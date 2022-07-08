 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Concealed carry applicants in NY will have to hand over social accounts which is brilliant and no one could possibly object   (wcax.com) divider line
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I think it would be a constitutional invasion of privacy," said Peter Kehoe, the executive director of the New York Sheriffs' Association

Mr. Kehoe needs to step down until he turns over all his social media accounts. Nowadays, I can spot the unvaccinated red hatters a mile away.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You anti-gun nuts don't give up, do you?

This is very reasonable considering how many red flags are found on social media.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thoreny: You anti-gun control/gun nuts don't give up, do you?

This is very reasonable considering how many red flags are found on social media.


Ugh

I should proofread more often.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's to stop them from creating a fake account?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a very flawed start, but at least it's a start.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: What's to stop them from creating a fake account?


Nothing, if only they had the brain to think of it.
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"I don't use the internet."
 
nburghmatt
‘’ less than a minute ago  
by my amateur figurin', if it's not against the law for a job to request your email address then i don't see what law covers this.
 
