Twitter: Whoa, whoa, whoa...not so fast, there, space man
81
    U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Twitter's message, Elon Musk, Twitter Board, Mr. Musk, Twitter's chairman, legal action, merger agreement  
•       •       •

81 Comments
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[dialdialdial] Hello, SEC?
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine having a series of drunk tweets cost you years of expensive litigation and maybe tens of billions of dollars.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think he ever intended to buy. But he also felt that consequences (which will never be the same) are for little people, so he gets to do whatever the hell he wants.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the USA could eminent domain away Space X from this spoiled d-bag. Sorry, Elon, national security etc etc YOINK!

/ Space Force X sounds so much cooler!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.  Do you think he's good for it?
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x492]


Translation: We won't actually prevail, but DAMN are we going to get a lot of money from that motherf*cker!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each of them has a $1,000,000,000 busted deal clause hanging over the head of the other.  The litigation bills both of them are about to run up will be legendary.

Everyone loses, except the lawyers.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter's board:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon has 8 kids.  This appears to be the first time dude has pulled out of anything
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You're gonna eat me, just like the story says!"
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Each of them has a $1,000,000,000 busted deal clause hanging over the head of the other.  The litigation bills both of them are about to run up will be legendary.

Everyone loses, except the lawyers.


Maybe I missed something, but how does Twitter have any penalty on this? Musk is the one that backed out of the agreed upon dealo
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevecore: Warthog: Each of them has a $1,000,000,000 busted deal clause hanging over the head of the other.  The litigation bills both of them are about to run up will be legendary.

Everyone loses, except the lawyers.

Maybe I missed something, but how does Twitter have any penalty on this? Musk is the one that backed out of the agreed upon dealo


Yep. This isn't a BSAB situation. Musk talked shiat, and now he doesn't wanna get hit so he's talking more shiat. Problem is, Twitter isn't going to let him off the hook. I'm betting Elon's hoping to provoke some form of settlement, Here's hoping Twitter tells him to eat them, just like the story says.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Warthog: Each of them has a $1,000,000,000 busted deal clause hanging over the head of the other.  The litigation bills both of them are about to run up will be legendary.

Everyone loses, except the lawyers.


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Warthog: Each of them has a $1,000,000,000 busted deal clause hanging over the head of the other.  The litigation bills both of them are about to run up will be legendary.

Everyone loses, except the lawyers.

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 850x850]


Talking Heads - Once in a Lifetime (Official Video)
Youtube 5IsSpAOD6K8
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x492]


y.yarn.coView Full Size


Not only do they deserve to get some compensation if Musk made an agreement, they are also making a strong statement to any other billionaire(*) who might fark with their market value by shiatposting.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh look. Another thread full of people making fun of Elon. Have any of you ever stopped to consider that you're absolutely correct because this shiat is hilarious? That's what I thought.
 
Pextor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shouldn't captchas get rid of bots? Did I just fix twitter?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Has Elon considered spending the year dead for tax and litigation avoidance reasons?

/it seems to have worked out well for Hotblack Desiato
//or did it?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hendawg: Elon has 8 kids.  This appears to be the first time dude has pulled out of anything


Whoa there, edge lord!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You guys are idiots. I'm going to buy you because I can.

No, don't buy us. We don't like you.

Fark off. I do anything I want because I'm ME!

How much?!?  Whisper, whisper. OK. Sold!

I was kidding. My Tesla stock is falling. Your stock is falling and I offered too much. Never mind.

Fark you! Pay us!!

He'll probably weasel out of it, but at least it will make him suffer for a bit
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Warthog: Each of them has a $1,000,000,000 busted deal clause hanging over the head of the other.  The litigation bills both of them are about to run up will be legendary.

Everyone loses, except the lawyers.

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 850x850]


How do I lose in this?
I don't have a Twitter account or own a Tesla.
 
Stibium
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anyone else find it funny that the Twitter board wants to get rid of the company like it's a malignant cancer on their dicks?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Hendawg: Elon has 8 kids.  This appears to be the first time dude has pulled out of anything

Whoa there, edge lord!


He's right.  You see, in Elon's culture, it's common to have babies out of wedlock.  The media won't talk about that because it's not PC.  I'm just telling it like it is.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Summoner101: Warthog: Each of them has a $1,000,000,000 busted deal clause hanging over the head of the other.  The litigation bills both of them are about to run up will be legendary.

Everyone loses, except the lawyers.

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 850x850]

How do I lose in this?
I don't have a Twitter account or own a Tesla.


You're on Fark talking about it.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: [dialdialdial] Hello, SEC?


You'll need to explain "dial dial dial" to anyone under the age of 40.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let's see...

764 million shares outstanding... subtract his 73 million... promised at $54.20... currently at $35.04...

So you're looking at about... $13 billion in damages.

