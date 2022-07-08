 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Russia thinks it's time for a little "operational pause" in Ukraine. Kind of a siesta if you will   (understandingwar.org) divider line
60
    More: Interesting, Shiva Temples of Tamilnadu, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine, Russia, Ukrainian language, Russian forces, Administrative divisions of Ukraine, Nizhny Novgorod  
•       •       •

1574 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2022 at 7:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
GOOD. now go fark shiate up while na russia sits around thumbs-up their gopnik squat.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/cлава кіткраїнi
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's dead, isn't he?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chariset: He's dead, isn't he?


Russia's army is, looks like.

General collapse it is.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chariset: He's dead, isn't he?


That was the first thing I thought of, that or he's sick and incapacitated. It's definitely weird.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully Ukraine slaughters them all in their sleep.

I'd also like to see them follow up by invading Russia, leveling all of it's cities, and leaving what's left of its citizenry starving to death in the cold. Find a proper volcano to toss in all of Putin's rings and the dark menace can be ended forever.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

neongoats: Hopefully Ukraine slaughters them all in their sleep.

I'd also like to see them follow up by invading Russia, leveling all of it's cities, and leaving what's left of its citizenry starving to death in the cold. Find a proper volcano to toss in all of Putin's rings and the dark menace can be ended forever.


NO SLEEP TILL MOSCOW!
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian border to Moscow:  300 miles.

That's day-trip distance.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the Russian high command is drawing straws to see who the next Piñata for the Ukrainians to play with is.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, then fark off back to Russia for a couple of weeks R&R. You can leave your tanks and stuff where they are. We'll promise not to let the tractors steal them until you come back.

(However you might find that very precise coordinates have been programmed into the local artillery while you were away)
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their ass was chafing from the pounding Ukraine was giving them?
 
KeithLM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But didn't Putin just say that they really had even begun their main onslaught yet?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: neongoats: Hopefully Ukraine slaughters them all in their sleep.

I'd also like to see them follow up by invading Russia, leveling all of it's cities, and leaving what's left of its citizenry starving to death in the cold. Find a proper volcano to toss in all of Putin's rings and the dark menace can be ended forever.

NO SLEEP TILL MOSCOW!


MOSCOW!!!!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you saying that Putin lied when he said that 34 tanks and 153mm Russian arty tubes from wW2 could compete with modern military equipment?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine now demands  they need 750 billion to rebuild.

I'm sure The usa will expect to pay for it. With little to no help from others. Not like we have anything else to spend it on.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: Ukrainian border to Moscow:  300 miles.

That's day-trip distance.


They're in metric over there, so it's more like 483 km.   We'd never get that far in a day.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Chariset: He's dead, isn't he?

Russia's army is, looks like.

General collapse it is.


Did the Ukrainians take out General Collapse, too, now?

They're really cleaning up.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian forces have not ceased active hostilities during this operational pause

The how the everloving fark is it a pause?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia can't supply their troops more than ~ 80 miles from friendly territory.  So they take a bite, then stop and build rail out to their positions.  Then they go for another bite.  That's their standard doctrine.

They'll continue to shell & press Ukraine in the meantime though, not because they want to take any ground, but to keep Ukraine from getting any rest.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a good time for them to say HI to MARS.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: Ukraine now demands  they need 750 billion to rebuild.

I'm sure The usa will expect to pay for it. With little to no help from others. Not like we have anything else to spend it on.


Comrade, your poor english gives you away. For extra vodak rations you will need to practice more.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chariset: He's dead, isn't he?


Oh man, just imagine if.
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: Ukraine now demands  they need 750 billion to rebuild.

I'm sure The usa will expect to pay for it. With little to no help from others. Not like we have anything else to spend it on.


Cool take bro
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: Ukraine now demands  they need 750 billion to rebuild.

I'm sure The usa will expect to pay for it. With little to no help from others. Not like we have anything else to spend it on.


The EU has already said they will help , but at least you got your talking point out there.
And even if the US bears the brunt of the cost , it's worth every single penny.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Russian forces have not ceased active hostilities during this operational pause

The how the everloving fark is it a pause?


If a military force isn't actively attacking on any front, but is simply holding the forward edge of the battle area then it is known as an 'operational pause' or as is said in non-military parlance, an 'oh, shiat, they blew up all of our ammo depots, they farked our APCs, they stole our tanks, our artillery is out ranged and farked up the ass so let's just tell the farking officers something so they look the other way while we farking run' moment which you will find under Clausewitz in the section titled "When everything has gone to hell, these are the lies you should say."

In war, always return to the basics.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: fragMasterFlash: neongoats: Hopefully Ukraine slaughters them all in their sleep.

I'd also like to see them follow up by invading Russia, leveling all of it's cities, and leaving what's left of its citizenry starving to death in the cold. Find a proper volcano to toss in all of Putin's rings and the dark menace can be ended forever.

NO SLEEP TILL MOSCOW!

MOSCOW!!!!


Think bigger. Vladivostok.
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: neongoats: Hopefully Ukraine slaughters them all in their sleep.

I'd also like to see them follow up by invading Russia, leveling all of it's cities, and leaving what's left of its citizenry starving to death in the cold. Find a proper volcano to toss in all of Putin's rings and the dark menace can be ended forever.

