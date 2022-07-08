 Skip to content
(WILX Michigan)   Major baby food supplier in Michigan shuts down. This is not a repeat from earlier this year   (wilx.com) divider line
24
    More: Sad, Newaygo County, Michigan, Fremont, Michigan, Parent company Nestle, Gerber Products Company, Michigan, production line, Support services, Fremont Police Department  
24 Comments     (+0 »)
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Turns out there was no baby in it.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Turns out there was no baby in it.


The baby food has too much man in it.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Baby food shortage and outlawing abortions are two tastes that don't really go great together. (Or separately.)
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He died doing what he loved
 
Geotpf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
General baby inconsolable.

/how many times are we going to make this joke
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: [Fark user image image 620x680]


Let me guess. These actually do not pass.
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you buy Gerber products, you support unsafe practices! Shame on you.
*checks kitchen cabinet
DAMMIT!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

12349876: KarmicDisaster: Turns out there was no baby in it.

The baby food has too much man in it.

[pbs.twimg.com image 256x256]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now with more protein
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So human infused plastic jars full of adult flavored baby food. I'm curious how we complete this trifecta.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Obviously I have no further details than what was in the article (which was nothing), yet I'm also extremely confident the findings of investigation will be employee-at-fault in one way or another. My slightly more specific guess is that a safety protocol was either ignored or bypassed for the sake of production. Because in day-to-day terms when numbers are at risk the conversation rarely passes the "why did you stop producing" stage, much less carry onto the "did you ensure the safety of yourself and/or others at all times".
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Looks like wet nursing is making a come back.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They stopped work just because a guy died on the factory floor? In my day we would have kept werking and been grateful to have that job. Some lucky family would get extra onion on their baby food from the one tied around the belt of the dead guy going thru the machine, the rest get extra protein. And they'd be thankful to get it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: Obviously I have no further details than what was in the article (which was nothing), yet I'm also extremely confident the findings of investigation will be employee-at-fault in one way or another. My slightly more specific guess is that a safety protocol was either ignored or bypassed for the sake of production. Because in day-to-day terms when numbers are at risk the conversation rarely passes the "why did you stop producing" stage, much less carry onto the "did you ensure the safety of yourself and/or others at all times".


There is the button to stop the line if you something wrong or unsafe.  Also, everyone who has pressed that button has been terminated.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a Nestle product, so it's probably a big upgrade over the usual ingredients and industrial practice.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ma'am, your husband fell into the vat this morning and died.

It's 6pm, why didn't you tell me sooner?!

He had to crawl out of the vat a few times to pee, before he died.

/it was a vat of beer
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Another Shredder Dimitri?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't understand the purpose of baby food. If your kids are old enough to eat, they're old enough to eat people food. I raised two that way. Seemed to work out fine.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, now's time for the women to man up. Get out the mammaries and start squirting.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's sure a good thing some States aren't forcing women to have kids or this could be a real problem.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: I don't understand the purpose of baby food. If your kids are old enough to eat, they're old enough to eat people food. I raised two that way. Seemed to work out fine.


The lack of baby teeth seems to play role in the baby food gestalt.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OkieDookie: Singleballtheory: Obviously I have no further details than what was in the article (which was nothing), yet I'm also extremely confident the findings of investigation will be employee-at-fault in one way or another. My slightly more specific guess is that a safety protocol was either ignored or bypassed for the sake of production. Because in day-to-day terms when numbers are at risk the conversation rarely passes the "why did you stop producing" stage, much less carry onto the "did you ensure the safety of yourself and/or others at all times".

There is the button to stop the line if you something wrong or unsafe.  Also, everyone who has pressed that button has been terminated.


By 'terminated' we do not mean fired. We mean 'turned into Soylent 4 Babies.'
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