Yeah, I'd sue too.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Gyrfalcon: [dialdialdial] Hello, SEC?

You'll need to explain "dial dial dial" to anyone under the age of 40.


My rotary phone is rolling in its grave.

/41
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes, people I hate paying attorneys to fight one another.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stevecore: Warthog: Each of them has a $1,000,000,000 busted deal clause hanging over the head of the other.  The litigation bills both of them are about to run up will be legendary.

Everyone loses, except the lawyers.

Maybe I missed something, but how does Twitter have any penalty on this? Musk is the one that backed out of the agreed upon dealo


He's arguing that they didn't give him the data on spam accounts he needed, so they've breached their obligations.  It's to set up an argument that he's entitled to their $1,000,000,000, to throw back when they sue him.  I'm not saying it's a good argument, but he's going to pay a lot of lawyers to make it.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He knows that Twitter is shenanigan / bot city, and called them on it..  he is no fool.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But everyone is just fine with a Saudi prince owning a large percentage.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: You guys are idiots. I'm going to buy you because I can.

No, don't buy us. We don't like you.

Fark off. I do anything I want because I'm ME!

How much?!?  Whisper, whisper. OK. Sold!

I was kidding. My Tesla stock is falling. Your stock is falling and I offered too much. Never mind.

Fark you! Pay us!!

He'll probably weasel out of it, but at least it will make him suffer for a bit


The guy has billions and pays minions.to deal with this stuff. He's not going to suffer.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: doctorguilty: Gyrfalcon: [dialdialdial] Hello, SEC?

You'll need to explain "dial dial dial" to anyone under the age of 40.

My rotary phone is rolling in its grave.

/41


diervek.comView Full Size

You can still get them
 
ecl
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Let's see...

764 million shares outstanding... subtract his 73 million... promised at $54.20... currently at $35.04...

So you're looking at about... $13 billion in damages.

Yeah, I'd sue too.


"DAAAAAAAAAHHHH IM GOING TO MASR!"
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: He knows that Twitter is shenanigan / bot city, and called them on it..  he is no fool.


Twitter's lawyers can prove he knew that before he made the deal, so he's screwed.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Imagine having a series of drunk tweets cost you years of expensive litigation and maybe tens of billions of dollars.


If you are under the influence it is twitters fault if you engage in dangerous behavior.  They should know better than to impregnate Elon like that.  Especially they should not be in a relationship like that with one of their customers or leadership members or whatever.

Really what I'm saying is I'm absolutely outraged but I have no idea why and I'm flailing for reasons to be upset.

I'm supposed to be upset about stuff right?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: He knows that Twitter is shenanigan / bot city, and called them on it..  he is no fool.


The rest of us knew that *before* he agreed to buy Twitter for a lot more than it's worth.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: He knows that Twitter is shenanigan / bot city, and called them on it..  he is no fool.


I knew that too long before this super genius put up money to sign the deal without any contingencies that included a $1B penalty to back out.  He's going to court now and will at least be out millions in legal fees fighting a company paying millions in legal fees that he owns 5% of.  He's suing himself.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: He knows that Twitter is shenanigan / bot city, and called them on it..  he is no fool.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: OlderGuy: He knows that Twitter is shenanigan / bot city, and called them on it..  he is no fool.

I knew that too long before this super genius put up money to sign the deal without any contingencies that included a $1B penalty to back out.  He's going to court now and will at least be out millions in legal fees fighting a company paying millions in legal fees that he owns 5% of.  He's suing himself.


Do you see Elon in the room with you right now?
 
ecl
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: He knows that Twitter is shenanigan / bot city, and called them on it..  he is no fool.

Bless your heart!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Karne: Rapmaster2000: OlderGuy: He knows that Twitter is shenanigan / bot city, and called them on it..  he is no fool.

I knew that too long before this super genius put up money to sign the deal without any contingencies that included a $1B penalty to back out.  He's going to court now and will at least be out millions in legal fees fighting a company paying millions in legal fees that he owns 5% of.  He's suing himself.

Do you see Elon in the room with you right now?


No, but you do framed on the nightstand next to your bed.  Give him kiss for me.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The deal will go through but, not at 44B.  That's my uneducated guess.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hendawg: Elon has 8 kids.  This appears to be the first time dude has pulled out of anything


He's spending their inheritance. Hahahahahaha!
 
Ethertap
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who could have guessed a serial shiat-talker who offered to buy Twitter after smoking a bowl wasn't actually serious about it.

Time to learn an expensive lesson about contracts.

I guess Elon never saw the Eisenhower(?) quote about plans being useless, but planning being imperative.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
bobbyjoebobby:  The guy has billions and pays minions.to deal with this stuff. He's not going to suffer.

Wait. Elon Musk pays Minions to work on his behalf?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Musk really is despicable.
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


