way by writing a bunch of checks... after reading this article, I feel like I should have more money.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What about everything i purchased during the steam summer sale?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A plunger.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those must be the weirdest looking single use appliances I've ever seen.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Anal Obliterator 5000 though? That pays for itself after just nineteen uses if you don't count the medical bills.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
File Cabinets?

Most people probably don't need a full four-drawer one these days, but a two-drawer one is still a good idea.  Sure, a lot of stuff is digital, but there's still plenty of shiat you should have hardcopies of.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No crypto on the list?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I have things like bills, statements, receipts, medical paperwork, a birth certificate, documents from grad school, letters, user guides, etc etc.  The filing cabinet is great.  And unlike hard drives, filing cabinets won't decide on their own to randomly break, and they can be accessed when the internet goes down as it frequently does.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Life Insurance. I don't think I'll get the chance to ever use it myself.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
6. Cookbooks

Well any books, really.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Online subscriptions.....looking on this site I think that is crap.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bachelors like me hate paying into mandatory pensions, because we'll never get to retire and that is a lot of money each year that could help pay down debts.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Your internet goes down frequently? And so frequently that you need to plan for it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've got 2 boxes of condoms I bought a year and a half ago when I started dating my current gf that I never got the chance to use.  Mainly just because I never used any with her. Rawdoggin' since the first time.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
An old friend of mine's ex-wife would buy one of these super duper expensive juicers every three or four years and then never use the damn thing.

"Yeah, well I'm going to use this one all the time so I may as well buy the best."
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

You have a pension? Lucky bastard.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
1. No.
2. No
3. Yes. I'm crap at actually organizing.
4. Use it every day
5. No, their grandparents do that for us.
6. No
7. No.
8. No
9. I use the popcorn maker regularly. #ThisIsWhyImFat
10. No
11. No
12. No
13. No
14. Getting a dog in a few weeks. So yes.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Welcome to New Mexico.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

If I had kids, then yes, I'd be lucky.  Public sector pensions are useful for cops since they retire in their 50s.  Everybody else works until they die.
 
redbucket
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

My wife and bread machines lol
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bowflex
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Scotch sees a cool, new dungeon crawler that's highly rated. Even better, is $7.99!

Scotch buys the new game.

While the new game is downloading, Scotch decides that he might as well play a 25 year old game that he has played for thousands of hours.

Scotch never plays the new game.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only thing I've bought extended warranties for is computer monitors. Had two extended warranty replacements and one normal warranty replacement.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fark user image
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Yet another advantage of living in a first world country, as long as I can still stand after each use and get my ass to the hospital, its free!

/okay so I have to pay for washing the tarps I lay down in the car each time
//and the uber trips themselves I guess
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A souvenir, by definition, is something you don't use.  It's just a reminder of a happy time.  If comes from the French verb for "remember".
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I have a cool old military issue wooden 3 drawer filing cabinet in the basement where I keep owners manuals, and other not incredibly important papers. No need to go to great expense to buy a good cabinet. They show up in goodwill and other thrift stores all the time for just a few dollars. Or wait to clean out the parents house when they are gone. There is always 2 or 3 of them in the basement filled with EVERYTHING.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

username checks out
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As to #9 (single use appliances), I recently bought a panini press. It's been one of my best purchases in the past year.

When it comes to single use appliances, I think it comes down to avoiding buying a thing that does a task that is just as easily done by a more general tool. Avocado slicers, for example, are useless. A popcorn maker or panini press are the only things that can easily do what they do right.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you have a smartphone, you don't need foreign-language dictionaries or paper maps.

