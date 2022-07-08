 Skip to content
(The Hill)   And our children are getting laaaaarger
79
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids getting locked in the house for weeks didn't help. Now they need to replace the eating habit they developed during lockdown.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids think the world is farked and are finding solace in video games, social media and junk food.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in grade school, there was ONE fat kid.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
68 kilo at 11 y.o. I never stood a chance.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor eating habits, poor exercise habits, companies lobbying to keep selling crappy foods that make people fatter rather then healthy foods while putting in more addictive things in to said foods. I mean it all comes home to roost at some point especially when you are dumping things like corn syrup in to everything you make just to keep farms going as people starve in America with all this food glut.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Kids think the world is farked and are finding solace in video games, social media and junk food.


Kids Humans are lazy and electronic entertainment is easily accessed and requires no physical or social effort.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Kids getting locked in the house for weeks didn't help. Now they need to replace the eating habit they developed during lockdown.


You do realize that going outside was acceptable the whole time, right?
You weren't supposed to congregate in indoor spaces, but bike rides were still fine.

I have never seen so many kids playing outside until after covid. Parents realized they could once again just send them out of doors.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can they be gaining weight, I thought they were exercising on instruments?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: video games, social media and junk food


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.imgur.com image 360x270]


Done in one
Draw the blinds & toss back a Mimmossa in honor of "Johnny" (Stephen Stucker). He never could have imagined he'd be an Internet sensation one day.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: When I was in grade school, there was ONE fat kid.


Talkyournonsense apparently.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, are we supposed to complain about them, or are we supposed to "celebrate the body", and "not body shame"?
 
Torchsong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead! Oppress us! We'll march on the Capito...wait, there's stairs? Oh...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "I have a thyroid problem" starter pack:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when Michelle Obama tried to do something about child fatness?

Pepperidge Farm remembers.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this trend will reverse in Red States. Children will weigh much less when those states have more of them and can't afford to feed them
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's expensive to eat healthy.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon people it's not that hard!!! Fill your kids up on "sugar-free" and diet sodas, lots of bread, pasta and rice, and avoid fats at all cost! And that includes oil, so no salads! And of course, if you let your kids go out and play on their own, you'll get arrested and your kids taken away, so be sure to sit them down in front of the TV all day

I think a big part of the problem besides the idiotic "food pyramid" is the fact that many families either don't know how to cook, or are working so many different jobs just to get by at or near poverty levels, they don't have time and rely on fast food and processed foods out of boxes and cans. It's no coincidence that the fastest growing store chains are the "dollar stores"
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: I'm sure this trend will reverse in Red States. Children will weigh much less when those states have more of them and can't afford to feed them


I know you're being sarcastic, but it's well established that it's more expensive to be thin in this country, and that the poorest children of the least educated parents are the heaviest.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a lifestyle choice.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*cough* car-dependent suburban development into rural areas discourages young kids from going outside because everything is too far away to walk or bike *cough*

/I saw a suburban development in Tracy, CA (at the 5/580 interchange) that has absolutely nothing around for at least 10 miles, besides a single grocery store and gas station.
//Found it, it's call "Tracy Hills", right off the 5/580 in Tracy. Just an awful location for adults AND kids.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Try *new* Mountain Dew Doritos! "They taste like ass!"
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capn' fun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the diet. Unless you can make all of your own meals from scratch, it is almost impossible to eat a healthy diet in the United States.

