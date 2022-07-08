 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Billionaires being billionaires, geography, movie props, and Florida Man are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, June 30 - July 6 It's So Hot Edition   (fark.com) divider line
10
    More: Silly, Login, Cascading Style Sheets, Fark Weird News Quiz, challenging version, Main, LIV MORGAN, Discussion, Hard Version of this week  
•       •       •

197 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 08 Jul 2022 at 11:53 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1380

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the time of year when the heat really starts doing funny things. I don't just mean making your clothes wet in odd places where you didn't know you could sweat, I mean things like screwing with your cell phone. I'm getting ghost presses and apps opening and closing if my phone is outside more than about 10 minutes. Of course, I'm in the worst part of the Mississippi Valley and it's been 99 or hotter every day this week with the heat index in the 110s due to the humidity, Since my barbecue grill is black, I'm considering leaving it in the sun to see if it can get hot enough to cook a chicken breast. Then again, it's probably not a good idea to eat chicken that's been in the hot sun all day. Maybe a potato.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and how hot it is where you're at.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
soperth.com.auView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
bd1709h9t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap!  At this moment I seem to be the high score.  I just know there's some mistake, and it will be rectified very soon.....
 
It Smee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woo hoo, 653! You don't win friends with salad!
 
TheCheese [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Holy cats, 916!! I was paying attention this week!
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.