(WRAL)   Should everybody panic now, or should we wait for the numbers to come in and then everybody panic retroactively?   (wraltechwire.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can tell it's a recession because Joe Biden is president, adding jobs and lowering the unemployment rate.

And the DOW is up 2% this week for you rich people.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: You can tell it's a recession because Joe Biden is president, adding jobs and lowering the unemployment rate.

And the DOW is up 2% this week for you rich people.

And the DOW is up 2% this week for you rich people.


Stories are up already about how the Fed is going to raise rates again because of the jobs report. I cannot believe the only solution to inflation is joblessness.
 
killershark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lsherm:

And the DOW is up 2% this week for you rich people.

Stories are up already about how the Fed is going to raise rates again because of the jobs report. I cannot believe the only solution to inflation is joblessness.


Yay capitalism!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
WE RECEIVED A GOOD JOBS REPORT!!! EVERYBODY PANIC!!!
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't know what's coming, but I know it probably ain't gonna be good.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lsherm:

And the DOW is up 2% this week for you rich people.

Stories are up already about how the Fed is going to raise rates again because of the jobs report. I cannot believe the only solution to inflation is joblessness.


Higher interest rates are also going to (continue to) cool off the housing market like it is long overdue for.
 
Thingster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'll wave the itodaso flag, again.  It's getting quite the workout lately.

I've been saying once Q2 data was released that we'd be in an official recession since official Q1 data came out in April.

Q3 is going to be worse, and the Q3/Q4 transition is when the wheels are gonna start to fall off.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Lsherm:

And the DOW is up 2% this week for you rich people.

Stories are up already about how the Fed is going to raise rates again because of the jobs report. I cannot believe the only solution to inflation is joblessness.

Higher interest rates are also going to (continue to) cool off the housing market like it is long overdue for.


I hope so. Been looking to buy a house for the last 5 months and it's gotten progressively more insane
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
November elections might ease uncertainty if the Reeps blow it out like everyone thinks they will.

But you've still got a president and administration that's acting more like a local school board in their feckless pronouncements than the leaders of the USA.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: GoldSpider: Lsherm:

And the DOW is up 2% this week for you rich people.

Stories are up already about how the Fed is going to raise rates again because of the jobs report. I cannot believe the only solution to inflation is joblessness.

Higher interest rates are also going to (continue to) cool off the housing market like it is long overdue for.

I hope so. Been looking to buy a house for the last 5 months and it's gotten progressively more insane


Problem is you'll be paying 6% interest on a 30-year loan.  If you've got cash, just be patient.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
a government associated private think tank that has been operating over 100 years. it's little bon mots like this that assure us all we don't stand a firecrackers chance in hell of ever getting good and moral people into senate and congress. the uber wealthy has their toes so deep in the sand the commoners are all drowning in the ocean.
 
Thingster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: GoldSpider: Lsherm:

And the DOW is up 2% this week for you rich people.

Stories are up already about how the Fed is going to raise rates again because of the jobs report. I cannot believe the only solution to inflation is joblessness.

Higher interest rates are also going to (continue to) cool off the housing market like it is long overdue for.

I hope so. Been looking to buy a house for the last 5 months and it's gotten progressively more insane


You still won't be able to afford it, prices drop as interest rates go up so the monthly payment stays the same.
 
HempHead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: RoboZombie: GoldSpider: Lsherm:

And the DOW is up 2% this week for you rich people.

Stories are up already about how the Fed is going to raise rates again because of the jobs report. I cannot believe the only solution to inflation is joblessness.

Higher interest rates are also going to (continue to) cool off the housing market like it is long overdue for.

I hope so. Been looking to buy a house for the last 5 months and it's gotten progressively more insane

Problem is you'll be paying 6% interest on a 30-year loan.  If you've got cash, just be patient.


You can always refinance.  Historically, 6% is not bad.
 
HempHead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

killershark: Lsherm:

And the DOW is up 2% this week for you rich people.

Stories are up already about how the Fed is going to raise rates again because of the jobs report. I cannot believe the only solution to inflation is joblessness.

Yay capitalism!


The solution is for people to stop buying things, causing companies to stop raising prices. Look how low oil went during the lockdown 2 years ago when everyone stopped buying gasoline.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Thingster: I'll wave the itodaso flag, again.  It's getting quite the workout lately.

I've been saying once Q2 data was released that we'd be in an official recession since official Q1 data came out in April.

Q3 is going to be worse, and the Q3/Q4 transition is when the wheels are gonna start to fall off.


Q6 is going to be the real shat show.
 
HempHead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This may be the very first recession that effects only the rich and the poor.  The middle class may come out ok for the first time ever.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HempHead: killershark: Lsherm:

And the DOW is up 2% this week for you rich people.

Stories are up already about how the Fed is going to raise rates again because of the jobs report. I cannot believe the only solution to inflation is joblessness.

Yay capitalism!

The solution is for people to stop buying things, causing companies to stop raising prices. Look how low oil went during the lockdown 2 years ago when everyone stopped buying gasoline.


Yeah those sure were good times.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've been enjoying a very nice Friday afternoon with a beer and a book in a hammock in the shade, so put me down for retroactively panicking at a later and more appropriate date.
 
overthinker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: I hope so. Been looking to buy a house for the last 5 months and it's gotten progressively more insane


A neighbor is planning to sell his, but its not listed yet. He has already gotten four offers, no inspection, buyer paying all closing, and at an insane price. Of course they are bank offers, not private buyer. He bought the home for $146K. One of the offers was for $500K flat.

