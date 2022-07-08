 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   NYC: We have a zero tolerance policy toward obscured license plates unless you're a cop or a celebrity or you gave the mayor a pile of money. All y'all else can go screw yourselves and pay up   (gothamist.com) divider line
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, just cop or celeb, then
 
King Something
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Selling individual cigarettes still punishable by summary execution.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LOL, in this day and age, does anyone in America expect the police to obey the law?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is that duct tape?
 
ifky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is that duct tape?


I think it's a face mask.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
NYC, the grift IS the point since establishment
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I see that the public outreach campaign has gone well. /s
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is that duct tape?


It's a mask, they mention it quite a few times, for some reason... It's really a horribly written story.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"undercover"

Yeah, sure Jan.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You have any perks at your job?  Employee commission rates?  Discount for employees?  Cheap school for kids?  Lower mortgage rates for bank workers?  Let these cops get a free toll.  It costs the public a pittance...in the end, who cares?
 
