(The State)   The Shredder claims another victim   (thestate.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever fall into a shredder I hope it's head first.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like industrial shredders are right up there with pulp vats.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was...an article to read while eating lunch.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Baloo Uriza: Well, that was...an article to read while eating lunch.


It was quite a challenge to masturbate to that.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn-images-1.medium.comView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Baloo Uriza: Well, that was...an article to read while eating lunch.

It was quite a challenge to masturbate to that.


Glad you made it through in the end, though.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Been A Long Time Coming
Youtube 1sOfGaZhWbk
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... probably not an open casket funeral?
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60,000 pounds of plastic product made in that interim from that machine, so basically, somebody is chilling on a  beach somewhere, drinking out a dixie-cup made of human.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Sounds like industrial shredders are right up there with pulp vats.


SSI's Shred of the Month: Engine Blocks Shredding (D)
Youtube 9JUBBEhrvfc
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
jaggspb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Baloo Uriza: Well, that was...an article to read while eating lunch.

It was quite a challenge to masturbate to that.


amateur
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: If I ever fall into a shredder I hope it's head first.


If it makes you feel any better you'd probably pass out quickly from blood loss and pain if you went feet first.

Probably.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably one of those "satisfying to watch" videos by now.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pool of blood under the machine must have clued them in.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ehhh pass, not a fan of chunky salsa.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to intern at that coroner's office. "I performed autopsies with a Rusty Clevenger" is the kind of thing that catches the hiring committee's attention on a resume.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the owner/manager will of course be charged with criminal negligence for not ensuring the use of lockout tags, right?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the very bloody fark? Absolutely nothing about this story makes any sense.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what we called him in high school! The Shredder!
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: If I ever fall into a shredder I hope it's head first.


I dunno, joining the foot clan has it's perks.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said small pieces of a human body were found around the machine

Well, I'd certainly hope so. If they were large pieces, it wouldn't be a very good shredder, now would it?
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Small pieces of a human..."*stops reading*
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YIKES
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darth sunshine: Chthonic Echoes: Sounds like industrial shredders are right up there with pulp vats.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/9JUBBEhrvfc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Got damn!

Any chance those engine blocks were aluminum, and not iron?

/Still wouldn't want to fall in...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going in head first, there is a chance that your head will bounce around a bit before the hooks latch onto your skull firmly enough to pull you through.   Feet first you will have a few seconds to decide if you really want to try to pull what's left of yourself out.   It sucks either way, but head first you don't have any big decisions to make at the last second.  TFA doesn't speculate and the coroner probably has yet to determine which way this poor slob went in.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old
Microplastic in your DNA

New
DNA in your plastic
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Going in head first, there is a chance that your head will bounce around a bit before the hooks latch onto your skull firmly enough to pull you through.   Feet first you will have a few seconds to decide if you really want to try to pull what's left of yourself out.   It sucks either way, but head first you don't have any big decisions to make at the last second.  TFA doesn't speculate and the coroner probably has yet to determine which way this poor slob went in.


Why not sideways? Maybe get everything at once. Or be torn in half.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm immediately reminded about a certain Unsolved Mysteries segment where some guy went missing in a nuclear energy plant. They believe he fell into a furnace because the temperature of said furnace dipped considerably for two seconds.

https://unsolvedmysteries.fandom.com/wiki/Dave_Bocks
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
You are WAY too complacent in your job if you think working around/on a machine that shredsthings to bits is not worth taking a few minutes to shutdown..lockout-tag-out..Because that coupleof minutes WILL save your life..../oblig image.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In these work setting the most important thing to learn is how to identify risks and say no to unsafe working conditions. Do it, your life depends on you.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Baloo Uriza: Well, that was...an article to read while eating lunch.

It was quite a challenge to masturbate to that.


But you powerstroked through?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
2 ounces of him have been found. I gotta be honest, that's a damn fine shredder.
 
hammettman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gordon was working on top of the machine at the time he went missing.

I'm gonna suggest a pro tip: turn the machine off if you're working on top of it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [media-amazon.com image 850x559]


Director played two roles on this film, John Candy played two roles, film didn't have a budget though it did warn people to not go off the New Jersey Turnpike until you hit Exit 11 to head down the GSP to Atlantic City.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

T.rex: 60,000 pounds of plastic product made in that interim from that machine, so basically, somebody is chilling on a  beach somewhere, drinking out a dixie-cup made of human.


I'm going with the happier "now he'll bring joy as part of thousands of recycled plastic park benches."
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He was pushed.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Target Builder: So... probably not an open casket funeral?

He said about 2 ounces of material was recovered, the coroner said.


One open casket, coming up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skwrl
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

T.rex: 60,000 pounds of plastic product made in that interim from that machine, so basically, somebody is chilling on a  beach somewhere, drinking out a dixie-cup made of human.


I figured the beer in the red solo cup tasted good just because of vacation...
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Great, now the Winchester boys have to track down 60,000 lbs of haunted plastic parts to deal with the ghost.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I can confirm the material is consistent with human fat, microscopically minute particles of skin and small pieces of bone," Clevenger said in a news release. He said about 2 ounces of material was recovered, the coroner said.

Imagine a fate so horrible that only a few ounces of your remains are ever found.

Wait, don't do that.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ghastly: If I ever fall into a shredder I hope it's head first.


I know someone who can make sure that happens the way you want. DM me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [cdn-images-1.medium.com image 417x234]


/constant reader
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Baloo Uriza: Well, that was...an article to read while eating lunch.

It was quite a challenge to masturbate to that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rpm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Target Builder: So... probably not an open casket funeral?


It could be.
recyclethis.co.ukView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: In these work setting the most important thing to learn is how to identify risks and say no to unsafe working conditions. Do it, your life depends on you.


Yeah, this doesn't sound like the kind of place where "Safety First" is a thing.  Wouldn't be surprised if turning off the machine is discouraged  "because of wear and tear".  Owner probably on the phone to whoever will listen about "how much this stupid kid is gonna cost me..."
 
