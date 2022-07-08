 Skip to content
(Vice)   "I didn't want to have a farking abortion at a Hampton Inn." Yeah, that costs extra   (vice.com) divider line
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also this is horrific and terrifying.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MLWS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew, good thing those Christian soldiers made abortion illegal so this person had no recourse but to pump out the baby.

Those c**nts need to mind their own business.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: Also this is horrific and terrifying.


Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All Republicans are doing is banning safe abortions. But I guess for these "Christians" the suffering is the point.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Should have stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last night.


Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stories like this and that 10 year old from Ohio aren't even the tip of the iceberg for the horror stories that are about to be coming down the pipe.

The cruelty is the point, and it's going to be a horror show.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satan's Cheese Cancer: All Republicans are doing is banning safe abortions. But I guess for these "Christians" the suffering is the point.


Wealthy Republicans will have no problem getting safe abortions.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: Stories like this and that 10 year old from Ohio aren't even the tip of the iceberg for the horror stories that are about to be coming down the pipe.

The cruelty is the point, and it's going to be a horror show.


Christians love holding up Mother Teresa as a saint, and she explicitly promoted suffering as a way to get closer to god.
 
Free Radical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B...b...but if this young woman isn't punished for having sex, how will she ever learn her place in society???
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Search engines are suppressing information for teenage girls seeking abortions.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Satan's Cheese Cancer: All Republicans are doing is banning safe abortions. But I guess for these "Christians" the suffering is the point.


Why do you put quotes around "Christians"?  Do you believe these people aren't Christians? Because they damn well are.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ChrisDe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I don't think I could sit for two weeks and just wait and just have this thing grow inside,"

By "thing" she meant baby.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Stories like this and that 10 year old from Ohio aren't even the tip of the iceberg for the horror stories that are about to be coming down the pipe.


Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"...she felt like she'd gotten to a point where she could bask in the pleasure and intimacy of sex.
Now, she feels like the government is trying to humiliate her for having it."

Well then, their mission is accomplished.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Satan's Cheese Cancer: All Republicans are doing is banning safe abortions. But I guess for these "Christians" the suffering is the point.

Why do you put quotes around "Christians"?  Do you believe these people aren't Christians? Because they damn well are.


Anyone who calls themselves a Christian is one, regardless how far they stray from the teachings of their alleged prophet.

/that's why they have a serious branding problem
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: "I don't think I could sit for two weeks and just wait and just have this thing grow inside,"

By "thing" she meant baby.


Spartapuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Did they turn a Devo hat into a lamp shade?


According to the Devo fan club back in 1981, they are not hats, they are energy domes.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Search engines are suppressing information for teenage girls seeking abortions.


Is that seriously happening? WTF.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Stories like this and that 10 year old from Ohio aren't even the tip of the iceberg for the horror stories that are about to be coming down the pipe.

The cruelty is the point, and it's going to be a horror show.


You ain't kidding.

Here's the past and the future:

Joan Rivers interviews Debbie Reynolds Part 2 of 2 Honest and revealing.
Youtube 4iF9pI_Szuk
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: "I don't think I could sit for two weeks and just wait and just have this thing grow inside,"

By "thing" she meant baby.


May we grow a baby you don't want inside of you?
I mean, what with it being a BABY and all.
 
LL316
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm curious, why do religious people today think their religions are any less ridiculous than Norse or Greek mythology? Or any of the hundreds or thousands of religions that indigenous people believed in throughout the world?
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: Shaggy_C: Did they turn a Devo hat into a lamp shade?

According to the Devo fan club back in 1981, they are not hats, they are energy domes.


And they're only $40.  Appears they are no longer selling the COVID face-shield attachment.

https://shop.clubdevo.com/
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Hey, everyone. Considering the events of the day, I can only assume I've landed in 1955. I have to warn you JFK will be president and will be assassinated. Also, stay the fark out of Vietnam.


LL316
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: "I don't think I could sit for two weeks and just wait and just have this thing grow inside,"

By "thing" she meant baby.


By "baby", you mean parasite.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i do find the only course of reasonable action is to move.

As long as you live and work and generate economic churn in that state that IS OPPRESSING you.
As long as you pay your tax dollars directly into it,. and as long as your headcount is helping grant them more federal level seats.
That's now you funding and aiding your own oppression.
Id pretty sure the math is not on your side there.

if the oppressors get to take some of your income first to use to oppress you.
Did they leave you with enough to still fight against your own oppression?
And even if they did, as long as you keep funding their efforts to oppress you, how do you imagine that fight ever ends or you gain any real grounds in it? When your whole life efforts are in fact first funding the oppression that you then must fight against.


the real power is the money/economic churn, and the only influence you have, is to take it with you somewhere  else or keep funding and empowering your oppressors yourself.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LL316: RTOGUY: "I don't think I could sit for two weeks and just wait and just have this thing grow inside,"

By "thing" she meant baby.

By "baby", you mean parasite.


Children are parasites too. That's why I'm in favor of raising the age of an abortion to  the 256th week.
 
khatores
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Kudos to the ex-boyfriend. He sounds like a keeper actually.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Time to add that to the list:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Person in TFA is 23 and doesn't want kids. I'm gonna go ahead and guess she asked several gynos for surgical sterilization and they all refused.

I mean, maybe not, but that happens a lot. You try to be responsible and people just say no because "you might change your mind" or "what would your future husband say?" But if you get pregnant and try to get an abortion, you're a murdering whore.

Also if you get pregnant and have the baby and apply for assistance (because none of those assholes with the "wE wILl AdOpT yOuR bAbY" signs never actually showed up), you're lazy and you should pull yourself up by your bootstraps, you lazy whore.

It's almost as if women can't win in this society.


/I'm kinda angry, yeah.
 
