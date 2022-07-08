 Skip to content
(MSN)   TL;DR: The family was waving a big red flag. And wearing clothes made out of red flags, and driving around in a red flagmobile, and living in a house that was basically constructed out of bales of compressed red flags   (msn.com) divider line
spacechecker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Accessories to murder. Hope they're charged.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"You never think that kind of thing would happen around here."
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Of course they were
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All Ricky Stenhouse fans should be put on a watch list.

img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Faux stained glass, I repeat, faux stained glass!  Everyone run!
 
Valacirca
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't stop laughing at the anime girl Trump car.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
so. . .future supreme court judge?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


Was this painting on the building before or after the shooting?

/not that it matters at this point.
 
Descartes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The 21-year-old alleged mass shooter would often ride his electric scooter, they added, and wear all black and blast harsh, loud music.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Oh, we were excellent parents, our son was an angel!"

People with personal demons rarely raise angels.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: so. . .future supreme court judge?


That's a bit of a reach. This is the resume of a future Supreme Court judge's wife.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is anyone shocked? No, not even Tovarich Carlson, Judge Pinot, or Gestapo Ingraham will be shocked.
 
Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Your homelife is..."un-satisfying"?  You're going to subject yourself to life on the streets of Chicago because your homelife is un-satisfying?
I can't believe we're even discussing the tender feelings of this rich snowflake.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: "Oh, we were excellent parents, our son was an angel!"

People with personal demons rarely raise angels.


From what I've seen, it's 50/50 - either the kids are just as bad as the parents, or the parents drive the kids away and the kids end up being the opposite.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

xrayspx: Your homelife is..."un-satisfying"?  You're going to subject yourself to life on the streets of Chicago because your homelife is un-satisfying?
I can't believe we're even discussing the tender feelings of this rich snowflake.


Do you mean to be almost quoting The Breakfast Club?
 
devilskware
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They sound like the kind of people that people from the north like to stereotype about "rednecks"
Just with fewer black and hispanic people.
We're all the same homies.
 
Psylence
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x512]

Was this painting on the building before or after the shooting?

/not that it matters at this point.


Before. A year or so before.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Going in to the article, I didn't expect the dad to be the MOST normal one of the three.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

xrayspx: Your homelife is..."un-satisfying"?  You're going to subject yourself to life on the streets of Chicago because your homelife is un-satisfying?
I can't believe we're even discussing the tender feelings of this rich snowflake.


rich? what makes you think this lad or his family is rich? they are probably in debt just like the rest of 'murica. i love how Farkers jump to conclusions. yesterday there were many saying how no doubt the Dad is a MAGA Trumper. no proof at all but what the hell, it's the internet so conclude anything you want.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't care about his "home life." Because of this asshole, a little kid lost both his parents and another one probably won't walk again, ever.

fark him and his parents.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Psylence: pounddawg: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x512]

Was this painting on the building before or after the shooting?

/not that it matters at this point.

Before. A year or so before.


Thanks

/damn
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So, uh, the exact posterchildren for Red Flag laws?

"What should we use for red flag law criteria?" <waves at these people> "Pretty much everything about these people should be on the list."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Called it.

Chronological age is simply not a marker of maturity. Maybe it used to be, but it's not now. A 22-year old who was raised in that kind of chaos is not an "adult".

As long as we hand-wave away the parental contribution to these young shooters, and shrug and say "they're adults, they're responsible for their actions" without recognizing WHY they did what they did, bad parents will continue making them.

There are multiple causes for these mass shootings, and yet society keeps acting like each one is a unique and unforeseeable bolt from the blue. That is demonstrably untrue. We just don't want to look.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I don't care about his "home life." Because of this asshole, a little kid lost both his parents and another one probably won't walk again, ever.

fark him and his parents.


Well, I mean, his parents (or at least dad) should be charged as accessories, aiding and abetting, and anything else that goes with basically doing everything but putting him on the roof and telling him who to shoot.

In fact, I'd go so far as to say they should be charged as a terrorist cell at the federal level siince they still have the death penalty.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I don't care about his "home life." Because of this asshole, a little kid lost both his parents and another one probably won't walk again, ever.

fark him and his parents.


"I don't care why the plane crashed. A bunch of people were horribly killed. Why do we need to know what caused it?"
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Psylence: pounddawg: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x512]

Was this painting on the building before or after the shooting?

/not that it matters at this point.

Before. A year or so before.


According to another news aggregation website, it also included the text "God is (not) Dead." The person who posted it said they called the police, but they couldn't do anything about it.
 
Pincy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But is the second amendment OK?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pincy: But is the second amendment OK?


It escaped unharmed.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: So, uh, the exact posterchildren for Red Flag laws?

"What should we use for red flag law criteria?" <waves at these people> "Pretty much everything about these people should be on the list."


