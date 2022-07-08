 Skip to content
(AP News)   With an estimated 37,000 dead, ~93K-100K+ wounded, ~50+ dead Generals and support staff, over 1,500 tanks destroyed as well as large amounts of other equipment: Putin "We've barely started our action"   (apnews.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ukraine accepts the challenge that the only option is to kill every single Russian in Ukraine for their war crimes and genocidal actions. The new missiles the Ukraine got at the same time as Russia is running out of munitions and men should be showing a different direction in the coming months.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Didn't they 'start' the exercise with <150k troops?  That's insane.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I want a reporter to ask President Biden about this, and have him respond with a wanking motion, then "Next question"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Russians will be eating street dogs this winter, especially if Ukraine blows up any grain the orcs have managed to steal.
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, and Uncle Pedro really did throw a football over those mountains.
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Russians will be eating street dogs this winter, especially if Ukraine blows up any grain the orcs have managed to steal.


There hasn't been a Russian worth the life of a stray dog since Tchaikovsky died.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Didn't they 'start' the exercise with <150k troops?  That's insane.


And they are still fighting with one arm tied behind their back, by choice.  By calling it a "special operation" or whatever and not a war, they can't use conscripts (at least in theory), they can't call up all reservists, they can't go full on war economy.  But Putin can't now flip to that because he would lose face badly.

Putin really thought it would be easy.  One of the many ways that shows he's not exactly playing with a full sack of marbles.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

scanman61: I want a reporter to ask President Biden about this, and have him respond with a wanking motion, then "Next question"


I want Doocy to ask him and for him to respond the same way he did to TFG
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

scanman61: I want a reporter to ask President Biden about this, and have him respond with a wanking motion, then "Next question"


First Biden would actually have to take questions from reporters that don't involve cheat sheets or teleprompters.
So don't hold you breath.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They have lots of peasants to die for him.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