NO SLEEP TILL MOSCOW!


Not while Ruzzian spines are unshattered.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: Ukraine now demands  they need 750 billion to rebuild.

I'm sure The usa will expect to pay for it. With little to no help from others. Not like we have anything else to spend it on.


The West is holding on to $300 billion or so in Russian assets. That might help.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: Ukraine now demands  they need 750 billion to rebuild.

I'm sure The usa will expect to pay for it. With little to no help from others. Not like we have anything else to spend it on.


Thank you for your service, tovarisch
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a bit optimistic. The reports we have been seeing is that Russia will run out of many, many things they need to keep fighting the war. Meanwhile the west can supply Ukraine with superior material and intelligence and Russia will look like kids with sticks. I hope there is a counter push after Ukraine resupplies that will destroy any Russian force holdouts.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: neongoats: Hopefully Ukraine slaughters them all in their sleep.

I'd also like to see them follow up by invading Russia, leveling all of it's cities, and leaving what's left of its citizenry starving to death in the cold. Find a proper volcano to toss in all of Putin's rings and the dark menace can be ended forever.

NO SLEEP TILL MOSCOW!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alienated: stevenvictx: Ukraine now demands  they need 750 billion to rebuild.

I'm sure The usa will expect to pay for it. With little to no help from others. Not like we have anything else to spend it on.

The EU has already said they will help , but at least you got your talking point out there.
And even if the US bears the brunt of the cost , it's worth every single penny.


You just got yourself put in green, friend.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Timeout!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're either:

Running out of ammunition
Running out of food
Running out of soldiers
Running out of equipment
Running out of everything

They want to "pause"? Fine. Let them. Ukraine will still pound the fuck out of them.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well of course Putin is going to go for this right after announcing that he can keep going forever and Ukraine had better negotiate NOW. He has a string of exhausting wins and knows that he will lose in the long run. It is time to bluff.

Is the West still committed? Yes. Is Ukraine done? No.

I have said before, and it is depressing, that Ukraine will be fighting to take back rubble and not the cities and homes that they used to have, but then, the Russians will have the same feelings about the land they are going to be expected to defend. It "makes no sense" to fight over ruins, but that is war. Ukraine can and should take it all back once and for all, and the West needs to help them to make the point.

It is ugly and sad and serious as a heart attack. Waver now and things will just get worse.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Ukraine now demands  they need 750 billion to rebuild.

I'm sure The usa will expect to pay for it. With little to no help from others. Not like we have anything else to spend it on.


750B?
Sounds like a good investment. UA has already shown they're bright, tough and resourceful. Let's help them out. We have done the same for plenty who are not as grateful.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Rest and Regroup.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whr21
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Seems like a good time for them to say HI to MARS.


Thinkin' quite a few of the orc ammo dumps already have, possibly prompting their Schrodinger's pause.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
General Morbid Obesity needs a breather
 
zerkalo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Ukraine now demands  they need 750 billion to rebuild.

I'm sure The usa will expect to pay for it. With little to no help from others. Not like we have anything else to spend it on.


You sound...concerned
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: stevenvictx: Ukraine now demands  they need 750 billion to rebuild.

I'm sure The usa will expect to pay for it. With little to no help from others. Not like we have anything else to spend it on.

750B?
Sounds like a good investment. UA has already shown they're bright, tough and resourceful. Let's help them out. We have done the same for plenty who are not as grateful.


The US gave that much to bankers in 2008 without even blinking. Surely we can spare that for freedom fighters, war heroes, widows, and orphans.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"On second thought, let us not go to Ukraine. Tis a silly place."
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

kb7rky: They're either:

Running out of ammunition
Running out of food
Running out of gas/vodka/pigshiat/whatever they're burning
Running out of soldiers
Running out of equipment
Running out of everything

They want to "pause"? Fine. Let them. Ukraine will still pound the fark out of them.


FTFY.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Consolidation of taken territory under the idea that they wanted the warm water ports of Crimea could signal the beginning of the end of this mess. But they might not be able to use it if Turkey and Europe decide to renegotiate the century old treaty that promised free passage through the Bosphorus.
 
alienated
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

atomic-age: alienated: stevenvictx: Ukraine now demands  they need 750 billion to rebuild.

I'm sure The usa will expect to pay for it. With little to no help from others. Not like we have anything else to spend it on.

The EU has already said they will help , but at least you got your talking point out there.
And even if the US bears the brunt of the cost , it's worth every single penny.

You just got yourself put in green, friend.


I have no idea what that even means
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Therion: Ukrainian border to Moscow:  300 miles.

That's day-trip distance.


BerlinToWarsawOneTank.jpg
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Ukraine now demands  they need 750 billion to rebuild.

I'm sure The usa will expect to pay for it. With little to no help from others. Not like we have anything else to spend it on.


Hey everybody!

It looks like today's talking points have arrived.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

alienated: stevenvictx: Ukraine now demands  they need 750 billion to rebuild.

I'm sure The usa will expect to pay for it. With little to no help from others. Not like we have anything else to spend it on.

The EU has already said they will help , but at least you got your talking point out there.
And even if the US bears the brunt of the cost , it's worth every single penny.


This.

I'll pay twice.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.