While most Americans have never actually traveled (cruises don't count), it's easy to see the effects of the high fat, high sugar, preservative-laden American diet versus...just about everywhere else. Even where American-style food is available, there are still laws which require that food to be *actual* food. That's why even though you can get a Big Mac in Toronto or London the burger "tastes weird" because the bun and the ketchup aren't loaded with high fructose corn syrup, and the patty contains actual beef, and the cheese is made with dairy products, and the fries aren't dusted with dextrose (sugar), etc. My wife's aunt and uncle have worked at Kraft in Ontario for decades, and a lot of the "food" they manufacture is specifically for American markets because it is illegal to sell them in Canada or the EU.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I see the usual suspects are already being blamed.  But the real culprit is -- you guessed it.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Exit Stencilist:
I think a big part of the problem besides the idiotic "food pyramid" is the fact that many families either don't know how to cook, or are working so many different jobs just to get by at or near poverty levels, they don't have time and rely on fast food and processed foods out of boxes and cans. It's no coincidence that the fastest growing store chains are the "dollar stores"
That pretty much describes my sister. Her husband died when their kid was about 5 so she started working long shifts at the hospital. There's only so many hour in a day so fact food became pretty much a staple with her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The "I have a thyroid problem" starter pack:

[Fark user image 573x492]


for cosplayers...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: Kids think the world is farked and are finding solace in video games, social media and junk food.


Just kids?
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's a complicated issue.
High inflation, high store prices, food deserts. It's tough to be able to find and afford food quality food.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Corn syrup.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Kids getting locked in the house for weeks didn't help. Now they need to replace the eating habit they developed during lockdown.


If you are a parent and pay for a lawn service, you are parenting wrong. You deserve fat kids.
The lockdown didn't keep the grass from growing.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: [Fark user image image 425x255]

Try *new* Mountain Dew Doritos! "They taste like ass!"


Jeeeesus f*cking christ, that's an actual thing!?

*barf*
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I blame cellphones."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: Jeeeesus f*cking christ, that's an actual thing!?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

solokumba: Lambskincoat: Kids getting locked in the house for weeks didn't help. Now they need to replace the eating habit they developed during lockdown.

If you are a parent and pay for a lawn service, you are parenting wrong. You deserve fat kids.
The lockdown didn't keep the grass from growing.


I agree with you but the cops don't. They get really mad when you send a 5 year old out to mow while you supervise with a 12 pack.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 370x346]
"I blame cellphones."


This is now a People of Walmart thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And mods, before you reflexively delete this post those are peach leggings.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Feeding kids is weird now. My kids are both thin, but they have been warned that mom and dad used to be too.

It is strange that the kid that can scarf-down a whole medium pizza is also the same one that will grill a chicken breast (with just pepper, garlic, and onion powder) and microwave a almost a whole head of broccoli when he gets hungry. My kids eat tons of healthy food, but getting them to eat 'complicated' food is like pulling teeth. I guess every family has their dietary problems. My problem is the 'see food' diet.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "I blame cellphones."


Fark user imageView Full Size


Blame food, not cell phones...
 
Flincher
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hopefully our kid (who will not be born in Texas or any other reich-wing hellhole that hates women) will have the same love of super spicy foods as we do. The more heat, the less you eat 😎
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The next step in evolution.

The added padding is an attempt of nature to protect them against being shot, and the extra weight makes it more difficult for predators to carry them away.
 
Flincher
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Warthog: UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 370x346]
"I blame cellphones."

This is now a People of Walmart thread.

[Fark user image image 425x489]

And mods, before you reflexively delete this post those are peach leggings.


A pair of French fries holding up soupy mashed potatoes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Warthog: This is now a People of Walmart thread


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

physt: When I was in grade school, there was ONE fat kid.


I'm sorry the other children picked on you.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Warthog: UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 370x346]
"I blame cellphones."

This is now a People of Walmart thread.

[Fark user image 425x489]

And mods, before you reflexively delete this post those are peach leggings.


You can order the coloring books on Amazon even!

https://www.amazon.com/People-Walmart-com-Adult-Coloring-Book/dp/1945056088
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: The added padding is an attempt of nature to protect them against being shot, and the extra weight makes it more difficult for predators to carry them away.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: Warthog: This is now a People of Walmart thread

[Fark user image image 663x700]


Room temp fudgesicles
 
kindms
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: It's expensive to eat healthy.


i dont buy this for a second. fruits and veggies are the cheapest things i buy at the grocery store

processed food / premade foods are the real expensive things
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
weirdalFAT.mpg
 
