(9 News)   Good: Record fentanyl bust on Interstate 70 in Colorado. Better: Driver agrees to cooperate. Fark: Cops let him drive off alone with a removable tracking device on his car   (9news.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He ded.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He took the midnight train going anywhere?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anyone wanna bet they told him where they put the tracker and told him to be extra careful not to lose it?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OOOOOOOO.....Fentanyl...OOGA BOOGA!

/ Fentanyl does not work in the way that it is portrayed to work. If it did...why would you need pills or syringes?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline reads like the start of an algebra problem that ends with, "how many grams of fentanyl did each cop score?"
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's unclear, did he get to leave with the actual drugs in the car, or did they confiscate the real drugs and possibly provide decoys?

If real drugs left with, how stupid are these law enforcement officers?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: OOOOOOOO.....Fentanyl...OOGA BOOGA!

/ Fentanyl does not work in the way that it is portrayed to work. If it did...why would you need pills or syringes?


Not really sure what your point is, but good for you, I guess?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.com image 850x1133]


Bet he white, ot bet he dead?
 
BolivarShagnasty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: It's unclear, did he get to leave with the actual drugs in the car, or did they confiscate the real drugs and possibly provide decoys?

If real drugs left with, how stupid are these law enforcement officers?


Having worked in this field of endeavour (as an equipment provider), this is what is known as a controlled delivery.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"About 114 pounds of pure fentanyl powder - enough to kill 25 million people, according to the DEA - was seized from a car on I-70 near Georgetown on its way to South Bend, Indiana."

Notre Dame football program activating Party Plan B:

Formal request to the Pope to call for a crusade against Brigham Young University.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's like Loveland police level stupid.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: iheartscotch: OOOOOOOO.....Fentanyl...OOGA BOOGA!

/ Fentanyl does not work in the way that it is portrayed to work. If it did...why would you need pills or syringes?

Not really sure what your point is, but good for you, I guess?


I think because basically every mention of Fentanyl is 'enough to kill 25 million people!' or is some cop having a panic attack and blaming Fentanyl exposure (which isn't a thing)
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BolivarShagnasty: TWX: It's unclear, did he get to leave with the actual drugs in the car, or did they confiscate the real drugs and possibly provide decoys?

If real drugs left with, how stupid are these law enforcement officers?

Having worked in this field of endeavour (as an equipment provider), this is what is known as a controlled delivery.


All evidence to the contrary.
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, I could see this;

Hank: "Barry, this is really serious shiat.  They capture me with 100 pounds of fentanyl, want me to cooperate.  They ask put tracker on car, have me drive to meet Bolivians."

Barry: "...just take the tracker off when you're out of their sight."

Cuts to police press conference

...and so we ask the public to be on the lookout for a blonde-haired man driving across the country with 100 pounds of heroin in his truck.  Yes?  No, he for sure has blonde hair.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dea.govView Full Size


"We're not very good at this"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: iheartscotch: OOOOOOOO.....Fentanyl...OOGA BOOGA!

/ Fentanyl does not work in the way that it is portrayed to work. If it did...why would you need pills or syringes?

Not really sure what your point is, but good for you, I guess?


People are getting charged with assault for just "exposing" cops to Fentanyl and cops are fainting if you even say "Fentanyl". It's all bullshiat.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 114 pounds of pure fentanyl powder - enough to kill 25 million people, according to the DEA - was seized from a car on I-70 near Georgetown on its way to South Bend, Indiana.

I'm not much of a businessman, but killing 25 million customers doesn't sound good for repeat business. Some people are no good at resurrection. Total deadbeats.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Anyone wanna bet they told him where they put the tracker and told him to be extra careful not to lose it?


They didn't tell him where the second and third tracker were?  Maybe the used car lot found it.

It used to be "We're arresting you.  You are facing a lot of prison time unless you talk." Now it's, "We're letting you go, which is actually a death sentence since they won't know how much you told us already."
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
With the death of James Caan, I am reminded of the hilarious scene in Thief where his character ditches the Chicago cops by putting the tracking device they put on his car on a bus heading for Iowa.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He convinced the cops to throw him in the briar patch.
 
adj_m
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: OOOOOOOO.....Fentanyl...OOGA BOOGA!

/ Fentanyl does not work in the way that it is portrayed to work. If it did...why would you need pills or syringes?


To not accidentally kill yourself? You can snort heroin or take it in pill form as well. The problem with fentanyl is the minuscule amounts required to overdose someone in its pure form.

