(KTVU Bay Area News)   Officials cheesed as hazardous liquid spilled through grate, causing udder chaos down river though brielieved to be accidental. Safety team may have lost their whey, claim plumbing contractor skimmed profits. Environmentalists not amoosed   (ktvu.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That headline is corny.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Subby is milking those puns for all they are worth.
 
The Brains
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This barely matters

Howbout busting DuPont for jet fuel in our rivers?
 
cefm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Zero consequences leads to zero reasons to avoid this situation.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dave Matthews seen leaving the area.
 
