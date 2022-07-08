 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Man brings a baseball bat to a squeegee fight, finds out the hard way the squeegee kids brought a gun   (wtop.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like the kids stood their ground.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow. I have I seen the windshield cleaning gambit around here for a long time. There's some youths selling iced down bottled water for $2 a bottle at a couple of intersections I go through regularly.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because we have chiseled abs and stunning features, it doesn't mean that we too can't not die in a freak gasoline fight accident.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tough looking for trouble and found it, now he's dead.

such sad
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got wiped out.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sure am glad we dont waste any money on a social safety net.

Hurray for americans starving in the streets!
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you gonna do, squeegee me? No imma pop a cap in your ass.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size

RIP
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Wow. I have I seen the windshield cleaning gambit around here for a long time. There's some youths selling iced down bottled water for $2 a bottle at a couple of intersections I go through regularly.


A few years ago, anyhow, there were people in Boston doing it intermittently down by Boston Medical Center.  There's a major intersection where one of our major avenues crosses an entrance/exit to I-93.   There's tons of through lanes and turn lanes and traffic builds up there as one might expect so they have access to a bunch of cars that can't move for extended periods of time.  It's obnoxious as fark.  No one wants their windshield wiped like three times with water.  It's just panhandling with the implied threat of doing cosmetic damage to your car if they decide you waving them off isn't acceptable.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The squeegee kids in Baltimore have been getting worse and worse, people will run reds just to avoid them. If you don't pay them they will snap your wiper off, dent your car, scratch the paint, reach in and grab your phone/wallet anything valuable.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Unobtanium: Wow. I have I seen the windshield cleaning gambit around here for a long time. There's some youths selling iced down bottled water for $2 a bottle at a couple of intersections I go through regularly.

A few years ago, anyhow, there were people in Boston doing it intermittently down by Boston Medical Center.  There's a major intersection where one of our major avenues crosses an entrance/exit to I-93.   There's tons of through lanes and turn lanes and traffic builds up there as one might expect so they have access to a bunch of cars that can't move for extended periods of time.  It's obnoxious as fark.  No one wants their windshield wiped like three times with water.  It's just panhandling with the implied threat of doing cosmetic damage to your car if they decide you waving them off isn't acceptable.


🙄
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: The squeegee kids in Baltimore have been getting worse and worse, people will run reds just to avoid them. If you don't pay them they will snap your wiper off, dent your car, scratch the paint, reach in and grab your phone/wallet anything valuable.


😆
 
mathamagical [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Unobtanium: Wow. I have I seen the windshield cleaning gambit around here for a long time. There's some youths selling iced down bottled water for $2 a bottle at a couple of intersections I go through regularly.

A few years ago, anyhow, there were people in Boston doing it intermittently down by Boston Medical Center.  There's a major intersection where one of our major avenues crosses an entrance/exit to I-93.   There's tons of through lanes and turn lanes and traffic builds up there as one might expect so they have access to a bunch of cars that can't move for extended periods of time.  It's obnoxious as fark.  No one wants their windshield wiped like three times with water.  It's just panhandling with the implied threat of doing cosmetic damage to your car if they decide you waving them off isn't acceptable.


This.

It's literally meant as a threat, they aren't providing a service.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now what have we learned? Oh wait...nothing...because you're dead.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most issues in America are caused by policies put in place by us. And, not by the people we loth. Which, if you ask me, is farking funny as fark. You have more power to fix this than them and yet here we are. The is supremely hilarious.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Wow. I have I seen the windshield cleaning gambit around here for a long time. There's some youths selling iced down bottled water for $2 a bottle at a couple of intersections I go through regularly.


we saw a lot of this when we were in Las Vegas a few years ago. It was 110 outside and many of us tourists weren't ready for that kind of heat. Bet they saved a few people from heat stroke.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's one racist a-hole down...
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mathamagical: New Rising Sun: Unobtanium: Wow. I have I seen the windshield cleaning gambit around here for a long time. There's some youths selling iced down bottled water for $2 a bottle at a couple of intersections I go through regularly.

