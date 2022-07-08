 Skip to content
(Positive Outlooks)   12-year-old, in his own yearbook: "Hope you make more friends". Paul "Ant Man" Rudd: "Yeah, about that...here's my autograph, and inspirational message on my actual Ant Man helmet for you." Goddamn this dust, anyway   (mypositiveoutlooks.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Indeed, it is dusty out today
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid better get a really good lawyer before the government hits him with the Sokovia Accords for harboring illegal Pym tech

//Seriously though, that's awesome
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, they couldn't even bother to include the video of him meeting Paul Rudd.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul Ruud is the kind of guy more people should want to be like.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear kid:

If Paul asks you to play a role as a kid kn a wheelchair in his next movie, it might be a setup.

/Eric?!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Wow, they couldn't even bother to include the video of him meeting Paul Rudd.


Oh God damnit!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: scottydoesntknow: Wow, they couldn't even bother to include the video of him meeting Paul Rudd.

Oh God damnit!


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So this little shiat doesn't even have to ASK for a signature, but when I show up at Rudd's house and ask him to sign the Ant-Man helmet I 3D printed for my penis, I get flack?

Fark you, Paul Rudd.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lsherm: So this little shiat doesn't even have to ASK for a signature, but when I show up at Rudd's house and ask him to sign the Ant-Man helmet I 3D printed for my penis, I get flack?

Fark you, Paul Rudd.


In Rudd's defence, there probably wasn't enough room to write his name.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That ageless motherfarker is a class act.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Wow, they couldn't even bother to include the video of him meeting Paul Rudd.


I want to hate you, but I know I really have nobody to blame but myself for falling for it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

grokca: Lsherm: So this little shiat doesn't even have to ASK for a signature, but when I show up at Rudd's house and ask him to sign the Ant-Man helmet I 3D printed for my penis, I get flack?

Fark you, Paul Rudd.

In Rudd's defence, there probably wasn't enough room to write his name.


Or his initials
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spego
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Wow, they couldn't even bother to include the video of him meeting Paul Rudd.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/well-played
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This kid could go on to shoot up his school and people will be shocked and have no idea how this could have happened despite knowing exactly how and why it would happen and refusing to deal with the actual issue of bullying
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My love for him grows every day.

There's absolutely ZERO reason for elementary and middle schools to have year books. That should be a high school tradition one looks forward to at the end of every year, not something kids learn to resent because 8 year olds are assholes.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Those kids aren't going to be laughing in a few years when this kid becomes the next Bill Gates and rolls home in his Maybach with his Victoria's model girlfriend.
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Those kids aren't going to be laughing in a few years when this kid becomes the next Bill Gates and rolls home in his Maybach with his Victoria's model girlfriend.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Eh, there are no signatures in my yearbook either.
Then again I hated school and everyone in it.
 
