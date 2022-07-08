 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Inside Edition)   I'm not guilty by reason of sneeze insanity   (insideedition.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, Vehicular homicide, Jesus, 72-year-old Joseph Friedges, Gospel, Fifteen-year-old Braxton Sorenson, Breathalyzer, FOX9 News, Friedges' preliminary breath test result  
•       •       •

169 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jul 2022 at 1:05 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bullsh<sneeze>
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Friedges' preliminary breath test result was .05 below the legal limit in Minnesota according to FOX9.

So, it was .03? Or are you missing a comma?

/I've had some violent sneezes
//Haven't run anyone over or off the road, though
///Don't have a third slashy.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing says in control (of your vehicle and your life) like a box of Smirnoff in the backseat.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: Nothing says in control (of your vehicle and your life) like a box of Smirnoff in the backseat.


That caught my attention, too.  A BOX of Smirnoff?  Are they selling it in UHT containers now?  I know they did that with beer at one point but it never took off.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And here I thought it was just me killing people every time I sneeze and drive.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If they're saying that 0.03 is drunk driving then don't use mouthwash before driving.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Friedges' preliminary breath test result was .05 below the legal limit in Minnesota according to FOX9.

So, it was .03? Or are you missing a comma?

/I've had some violent sneezes
//Haven't run anyone over or off the road, though
///Don't have a third slashy.


There's also that quote by the County Attorney that makes no sense. Like he was below the limit (either a 5 or a 3,depending on what special math they used, I guess), but they are going to argue that just because cause you're under the legal limit it "does not mean that they were necessarily impaired"... I think the guy is going to argue that you can still be impaired under the limit (which seems like he's saying they can give you a DUI even with no "I" if they want), but he seems to negate that with his last sentence.

I don't know if I believe this guy, but I know that I've had some serious issues with sneezing when driving before, having a series of 4 or 5, huge ones, and nothing I can do to stop them. It's scary when it happens...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If they're saying that 0.03 is drunk driving then don't use mouthwash before driving.


I think they accidentally admitted that they will give you. DUI even if you haven't had a touch of alcohol they just have to "show" that you're "impaired". It's as bullshiat as that story we had a few years back where the cop initiated a traffic stop for no other reason than the guy was following the rules TOO well. The farking Supreme Court in that state agreed that following the rules is probable cause.

They're just admitting they can arrest you for anything now.
 
fruit flies like a banana
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Does he have a lawyer? Does he know that shutting his damn mouth is way better than this stupid story?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Bootleg: Friedges' preliminary breath test result was .05 below the legal limit in Minnesota according to FOX9.

So, it was .03? Or are you missing a comma?

/I've had some violent sneezes
//Haven't run anyone over or off the road, though
///Don't have a third slashy.

There's also that quote by the County Attorney that makes no sense. Like he was below the limit (either a 5 or a 3,depending on what special math they used, I guess), but they are going to argue that just because cause you're under the legal limit it "does not mean that they were necessarily impaired"... I think the guy is going to argue that you can still be impaired under the limit (which seems like he's saying they can give you a DUI even with no "I" if they want), but he seems to negate that with his last sentence.

I don't know if I believe this guy, but I know that I've had some serious issues with sneezing when driving before, having a series of 4 or 5, huge ones, and nothing I can do to stop them. It's scary when it happens...


Ive had coughing fits where I momentarily 99% blacked out while driving, just a tiny sliver of brain, not knowing what is actually transpiring for the moment, hanging on to a thread of "do not crash" before oxygen came back.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.