(Slate)   In our rush to legalize the reefer, we've failed to recognize the very real risk posed by one of its most terrifying side effects: Scromiting. My friend Becky smoked three marijuanas and scromited to death, so this is very real and very serious   (slate.com) divider line
82
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew thousands of daily reefer smokers in college and not one single 'scromiter'. This is the most bullshiat, bullshiat I have ever heard in my life.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So using Facebook "medical researchers" to create a illness and make up a name for it sounds as legit as the same medical "professionals" that claim horse dewormer cures covid.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Legalising pot seems like a common-sense policy but in fact, it's a public health disaster that the MJ industry is doing its darnedest to cover up," the author of the piece wrote, citing the rise of "scromiting" as a concern.

When you start talking about drunks vomiting until their shoes come up, maybe I'll listen to this bullshiat.  Not before.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's dumb.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I knew thousands of daily reefer smokers in college and not one single 'scromiter'. This is the most bullshiat, bullshiat I have ever heard in my life.


Agreed.....chuck this "theory" in the trash with all of the other fear mongering.

Interesting that they don't panic like this over booze.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amount of weed you need to smoke on a continual basis to exhibit this syndrome is enough that chances are that's all you're doing, every day, all the time. Never met anyone in person who experienced it but I have heard about people who did a couple of times.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There is no substance under the sun which isn't harmful if you overindulge. Imagine if someone tried to ban alcohol because of the nasty effects of binging it?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I was hoping this would have something to do with scrotuses. Scroti. Scrotums. Er, balls.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Weed is used medically as an anti-emetic
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The cannabiphobes finally found a medical condition associated with cannabis use. Now wake me up when they can agree on how that condition is defined and how they distinguish it from conditions with similar symptoms, including one for which cannabis is therapeutic.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK549915/

FYI, 2000 mg of THC equates to roughly a quarter-ounce of midrange dispensary weed. That's a lot to smoke every day.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The only weed panic that is real: you realize you're out and the store closes in 10 minutes and you live 15 minutes away
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's not the only vomit portmanteau.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eurotrader: So using Facebook "medical researchers" to create a illness and make up a name for it sounds as legit as the same medical "professionals" that claim horse dewormer cures covid.


wa.ste-of-ti.meView Full Size
 
Fu Manchu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've smoked weed near daily for almost 10 years, and never screamed nor vomited while doing so.

/Wait, what?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think it's a build up of anxiety. It's the symptoms I have when I get an anxiety attack. I'll feel the exact same way for days if I don't get myself out of the anxious thought patterns. Weed makes it exceptionally hard to recognize the irrational anxieties, which makes it impossible to confront them and negate the effects.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But, I love "Wallace and Scromit"!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, easy access to guns leads to thousands of people killing themselves and others every year. But we can't regulate guns!
 
KCinPA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Have never heard of it and have never heard of anyone vomiting after a smoke.

"It's also not a reason to fear the legalization of pot, experts say, though it is good for medical professionals to be familiar with the symptoms, which yes, can include loud vocal sounds."

I have made loud vocal sounds while high but usually it involved singing Pink Floyd lyrics really off key.

Pot should be legalized everywhere!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: The cannabiphobes finally found a medical condition associated with cannabis use. Now wake me up when they can agree on how that condition is defined and how they distinguish it from conditions with similar symptoms, including one for which cannabis is therapeutic.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK549915/

FYI, 2000 mg of THC equates to roughly a quarter-ounce of midrange dispensary weed. That's a lot to smoke every day.


The high end for the stores in Canada is around 23%. 2g THC would equate to around a third of an ounce of weed. Dispensaries in the states must have some really good shiat if that's considered midrange. Either way, that's a ton of weed to take at once.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wallace and Scromit?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patricula
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I knew thousands of daily reefer smokers in college and not one single 'scromiter'. This is the most bullshiat, bullshiat I have ever heard in my life.


And that's what all my long time smokers said to me after I had an episode of CHS.
I've actually had two episodes and both times droperidol administered in the ER cleared it up.

So, not bullshiat. It's just rare.
 
patricula
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"all my long time smoker friends said"   <- I missed a word.
 
culebra
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In space no one can hear you scromit.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: The amount of weed you need to smoke on a continual basis to exhibit this syndrome is enough that chances are that's all you're doing, every day, all the time. Never met anyone in person who experienced it but I have heard about people who did a couple of times.


The few who are affected have their choice to make:
1. Quit using and feel better.
2. Keep using and profusely vomit when they do.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Things friends of mine have had ascribed to CHS:

1) influenza
2) gallbladder disease
3) menopause symptoms
4) cyclical vomiting syndrome

I know a lot of heavy smokers, and they simply don't have CHS, but they get accused of it. My friend who has CVS is usually forced to submit to a urine test before the ER staff will treat her.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The only time I have ever thrown up high on weed is because I was shotgunning beers and doing shots of Stoli raspberry vodka.