/the "kill 25 million" thing sounds like police math bullshiat, but it's still a real danger if you're trying to provide medical aid for someone overdosing and you don't have Nalaxone for yourself as well.
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ComaToast: About 114 pounds of pure fentanyl powder - enough to kill 25 million people, according to the DEA - was seized from a car on I-70 near Georgetown on its way to South Bend, Indiana.

I'm not much of a businessman, but killing 25 million customers doesn't sound good for repeat business. Some people are no good at resurrection. Total deadbeats.


How about competitors instead of customers?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
true okie doke
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Mikey1969: iheartscotch: OOOOOOOO.....Fentanyl...OOGA BOOGA!

/ Fentanyl does not work in the way that it is portrayed to work. If it did...why would you need pills or syringes?

Not really sure what your point is, but good for you, I guess?

People are getting charged with assault for just "exposing" cops to Fentanyl and cops are fainting if you even say "Fentanyl". It's all bullshiat.


Fent is the new black man
 
BolivarShagnasty
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TWX: BolivarShagnasty: TWX: It's unclear, did he get to leave with the actual drugs in the car, or did they confiscate the real drugs and possibly provide decoys?

If real drugs left with, how stupid are these law enforcement officers?

Having worked in this field of endeavour (as an equipment provider), this is what is known as a controlled delivery.

All evidence to the contrary.


"known as".. not "is"
 
litespeed74
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he got anywhere on I-70...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: OOOOOOOO.....Fentanyl...OOGA BOOGA!

/ Fentanyl does not work in the way that it is portrayed to work. If it did...why would you need pills or syringes?


I once had a patient that took fentanyl after surgery. I accidentally touched his arm without gloves on. I died.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
RIP Hey Nurse!

*sniff*
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"To date, this is the largest fentanyl seizure on any U.S. highway involving fentanyl," said Brian Besser, special agent-in-charge of the DEA's Denver Field Division.

Yo, dawg.....
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: It's unclear, did he get to leave with the actual drugs in the car, or did they confiscate the real drugs and possibly provide decoys?

If real drugs left with, how stupid are these law enforcement officers?


Conservative s
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Minor Catastrophe: "About 114 pounds of pure fentanyl powder - enough to kill 25 million people, according to the DEA - was seized from a car on I-70 near Georgetown on its way to South Bend, Indiana."

Notre Dame football program activating Party Plan B:

Formal request to the Pope to call for a crusade against Brigham Young University.


Brian Kelly killed a kid.

Thanks pope, wwjd?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MBooda: ComaToast: About 114 pounds of pure fentanyl powder - enough to kill 25 million people, according to the DEA - was seized from a car on I-70 near Georgetown on its way to South Bend, Indiana.

I'm not much of a businessman, but killing 25 million customers doesn't sound good for repeat business. Some people are no good at resurrection. Total deadbeats.

How about competitors instead of customers?
[Fark user image image 590x766]


Fascists

Lol?
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: OOOOOOOO.....Fentanyl...OOGA BOOGA!

/ Fentanyl does not work in the way that it is portrayed to work. If it did...why would you need pills or syringes?


The LD50 in rats is 18mg/kg. In mice it is about 20 times higher about 360mg/kg. If you took the low number for humans, it would take about 900mg to kill a human. Even if you cut that in half to 450mg, 100 pounds could kill 100,000. That is a loooooonnnng way from 25 million. Cops!
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Colorado State Patrol is committed to bolstering employment opportunities and attracting the top talent from across the state for career paths including State Troopers (Cadets), Port of Entry Officers, Executive Security, Communications and Business Professionals.
Our organization is committed to recruiting and hiring practices that strive to provide eligible applicants that reflect the communities that we serve. The Patrol encourages the continual growth and development of our members to ensure your job becomes your lifelong career.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lol
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone have a CV to trade?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Baaahahahahahaha! I love it!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Aetre: This headline reads like the start of an algebra problem that ends with, "how many grams of fentanyl did each cop score?"


Fentanyl is measured, not in grams, kilograms or pounds, but in the number of people it can kill. See article.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In the US, it is known as FENT-NOL by nearly everyone, it seems. Which irks me.

It is very sad and I try to stay informed, but this inability of law enforcement, users, social workers, etc. to pronounce the word correctly... surprises me. In a bad way.

As far as the police work goes, well, I am glad that attempts at interdiction are being made. Maybe the officers on the spot don't always make good judgment calls. That does NOT surprise me.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
