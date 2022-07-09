 Skip to content
(STLToday)   Missouri reports rare case of starving amoeba   (stltoday.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2022 at 3:05 AM



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on most of the news out of Missouri I don't think a brain-eating amoeba is all that rare
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size

/poor little guy
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Based on most of the news out of Missouri I don't think a brain-eating amoeba is all that rare


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The only way this thing gets into you is through your nasal passages. As long as you physically plug your nose while swimming in non treated water (any natural source with no chlorine), you are almost guaranteed not to be infected

The Most Horrible Parasite: Brain Eating Amoeba
Youtube 7OPg-ksxZ4Y
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA: free-living amoeba

I've never heard of an amoeba that was repressed.

Hell, I haven't even met an amoeba that's just plain shy or that avoids public speaking.
 
Alphax
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I really don't have any interest in swimming anymore.  Open lakes especially.
 
PunGent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: The only way this thing gets into you is through your nasal passages. As long as you physically plug your nose while swimming in non treated water (any natural source with no chlorine), you are almost guaranteed not to be infected

[YouTube video: The Most Horrible Parasite: Brain Eating Amoeba]


Good thing our warm-water states are all about civic infrastructure and would never skimp on, say, water purification...

/global warming means these are moving north, of course
 
mistahtom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is a HOTY candidate.
 