Yes. I don't think you should take away firearms if someone seeks treatment for mental health issues, but they should be taken away if someone is accused of domestic violence. Maybe have a procedure to get them back, but DV is a lot more worrying than anything else.
 
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: xrayspx: Your homelife is..."un-satisfying"?  You're going to subject yourself to life on the streets of Chicago because your homelife is un-satisfying?
I can't believe we're even discussing the tender feelings of this rich snowflake.

rich? what makes you think this lad or his family is rich? they are probably in debt just like the rest of 'murica. i love how Farkers jump to conclusions. yesterday there were many saying how no doubt the Dad is a MAGA Trumper. no proof at all but what the hell, it's the internet so conclude anything you want.


And here you are, defending Bro Mcbiatch-tits, for free.
 
ansius
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder just how many families there are like this across the US. Especially in the age of NRA and GOP-induced paranoia.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
More red flags than a parade in China.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Smelly Pirate Hooker: I don't care about his "home life." Because of this asshole, a little kid lost both his parents and another one probably won't walk again, ever.

fark him and his parents.

"I don't care why the plane crashed. A bunch of people were horribly killed. Why do we need to know what caused it?"


I understand SPH's point, in that we should not allow any of the home life to excuse or serve in an apologist position to what the shooter did, and what the shooter's family created.

People will try to deflect to blame the parents rather than the shooter.  That should not be tolerated.  If the parents are pursued for their contribution it should not serve to lessen the responsibility of the man pulling the trigger.
 
rfenster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mom seems fun:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Called it.

Chronological age is simply not a marker of maturity. Maybe it used to be, but it's not now. A 22-year old who was raised in that kind of chaos is not an "adult".

As long as we hand-wave away the parental contribution to these young shooters, and shrug and say "they're adults, they're responsible for their actions" without recognizing WHY they did what they did, bad parents will continue making them.

There are multiple causes for these mass shootings, and yet society keeps acting like each one is a unique and unforeseeable bolt from the blue. That is demonstrably untrue. We just don't want to look.


A lot of people simply aren't meant to be parents. Unfortunately there's no way to stop that without getting all Gestapo-y.
 
bdub77
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you want an assault rifle you should have to go through an additional Vought-Kampff test.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rfenster: Mom seems fun:
[Fark user image 768x1211]


As long as you double-bag it, don't give her your real name, and don't take her to your place.
 
bdub77
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

rfenster: Mom seems fun:
[Fark user image 768x1211]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x512]

Was this painting on the building before or after the shooting?

/not that it matters at this point.


I could have sworn somebody on Reddit who was a neighbor posted a picture of that image some time ago.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: xrayspx: Your homelife is..."un-satisfying"?  You're going to subject yourself to life on the streets of Chicago because your homelife is un-satisfying?
I can't believe we're even discussing the tender feelings of this rich snowflake.

rich? what makes you think this lad or his family is rich? they are probably in debt just like the rest of 'murica. i love how Farkers jump to conclusions. yesterday there were many saying how no doubt the Dad is a MAGA Trumper. no proof at all but what the hell, it's the internet so conclude anything you want.


Highland Park is one of the richest suburbs of Chicago. A lot of John Hughes movies were shot there.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
MAGA is a helluva drug.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: sinko swimo: xrayspx: Your homelife is..."un-satisfying"?  You're going to subject yourself to life on the streets of Chicago because your homelife is un-satisfying?
I can't believe we're even discussing the tender feelings of this rich snowflake.

rich? what makes you think this lad or his family is rich? they are probably in debt just like the rest of 'murica. i love how Farkers jump to conclusions. yesterday there were many saying how no doubt the Dad is a MAGA Trumper. no proof at all but what the hell, it's the internet so conclude anything you want.

Highland Park is one of the richest suburbs of Chicago. A lot of John Hughes movies were shot there.


One of my really good friends from college still lives there.  At some point I think Scottie Pippen lived down the street from them.  A great neighborhood and I remember it was a place I'll never be able to afford
 
bthom37
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rfenster: Mom seems fun:
[Fark user image image 768x1211]


Goddess brand vodka!  Aged in shipping! $8/handle!  Only 1.2% of drinkers go blind from it!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rfenster: Mom seems fun:
[Fark user image 768x1211]


🎵Maybe it's methamphetamine🎵
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: pounddawg: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 768x512]

Was this painting on the building before or after the shooting?

/not that it matters at this point.

I could have sworn somebody on Reddit who was a neighbor posted a picture of that image some time ago.


EDIT:  Yes, two years ago that image was posted. https://www.reddit.com/r/pics/comments/vsr1jt/my_bff_is_the_next_door_neighbor_of_the_hp/ '

Since the post from two days ago referencing the two year old post, the image has already been deleted.  (sorry)
 