The weed was not to blame. Basic 22 year old stupidity was. However, cottonmouth and vomiting is the farking worst. It was like chewed up crackers coming back up in slow motion.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is going to work. This is at least as believable as grade schoolers being taught CRT.
 
lakefivedi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
for 50 years I've tried smoking enough until I scromit, unsuccessfully.
 
kindms
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ive been a chronic MJ smoker for 30 years. Havent missed a day in decades. no vomiting here.

Just my experience take it for whatever its worth.

some friends are in their 60s same deal, no vomiting.

Im sure its possible that it does, just like some people turn red when they drink booze
 
Hebjamn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In the 1980s I smoked so much weed that the Zig Zag man had my face tattooed on his arm. Never threw up once.

In the 1990s I had one bowl of potato and leek soup from Au Bon Pain and was scromiting in the ER for twelve hours.

Fight the REAL menace: mall food court soup !
 
whitroth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Do your own research." Like, read the 1945 LaGuardia report. It took Gupta 20 years of being anti-weed until he *finally* read it, in 13. This was on the front page of USA Today....

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/08/08/sanjay-gupta-weed/2632181/
 
JebusKhrist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Things friends of mine have had ascribed to CHS:

1) influenza
2) gallbladder disease
3) menopause symptoms
4) cyclical vomiting syndrome

I know a lot of heavy smokers, and they simply don't have CHS, but they get accused of it. My friend who has CVS is usually forced to submit to a urine test before the ER staff will treat her.


I've been diagnosed with chronic vomiting syndrome (just as fun as it sounds). I'm also a daily smoker, but quitting doesn't get rid of the symptoms (been there done that). If anything it makes it worse, since at least with a bong rip I can get some toast down when I have a flare up. Hope I don't have to deal with er docs lecturing in the future.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The only weed panic that is real: you realize you're out and the store closes in 10 minutes and you live 15 minutes away


worse....living in a non legal state.

/note to self, move from this god forbidden state and head to Colorado.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Indeed. I never knew anyone who vomited after drinking too much.
 
patricula
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Things friends of mine have had ascribed to CHS:

1) influenza
2) gallbladder disease
3) menopause symptoms
4) cyclical vomiting syndrome

I know a lot of heavy smokers, and they simply don't have CHS, but they get accused of it. My friend who has CVS is usually forced to submit to a urine test before the ER staff will treat her.


And my wife who has suffered from CVS for over a decade has been mis-diagnosed as CHS.

CHS is real and rare.
I don't know why there's so much push back against a simple fact that cannabis can cause hyperemesis?

Cannabis can calm nausea, yes? That means it has a mechanism to alter one's digestive system. Why is it so difficult to believe that this mechanism may not work quite right for some people sometimes?

As for "scromiting"? What a stupid term and I'll never use it. It's hyperemesis.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (9/10) Movie CLIP - Dr. Bumquist's Drug Lecture (1998) HD
Youtube ObbLapUaZd4
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A friend was getting head when she puked on his balls.

Does that count?
 
Flincher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: Karma Chameleon: The only weed panic that is real: you realize you're out and the store closes in 10 minutes and you live 15 minutes away

worse....living in a non legal state.

/note to self, move from this god forbidden state and head to Colorado.


Legal in New Mexico now and much cheaper than Colorado. You can always take a drive into Colorado and make a weekend of it.

Wife and I are in the planning stages of getting the fark out of Texas.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fu Manchu: I've smoked weed near daily for almost 10 years, and never screamed nor vomited while doing so.

/Wait, what?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the Facebook crowd didn't give this fake disease some sort of overtly racist name to really raise the concern level.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have in my life taken a bong rip so massive that I immediately coughed it back up, then coughed some more, then kept coughing, then kinda dry heaved a bit as I coughed up more resin coating from my lungs, then coughed a bit, by now I was laughing and coughing and crying and the snot added to the whole image.
I lived.
 
TurningHardWood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Literally any time I have smoked weed I've been left vomiting for hours afterward.  It's actually painful.  Like my entire GI tract attempts to expel everything through the shortest possible path.  And when there's nothing left it just keeps trying just to make sure it got it all.

As a result, I couldn't speak to long term use but I also wouldn't call it a "condition".  I just am one of the unlucky few who can't enjoy the benefits of our new less-restrictive weed laws.

I have never heard of anyone else ever having this reaction until this article.  Nor has anyone else I've ever spoken to about it.

/sucks to be me
//glad everyone else can enjoy their weed though
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have personally witnessed "scromiting" once. Weed had nothing to do with it. Jagermeister was the culprit.
 
Flincher
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: I have in my life taken a bong rip so massive that I immediately coughed it back up, then coughed some more, then kept coughing, then kinda dry heaved a bit as I coughed up more resin coating from my lungs, then coughed a bit, by now I was laughing and coughing and crying and the snot added to the whole image.
I lived.


The only pain weed has ever caused me was from laughing too much at a movie (Johnny English during the scene where he swaps the muscle relaxer with the truth serum.) the back of my jaw and head hurt because I couldn't easily turn off the giggles.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Let me know when the first person that's potted up on weed scrommits their way through a red light at a 4 way intersection and plows into van full of nuns.


/ Fark is still not your personal erotica site
 
