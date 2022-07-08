 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   When you were a young lad, did you dream about having your own train in your backyard? Well now you can have that train in your backyard. Bonus: Asking price is $100 under estimated value   (zillow.com) divider line
24
    More: Facepalm, Rooms, formal dining room, Total structure area, Interior features, Private pool, sq ft, luxurious en-suite bedrooms, Exterior features  
•       •       •

1061 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2022 at 10:55 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think using an old boxcar as a guest house is pretty cool. Yeah, it's not huge, but if it's just for visitors for a few days it should work pretty well. Running the plumbing would be the hardest part.

It does seem pretty farking far from the house, though.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: I think using an old boxcar as a guest house is pretty cool. Yeah, it's not huge, but if it's just for visitors for a few days it should work pretty well. Running the plumbing would be the hardest part.


You've obviously never had to deal with a serious hobo infestation before.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some folks down the street when I was a kid had a little train in their backyard. Even at like 8 years old, I thought it looked like a pain in the ass to maintain.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TBH, I wanted a train like the one on "Silver Spoons".
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: TBH, I wanted a train like the one on "Silver Spoons".


But not the actual train because that had been all douched up.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Back in the 70s the railroad was getting rid of the cabooses.  Station master told a friend about them.  They're really heavy.   I was hoping the house had a complete Garden Gauge railroad setup

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
10 mill better have a goddamn train, and a plane and automobile.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yo these Zillow links are getting out of my price range.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

assalon5: 10 mill better have a goddamn train, and a plane and automobile.


Nope, just two pillows.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No, but we had an old locomotive in Avery Park that we could climb all over when we went there.  There was a little plane that you could get into from underneath if you were a big enough kid.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Lsherm: I think using an old boxcar as a guest house is pretty cool. Yeah, it's not huge, but if it's just for visitors for a few days it should work pretty well. Running the plumbing would be the hardest part.

You've obviously never had to deal with a serious hobo infestation before.


The sheer number of discarded bindles alone...jeesh.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You need a minimum of 2 cars to have a train. That's not a train, that's just a caboose. Mind you, I'm all about the caboose, if you know what I mean.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: TBH, I wanted a train like the one on "Silver Spoons".


And, now, Ricky Schroeder has gone and kinda shiat all over that dream.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I do not even really fill a two-bedroom apartment.  I do not understand how anyone could use that much interior space.  I think owning that much furniture alone would stress me out, although it might be nice to just rotate what room I'm using as my "bedroom" each month.  The outdoor spaces, however, I completely understand.  Sign me up for the pool/hot tub/athletic courts/rail car.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Back in the 70s the railroad was getting rid of the cabooses.  Station master told a friend about them.  They're really heavy.   I was hoping the house had a complete Garden Gauge railroad setup

[Fark user image image 600x431]


My buddy's dad built a koi pond, and my friend convinced him to let us design a G-scale set up to go around it.

Small, but seriously fun.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I do not even really fill a two-bedroom apartment.  I do not understand how anyone could use that much interior space.  I think owning that much furniture alone would stress me out, although it might be nice to just rotate what room I'm using as my "bedroom" each month.  The outdoor spaces, however, I completely understand.  Sign me up for the pool/hot tub/athletic courts/rail car.


6 bedrooms is overkill for a loner, but people who buy $10M houses tend to have families, guests, parties, live-in staff, etc. And most people consider resale and build to suit their neighborhood; this property would look a bit weird with just a 2/2 cottage on it, especially if it still had all the outdoor stuff or the four car garage.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When I looked back, boy I must have been green.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bonus: Asking price is $100 under estimated value

Isn't that pretty much always true on Zillow?  When a house is listed, the Zestimate®  miraculously jumps to make the house seem slightly underpriced.
 
hogans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigMax: The_Sponge: TBH, I wanted a train like the one on "Silver Spoons".

But not the actual train because that had been all douched up.


Google "Train Mountain."

There's quite a few aspiring engineers nationwide who build their own train cars, engines, and tracks in 1:8 scale.  Sponge is pretty close to ground zero for their Mecca, relatively speaking.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I do not even really fill a two-bedroom apartment.  I do not understand how anyone could use that much interior space.  I think owning that much furniture alone would stress me out, although it might be nice to just rotate what room I'm using as my "bedroom" each month.  The outdoor spaces, however, I completely understand.  Sign me up for the pool/hot tub/athletic courts/rail car.


You can get used to it.  If you have the money for that house you have nice things and often have people over.  My house is not like that but we have hosted several family weddings and other large gatherings.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: TBH, I wanted a train like the one on "Silver Spoons".


Me too. And I wanted to drive it into Erin Grey's tunnel of love.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
LedLawless
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
$100 to run a train on whose backyard?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When I dream about being that rich, I don't really want a place like that. I really admire what Lucy and Desi did - instead of having some insane mansion, they had a small but luxurious place in Beverly Hills, and then build a hotel with a resort and their own 4500 square foot penthouse suite in Palm Springs.

Owning a resort gave them all the benefits of this house. They had staff, security, room service, maid service, the works. Having a resort meant they had tennis courts, pools, banquet halls to throw massive parties or have business meetings. And instead of costing them a ton, it actually paid for itself.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.