Because as we all know, smartphones can never lose service, break, or get lost or stolen.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I do all the cooking for my family and don't use cookbooks but my wife still collects them. I find it unbelievably annoying.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Something I've bought that I have never used - a fire extinguisher.
/Not everything needs to be used daily to have value.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Not to mention that a common situation is calling your hotel because you can't find it.  Are you going to pull the phone away from your ear to check a translation, then put it back to your ear to talk?  You're probably in a dense urban setting with lots of ambient noise after all.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, I once bought an extended warranty for a remote control car I bought my son. Knew I was just renting it. It broke after a month and I got most of my money back.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I buy tools and raw materials just to have them. It's my wife that buys the useless stuff.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I remember him! Met him at a bar back in... errr, never mind

/Sorry
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pizzazz Pizza Oven. It's basically a toaster oven that spins. Once you start getting creative with it, it is indispensable. Useless when the whole family is eating, but for snacks or individual meals it's awesome. Ours gets used at least 2 or 3 times per week. Why yes, I am chubby. Why do you ask?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When we purchased our current home, we also bought a home warranty that covers all the major appliances, including the HVAC.
Been here five years, and have used it three times. The repairs would have been three to four times the cost of the warranty. We have renewed it every year.
Some extended warranties are a good idea.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Can't find what? Your phone? That shouldn't be common at all. Most people can go decades without losing a phone but you can't manage a few days.
 
thisispete
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
With respect to online subscriptions, I got rid of all Disney+, Netflix, Spotify Premium and XBox Game Pass in May. I still have Amazon Prime, which I may yet cancel anyway. I don't miss them. I haven't even been pirating.

I've been watching my physical media collection and using the free services available to me - TVNZ+ is fantastic, ThreeNow is ok and I use my library's movie streamers: Kanopy and Beamafilm. Newspapers and magazines are also covered by the library's PressReader app and audiobooks are covered by Libby. As for music, I just stream the radio over my smart speaker. I do still have a VPN and I have watched some of the BBC's iplayer with that, but very little. Y

As for games, I'm getting more closely acquainted with my Steam library. Lots of Kerbal Space Program, Civilization VI and Elite:Dangerous.

I'm saving about $80 a month. You don't have to be as radical as I was to make a difference and I'm still inundated with content.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

My George Foreman grill gets used for sandwiches every day for lunch.  Melted cheese on turkey or ham is wonderful, especially without the soggy results that came from using a microwave.  Same for my crock pot, I fire it up once a week, but I put the crock into my refrigerator and each dinner I ladle out some bachelor chow.  This week is a turkey curry.  Rice cooker is used twice a week, but leftovers last a good amount of time.  Electric water kettle for my morning cup of instant decaf.  The only kitchen appliances I don't use are the stove (because I don't have stove pots or pans) and the toaster oven (because I just don't feel like using it right now).  One came with the apartment, the other cost just $20 and I got a lot of use out of it last year.

If the single use is a very useful use, then it is a great investment even though it is just single use.
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I used the hell out of my Circus Shiatty extended warranties back in the day.  I saved up my allowance and bought a very nice portable cassette player and sprang the $10-15 for a 2 year warranty.  Just before the warranty was up, the headphone jack started to fail.  Went in with my receipt and warranty and applied the full original purchase price towards a new player and bought another warranty.  Rinse/repeat thru the portable CD player era.  Then CD players got so cheap, I would have taken a loss so I cashed in the last one for a boom box.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Souvenirs I disagree with being there , most of them you but as a decorative memento of your trip.

Not the same as an electric dog polisher or a fur sink.
 
buntz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I own and use a filing cabinet, exercise equipment, cook books, gym membership, single use appliance, and one pair of lifting shoes (which I would consider a specialized sports equipment)
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pet Halloween costumes?  A few years ago, my cat hurt his leg and had to have a cast for like 6 weeks.  I bought him a pirate costume that incorporated his little peg leg.  He wore it for like 5 minutes and was hilarious.  It was absolutely, 100% worth the money, and I would spend it again in a second.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I did actually get the extended 3yr warranty for a fridge that had a built in water/ice machine from Lowes because it included half-off water filters so it will pay for itself in 1.5 years so in my mind was worth it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I bought a Boba Fett toaster that's too small for any bread I know of. I don't really return things unless it's under extreme circumstances and it still looks cool.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fire extinguishers were not on the list. How many of you even replace them as they expire?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

How the fark can you post that anecdote and not post a picture?
 