My brother had his rent go up 10% last year, and again this year. He is looking as well. He can't find squat. Anything that is about the right size gets snatched up before he can put in an offer. He's irked his only option is to rent at insane rates.

I suspect the market may cool off, but banks and firms will continue buying properties like crazy just to turn them into rentals. The three newest subdivisions near me are all for-rent-only subdivisions. DR Horton, Ryan, and I forget who is building the other. Its going to be tough all around.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: You can tell it's a recession because Joe Biden is president, adding jobs and lowering the unemployment rate.

And the DOW is up 2% this week for you rich people.

And the DOW is up 2% this week for you rich people.


And on cue, the Fed comes out and says 'the interest rate hikes will continue until layoffs begin again'.

WTF kinda messed up plan is that.
 
munko
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Thingster: I'll wave the itodaso flag, again.  It's getting quite the workout lately.

I've been saying once Q2 data was released that we'd be in an official recession since official Q1 data came out in April.

Q3 is going to be worse, and the Q3/Q4 transition is when the wheels are gonna start to fall off.

Q6 is going to be the real shat show.


lol.  just wait until overtime.  high speed slapshots in the form of EO's.  Unless he doesn't have the testicular fortitude to make those moves.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

overthinker: RoboZombie: I hope so. Been looking to buy a house for the last 5 months and it's gotten progressively more insane

A neighbor is planning to sell his, but its not listed yet. He has already gotten four offers, no inspection, buyer paying all closing, and at an insane price. Of course they are bank offers, not private buyer. He bought the home for $146K. One of the offers was for $500K flat.

My brother had his rent go up 10% last year, and again this year. He is looking as well. He can't find squat. Anything that is about the right size gets snatched up before he can put in an offer. He's irked his only option is to rent at insane rates.

I suspect the market may cool off, but banks and firms will continue buying properties like crazy just to turn them into rentals. The three newest subdivisions near me are all for-rent-only subdivisions. DR Horton, Ryan, and I forget who is building the other. Its going to be tough all around.


wait, "for rent only" subdivisions? As in, they will only sell the home to an investor and a not someone planning to live there themselves?
 
robodog
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
IF we're in and stay in this shallow of a recession then the Fed gets major credit as we were coming off the biggest capital bubble ever and were headed headlong into massively rising commodity prices thanks to a combination of supply problems and the war in Ukraine. Such a soft landing given the possibilities it's pretty amazing if it holds.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's possible that the 2008 recession never ended, that Washington D.C. treated it the same way as the Iraq War: they simply said "Mission accomplished" and went along as though millions of people's lives weren't shattered in the process.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skribble
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
coffee went up, yo.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: GoldSpider: Lsherm:

And the DOW is up 2% this week for you rich people.

Stories are up already about how the Fed is going to raise rates again because of the jobs report. I cannot believe the only solution to inflation is joblessness.

Higher interest rates are also going to (continue to) cool off the housing market like it is long overdue for.

I hope so. Been looking to buy a house for the last 5 months and it's gotten progressively more insane


I've been looking to buy a car in the last 5 months.

When they are advertising a "market adjustment" of $2000, I'm considering purchasing a firearm to counter a robbery.
 
genner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lsherm: edmo: You can tell it's a recession because Joe Biden is president, adding jobs and lowering the unemployment rate.

And the DOW is up 2% this week for you rich people.

Stories are up already about how the Fed is going to raise rates again because of the jobs report. I cannot believe the only solution to inflation is joblessness.


It wasn't the only solution. It could have been avoided. It's the only real solution now though.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I think of world class economists my mind automatically thinks of North Carolina State University.MIT?  Pikers.  University of Chicago?  Noobs and wanna-bes.  Stanford?  Hippy surfers.  University of California-Berkeley?  Strung out on acid and hash.   Northwestern University?  Bah! Southeastern is better.  University of Pennsylvania?  Quakers and Quispers.

Always trust your gut and go with NCSU!  The Fighting something or other.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HempHead: This may be the very first recession that effects only the rich and the poor.  The middle class may come out ok for the first time ever.


User name checks right the hell out.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Thingster: I'll wave the itodaso flag, again.  It's getting quite the workout lately.

I've been saying once Q2 data was released that we'd be in an official recession since official Q1 data came out in April.

Q3 is going to be worse, and the Q3/Q4 transition is when the wheels are gonna start to fall off.

Q6 is going to be the real shat show.


I'm more of a Q14 guy....
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Government never admits when we are in a recession

They wait till it gets better than claims we was in a recession but not now.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Panic now. This country can't even afford to eat. Technical recession or not, the inflation from the stimmy checks has made everybody way more poor.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The economy has to slow down if you want runaway inflation to stop.

There is no other way to control that, sports fans.

Get used to cooking at home and no more impulse buying neat stuff on Amazon just because it looks cool and you want a matched set of chrome woks.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lsherm: edmo: You can tell it's a recession because Joe Biden is president, adding jobs and lowering the unemployment rate.

And the DOW is up 2% this week for you rich people.

Stories are up already about how the Fed is going to raise rates again because of the jobs report. I cannot believe the only solution to inflation is joblessness.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nah, keep spending your money like a drunken sailor until the second quarter numbers come out, the internet commands you.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Whatever. I'm still making money hand over fist and recruiters are calling several times a day. No signs of a slowdown and there's more demand than ever before.

If this is a recession, I hope there's quite a few more due in the coming decades.
 
