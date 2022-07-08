 Skip to content
(Kotaku)   Creator of Metal Gear games misidentified by social media and news agencies as Shinzo Abe's assassin. Fixed when nobody saw a cardboard box being used as cover or heard someone screaming "Abe? Abe? AAAAAAAAAAABE" at the scene of the crime   (kotaku.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Special Activities Division, Joke, Che Guevara, right French politician Damien Rieu, news station, famous game developer Hideo Kojima, Earlier today, bad jokes  
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And people fell for that?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Of course it wasn't Kojima, the real assassin was merely a pawn influenced by nanomachines and memes created by The Patriots to sustain the war economy.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Then the internet did its usual shiatty thing of making bad jokes out of current events

My sincerest apologies.  Next time, I will engage in the kind of self-serious, self righteous scolding that has been responsible for all of the positive changes in the world over the last few years.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The people at Konami are hard at work.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


After the latter here, I can see why some would run with that on first glance.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Of course you could just fight the sniper by changing the clock time on your Playstation and find out he died of old age.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Over on ResetEra, where a thread has developed about this situation, many are calling the people sharing this nonsense idiots and suggesting outlets and media companies don't rip their stories from 4chan or joke accounts on Twitter."

It really shouldn't need to be said at all.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Solid headline
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kojima is a pervert, not an assassin.
 
Practical_Draconian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Of course you could just fight the sniper by changing the clock time on your Playstation and find out he died of old age.


Guy who took down assassin clearly had his controller plugged into port 2.
 
xalres
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gotta admit, I really didn't pay attention or care until I heard he was assassinated with a homemade nine-barreled cyber-shotgun.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Abe? Abe? AAAAAAAAAAABE"

Get your adverbs here. Father son and Abe get your adverbs here
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You could also tell because there were no giant red exclamation points over the bodyguards' heads.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: The people at Konami are hard at work.

[th.bing.com image 400x321]


Colonel, I'm trying to sneak around
Youtube uJ3c4IIEazM
 
mistahtom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
:::anti-democratic text detected on photo:::
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Standing here I realize he was just like me trying to make history.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
far-right French politician Damien Rieu-perhaps not understanding that it was a joke-retweeted images of Kojima with a comment that translates to "The extreme left kills," helping spread it more.

"Misidentified"...
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
readymix
‘’ 1 minute ago  

disaster bastard: Daedalus27: The people at Konami are hard at work.

[th.bing.com image 400x321]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/uJ3c4IIEazM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


You need to use the one with David Hayter (voice actor for MGS) doing it by request:

David Hayter Is Dummy THICC
Youtube ixWybGQnPHQ
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Naido: My sincerest apologies.  Next time, I will engage in the kind of self-serious, self righteous scolding that has been responsible for all of the positive changes in the world over the last few years.


I came here to ask if it was something a Farker said.  Obviously now that you've apologized we need to make shiatty jokes about you being responsible until the media blames you (instead of fact checking).  It is the ouroboros of modern journalism.
 
