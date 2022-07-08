 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Michigan man rescued attempting to reenact 2021 hike where family of three died because he didn't believe the cause of death. Vows to try Donner route in February after bingeing another season of CSI   (ktvu.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have let him earn a Darwin Award.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Should have let him earn a Darwin Award.


That's a little harsh. I'd have handed him a gallon of water and a map back to his car.  I'm sure he's the type who's totally against government handouts, so even that probably goes too far.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is actually the second time I've seen this story in 2 days.. thing is, I was willing to believe there were 2 different guys, from Michigan, who got lost on the same trail, in 2 days.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Look at the conspiracy experts weighing in and start doing their own research on Facebook when this was new.
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Probably one of those 'every death is from the jab' types
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The tourist was described as being in his mid-60's, approximately 5'6" and 200 pounds, and wearing sweatpants "on some of the hottest days we have seen this year"

Charming.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It occurs to me our headfirst dive into Idiocracy is exacerbated by modern emergency response systems which are seriously inhibiting natural selection
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Should have let him earn a his Darwin Award.


/ftfy
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The tourist was described as being in his mid-60's, approximately 5'6" and 200 pounds, and wearing sweatpants "on some of the hottest days we have seen this year," Briese said.

LOL

The man began his hike in an area with a closed gate and marked with a "CLOSED" sign. He had finished the water from the two one-gallon water containers he was carrying and had to drink water from the nearby river, he said.

I carry a gallon when I'm just going for a "fun" hike in pleasant weather. They really should have left him out there so his investigation could be concluded with him dying the same exact way as that family. Right now he's home shiatposting on facebook saying he proved it's a conspiracy because he survived.
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bill the idiot for every man minute and resource used and add a stupid tax.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good to know that DKU has a criminal justice program.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The tourist was described as being in his mid-60's, approximately 5'6" and 200 pounds, and wearing sweatpants "on some of the hottest days we have seen this year,"

what's his fark handle?
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sometimes I wished we lived in a world where Search and Rescue crews in this country carried credit card readers and would charge people before rendering any services. Yeah, that is far fetched, but one can still dream while waiting for the day when making people like this foot the bill for their rescue is the norm throughout the country.
 
Pert
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

little big man: The tourist was described as being in his mid-60's, approximately 5'6" and 200 pounds, and wearing sweatpants "on some of the hottest days we have seen this year"

Charming.


With that physique, in that weather, in that terrain, ALL pants are sweatpants.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

little big man: The tourist was described as being in his mid-60's, approximately 5'6" and 200 pounds, and wearing sweatpants "on some of the hottest days we have seen this year"

Charming.


I got to that part and nearly fell over laughing before I could make it any further.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trik: aleister_greynight: Should have let him earn a his Darwin Award.

/ftfy


Hey, he might identify as a thing or as nonexistent.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

little big man: The tourist was described as being in his mid-60's, approximately 5'6" and 200 pounds, and wearing sweatpants "on some of the hottest days we have seen this year"


I'm only in my early 50s, but I have recognized that my body doesn't regulate temperature like it used to, so I basically do nothing outside in the summer except for the very early hours when it's below 80F. This guy had a death wish.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mock26: Sometimes I wished we lived in a world where Search and Rescue crews in this country carried credit card readers and would charge people before rendering any services. Yeah, that is far fetched, but one can still dream while waiting for the day when making people like this foot the bill for their rescue is the norm throughout the country.


For people like this I would but for people that prepped and got into some honest trouble like twist an ankle or something let them ride for free.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The tourist was described as being in his mid-60's, approximately 5'6" and 200 pounds, and wearing sweatpants "on some of the hottest days we have seen this year," Briese said

Fark me, leave the bastid. Not worth saving.
 