A few years ago, anyhow, there were people in Boston doing it intermittently down by Boston Medical Center.  There's a major intersection where one of our major avenues crosses an entrance/exit to I-93.   There's tons of through lanes and turn lanes and traffic builds up there as one might expect so they have access to a bunch of cars that can't move for extended periods of time.  It's obnoxious as fark.  No one wants their windshield wiped like three times with water.  It's just panhandling with the implied threat of doing cosmetic damage to your car if they decide you waving them off isn't acceptable.

This.

It's literally meant as a threat, they aren't providing a service.


So it's like the older asian strippers that give you a neck massage even after you ask them to stop and then demand 20 bucks?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: New Rising Sun: Unobtanium: Wow. I have I seen the windshield cleaning gambit around here for a long time. There's some youths selling iced down bottled water for $2 a bottle at a couple of intersections I go through regularly.

A few years ago, anyhow, there were people in Boston doing it intermittently down by Boston Medical Center.  There's a major intersection where one of our major avenues crosses an entrance/exit to I-93.   There's tons of through lanes and turn lanes and traffic builds up there as one might expect so they have access to a bunch of cars that can't move for extended periods of time.  It's obnoxious as fark.  No one wants their windshield wiped like three times with water.  It's just panhandling with the implied threat of doing cosmetic damage to your car if they decide you waving them off isn't acceptable.

🙄


I gather you don't have to deal with those turds where you live?  The general scam is that they start 'cleaning' your windshield before you have a chance to tell them not to and then they damage your car if you don't pay.  If you do pay them, your windshield is worse off than before they started.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet he had all sorts of opinions about white genocide and Disney
taskandpurpose.comView Full Size


RIP, angry racist dude.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was something we could do to make sure even more unwanted children are being born to broken homes only to grow up into a life of impoverished begging and/or violent crime.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It somehow made sense to me after I saw that it happened in Baltimore.

Attacking somebody at random has its consequences.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know who to root for here. Guy got what he needed to get, but fark those window people. Sell beers illegally if you want my money. I'd totally crack a can if I was stuck in some shiat city traffic. What are you gonna get pulled over?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Baltimore there's not a lot you can do about the squeegee kids. It's a city that has a broken government propped up financially by the parts of the city that border the suburbs. The grift is institutionalized and can't be weeded out. They do not see any issue with kids making money at street corners through intimidation.

I say this as someone who loves Baltimore for it's quirkiness, history and unique style. I want to see Baltimore succeed but at this point I don't know how to rescue it. I've watched it deteriorate over the last 10 years from a place that was already pretty bad. Whatever needs to get done it's going to be very painful.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Bet he had all sorts of opinions about white genocide and Disney
[taskandpurpose.com image 600x300]

RIP, angry racist dude.


That does look like a person who would put himself in a situation that puts him into trouble faster than he can react.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather pay more taxes to let kids not have to attack my car with a squeegee than have someone squeegee it without asking.

Our social system is broken.
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Bslim: Bet he had all sorts of opinions about white genocide and Disney
[taskandpurpose.com image 600x300]

RIP, angry racist dude.

That does look like a person who would put himself in a situation that puts him into trouble faster than he can react.


Should've put *not an actual pic* disclaimer.

That said, I've no trouble imagining him looking similar.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
**FTA**
" Reynolds, who was white, was pronounced dead at a hospital. "
Why add this bit of info about race ? The article doesn't mention others involved in the incident.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Unobtanium: Wow. I have I seen the windshield cleaning gambit around here for a long time. There's some youths selling iced down bottled water for $2 a bottle at a couple of intersections I go through regularly.

A few years ago, anyhow, there were people in Boston doing it intermittently down by Boston Medical Center.  There's a major intersection where one of our major avenues crosses an entrance/exit to I-93.   There's tons of through lanes and turn lanes and traffic builds up there as one might expect so they have access to a bunch of cars that can't move for extended periods of time.  It's obnoxious as fark.  No one wants their windshield wiped like three times with water.  It's just panhandling with the implied threat of doing cosmetic damage to your car if they decide you waving them off isn't acceptable.


