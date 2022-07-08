 Skip to content
(Axios)   Elon pulls out for once   (axios.com) divider line
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Astronaut 1: Wait, it was all a scam to facilitate some financial trick he couldn't have done otherwise?
Astronaut 2: Always was.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No horse for Twitter, then?
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: No horse for Twitter, then?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're gonna need more popcorn.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Twitter should ban him now. Just for the LULZ and because they can.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: I think Twitter should ban him now. Just for the LULZ and because they can.


File the lawsuit first and ban him once he says something legally devastating
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like Musk has a long history of saying he's going to do something that he never actually does. Who could have seen this coming?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: I think Twitter should ban him now. Just for the LULZ and because they can.


Nah. Just lock him out of his account and have it automatically tweet out each day a picture of the billion dollars he now owes them.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservative Tears? 2008 Vintage please.

They are going to be so sad. Awwwwww
 
stock411
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont know if i would love or hate to be Elons lawyers right now.
On one hand. Musk is your client.  On the other. Those sweet billable hours
 
senorjuanton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's take a moment of silence for all the simps who spent months talking about how much they were gonna own the libs once Oligarch Musk bought Twitter
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

/eat shiat trumpers
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent.fsac1-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Astronaut 1: Wait, it was all a scam to facilitate some financial trick he couldn't have done otherwise?
Astronaut 2: Always was.


Now lets see if the SEC is willing to prosecute him for it
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: It's not like Musk has a long history of saying he's going to do something that he never actually does. Who could have seen this coming?


"No baby I won't cum in you, I promise!"
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, fine. This one was better than my headline, but not by much.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can buy Troof Social
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Jordan Peterson was banking on this.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he'll always have his cars that plow into stationary objects and burst into unquenchable fires.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

senorjuanton: Let's take a moment of silence for all the simps who spent months talking about how much they were gonna own the libs once Oligarch Musk bought Twitter


A lot of white nationalists are very disappointed that their wealthy pal was just seeking narcissistic supply rather than actually enabling them.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soopey: Ok, fine. This one was better than my headline, but not by much.


Which one was yours?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Conservative Tears? 2008 Vintage please.

They are going to be so sad. Awwwwww


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stock411
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/btaylor/status/1545526087089696768
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1545527486066352128

BREAKING: Twitter taking legal action to ensure Elon Musk buys company on the price and terms previously agreed, chairman says
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunga galunga: I wonder if Jordan Peterson was banking on this.


he's so weird and creepy. he's probably murdering a sex worker right now
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: [scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 724x527]


:-(  but i don't even want to think about that

/stabs own face eyes
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Tesla stock, took the brunt of his dumbassness. But it'll be litigated. The shareholders want their deal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admire him for SpaceX, but this is just hubris and I hope it bites him hard. You're a mere mortal like the rest of us Elon, and you do stupid things, win stupid prizes.

See also the vapor ware that is the cyber truck.

You need therapy Elon, let's be honest social media has negatively impacted your life and it's damaging your business relationships. If you want to quit cold turkey, here's your chance.

Fly away Elon, fly, fly!
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if past actions are any indication, we can look forward to a ground-breaking announcement of a Twitter replacement based on those pneumatic tubes at the bank.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: scottydoesntknow: I think Twitter should ban him now. Just for the LULZ and because they can.

File the lawsuit first and ban him once he says something legally devastating


I smart both, but yours would be eminently more satisfying AND funny.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1545527486066352128

BREAKING: Twitter taking legal action to ensure Elon Musk buys company on the price and terms previously agreed, chairman says


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, it's been a wild ride watching his virtue signaling scam fall flat on its face and now facing the possibility of being destitute.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: [scontent.fsac1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 724x527]


Yes
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was being done to rescue free speech? He should be happy to pay twice as much since it's so important to him.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can always resurrect Voat!
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upon learning this news Twitter shares in after hours trading plunge 8%.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AtomPeepers: I admire him for SpaceX, but


You can stop that then.
SpaceX is a runaway success for the very reason his other ventures are not - he doesn't run SpaceX.
teslarati.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stock411: https://twitter.com/btaylor/status/1545526087089696768
[Fark user image image 425x531]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But whatabout Freeze Peach!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stock411: https://twitter.com/btaylor/status/1545526087089696768
[Fark user image image 425x531]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, it turns out that Elon isn't a genius engineer or a brilliant deal maker! I'm bracing myself for all the interweb's Temporarily Embarrassed Objectivists to admit that they were gullible stooges.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JudgeSmails: gunga galunga: I wonder if Jordan Peterson was banking on this.

he's so weird and creepy. he's probably murdering a sex worker right now


Have you seen the man? He looks like if he tried, he'd just start coughing and have to sit down from the exertion.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooo, Elon had to give Twitter a bunch of money to consider his offer in the first place, right? Can they sue him to keep that money over allegations that he damaged their brand intentionally in order to back out of the deal?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my favorite team names for bar/pub trivia:

Couches Pull Out But We Don't
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Sooo, Elon had to give Twitter a bunch of money to consider his offer in the first place, right? Can they sue him to keep that money over allegations that he damaged their brand intentionally in order to back out of the deal?


I think there was a clause in the deal which specified that if he pulled out he still had to leave a big deposit on them.
 
nartreb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.  In a few months some poor shmuck is going to be handed the job of identifying several *billion* dollars in assets that Twitter can seize from Musk.    Musk knows this, the question is whether he's arrogant enough to ignore it, or if he's already buying oil tankers so he can fill them with diamonds and gold and ship them to some offshore jurisdiction.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that thing that everybody said would happen, happened.

What are the odds
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.