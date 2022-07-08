 Skip to content
(YouTube)   In the unlikely event that you're not annoying enough, you can turn to the CIA's manual on how to be annoying. Actual suggestion from the manual: "act stupid"   (youtube.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sometimes surrounded by the best actors in the world.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't understand.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey, I'm not acting stupid.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
 My cover is blown.
 
Myria
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think the CIA could watch me for a bit to learn a few tips.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Talk about your epic Fark posts on how COBOL will rule the world some day."

*Thumbs up*

Yeah!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Illustration from the book:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vestona22
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Approves.

jegoeminencja.plView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Don't act dumb"
 