In Austin, a number of years ago, there were people selling roses on corners. Some of them spun long-stemmed roses on the palm of their hand, which was fun to watch. It was really an excuse for panhandling, and it was organized by a woman who got all the florists to give her (maybe at a minimal price) their nearly-expired long-stemmed roses. The salesperson had to put some money up front to start, have a 5-gallon bucket, and thereafter pay part of the previous day's proceeds to continue. It was eventually busted. It was about drugs.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: In Baltimore there's not a lot you can do about the squeegee kids. It's a city that has a broken government propped up financially by the parts of the city that border the suburbs. The grift is institutionalized and can't be weeded out. They do not see any issue with kids making money at street corners through intimidation.

I say this as someone who loves Baltimore for it's quirkiness, history and unique style. I want to see Baltimore succeed but at this point I don't know how to rescue it. I've watched it deteriorate over the last 10 years from a place that was already pretty bad. Whatever needs to get done it's going to be very painful.


It's where DC was in the late 80's early 90's.   DC survived and is a pretty nice place to live, if gentrified to hell and back
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's 2022.  It's best to assume that anyone you get into a conflict with is armed, but especially people who work in situations where one regularly get into conflicts.

Don't swing a bat at tow truck drivers either.
 
cptrios
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Question for the law GED folks:

Let's say this happened in a stand-your-ground state. Let's also assume that being attacked with a baseball bat is considered ground-standable (I'd think it would be). If the shooter's gun were illegal, would that invalidate the SYG defense or would he still be covered, but have to face illegal possession charges?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Reynolds, who was white, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

His only lasting legacy was that he was white.

And anyone here somehow doubting that those squeegee operations aren't just a shakedown are fooling themselves. They had a gun on them for a reason. But this guy got what he had coming.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Magorn: cowsaregoodeating: In Baltimore there's not a lot you can do about the squeegee kids. It's a city that has a broken government propped up financially by the parts of the city that border the suburbs. The grift is institutionalized and can't be weeded out. They do not see any issue with kids making money at street corners through intimidation.

I say this as someone who loves Baltimore for it's quirkiness, history and unique style. I want to see Baltimore succeed but at this point I don't know how to rescue it. I've watched it deteriorate over the last 10 years from a place that was already pretty bad. Whatever needs to get done it's going to be very painful.

It's where DC was in the late 80's early 90's.   DC survived and is a pretty nice place to live, if gentrified to hell and back


I'd take gentrification at this point. The architectural history of Baltimore is stunning and just deteriorating away. The Inner Harbor should be a slam dunk tourist attraction but they let it die and now it's just a sad reminder of the possibilities that exist and not being capitalized on.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Unobtanium: Wow. I have I seen the windshield cleaning gambit around here for a long time. There's some youths selling iced down bottled water for $2 a bottle at a couple of intersections I go through regularly.

A few years ago, anyhow, there were people in Boston doing it intermittently down by Boston Medical Center.  There's a major intersection where one of our major avenues crosses an entrance/exit to I-93.   There's tons of through lanes and turn lanes and traffic builds up there as one might expect so they have access to a bunch of cars that can't move for extended periods of time.  It's obnoxious as fark.  No one wants their windshield wiped like three times with water.  It's just panhandling with the implied threat of doing cosmetic damage to your car if they decide you waving them off isn't acceptable.


From TFA:
Squeegee workers, also known as squeegee kids, consist mostly of teens from low-income neighborhoods who clean drivers' windshields at intersections in exchange for money. Some drivers in Baltimore have complained about them.

I know this isn't a "heartwarming human interest story" but I'm still reminded of this:

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Kids don't WANT to be hustling for cash in the hot sun on foot in traffic. They want to be kids.
 
assjuice
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Bslim: Bet he had all sorts of opinions about white genocide and Disney
[taskandpurpose.com image 600x300]

RIP, angry racist dude.

That does look like a person who would put himself in a situation that puts him into trouble faster than he can react.


Waxbeans or the guy in the article 🤣
 
