(CNN)   Tour de France fans are assholes, example 4,534   (cnn.com) divider line
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly those bicyclists need to be more careful. I hope the bike wasn't damaged, I know those can be expensive.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Shamelessly co-opted from thread: https://m.fark.com/comments/11541733/138080860
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No doping in the world can protect you from your own idiotic fans.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This would happen in more spectator sporting events if the playing field had no separation from the spectator areas.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

untoldforce: This would happen in more spectator sporting events if the playing field had no separation from the spectator areas.


Yeah, It'd be fun to see this with Formula 1 or Indy.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They should add blades to the bikes to make this more interesting
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is there anyone left who still thinks professional bicycling isn't a competition to determine who's connected to the best clandestine chemical lab ?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
These fans weren't more than 4-5 inches onto the cobbles.

imagez.tmz.comView Full Size


He was nearly riding in the grass just before this. Not sure why other than trying to avoid the rumble, as it looked like the whole road was open.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Before Oss even hit the cobble section he was positioning himself outside on the dirt to force the other rider onto the rougher cobble section to eek out more of a lead.  The dude he steamrolled didn't all of a sudden jump out in front of him (from the videos I've seen), but was standing there looking the opposite direction at the riders who just went past.  This was an easily avoidable crash, with like 9 feet of open roadway (albeit the harsh cobbles) to the left.
I hope Oss makes a full recovery and can eventually race again, but I'm not blaming the spectator for this one.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: These fans weren't more than 4-5 inches onto the cobbles.

[imagez.tmz.com image 728x546]

He was nearly riding in the grass just before this. Not sure why other than trying to avoid the rumble, as it looked like the whole road was open.


Because cyclists are the biggest assholes in the world who will try and run you over then say its your fault for being in the way

Dude made a piss poor choice and got what he deserved
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I mean, they're fans of cyclists to start with, so that should tip you off....
 
knbwhite
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
From what I can see, I wouldn't blame the rider. Looks like he was trying to ride the smoothest path. I'm getting the feeling some folks in this thread are the types to stand right against the baggage carousel instead of just 3 goddam feet further back.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It seems like all the other spectators aren't standing on the edge of the road, wonder why they didn't get hit?
 
