(Toronto Star)   If you can read this you're probably not in Canada   (thestar.com)
38
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My Shaw service is working in BC (cable and cellular).
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fine on Eastlink but no debit anywhere, and most places can't do credit. It's friggin stupid.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Fine on Eastlink but no debit anywhere, and most places can't do credit. It's friggin stupid.


They have this stuff they call 'cash'. It's basically small bits of metal or paper...well, you're canadian so it's plastic rather than paper...with different denominations on it that can be used exactly the same way as debit or credit.  You can obtain this resource at any bank.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's got all inter-act terminals down here in Manitoba as well.
 
starsrift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Debit's down in my corner of BC. Which makes sense, 'cause they're trying to call back to the central banks in Ontario. Was a pain in the ass for my weekly grocery run, though.

/ always carry emergency cash for when your plastic don't work
 
1979
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: My Shaw service is working in BC (cable and cellular).


yeah, no Fido in East Van
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Internet is with Rogers at least until Start.ca runs high speed fo to my neighborhood next year. Got a lot of house cleaning done today.

/phonen is with Bell...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's been hours since I heard from my beautiful Canadian girlfriend!
 
Mabman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rogers cell service is down in MB. Phones alternating from "Emergency calls only" to "No Network Connected". We don't have Rogers internet here. I'm very curious where their interconnect is that affects both cell phone/SIM card registration and terrestrial internet access in ON. Almost sounds like a colocated facility had a fire or flood, but why they wouldn't just say that remains an open question.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I heard that anyone who fails to interpret the headline gets a good Rogering.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Have they tried turning it off, and on again, eh?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It sounds like it's limited to Rogers customers (those slime, I'm a smug Telus customer) and also things like interac (debit), but I did get my breakfast this morning using my mastercard so I'm not affected.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can read it fine Subby. We have more than one comm service provider in the country.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've been unable to work all day but Shaw is my home service provider so at least that's been ok.  It had been a weird one
 
Rectum damn near killed em
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
inglixthemad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good day to game online.
 
Mukster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sorry.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
RufusLake
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: It sounds like it's limited to Rogers customers (those slime, I'm a smug Telus customer) and also things like interac (debit), but I did get my breakfast this morning using my mastercard so I'm not affected.


I'm on Telus too, but my service has been very touch and go. It basically just reconnected about 20 mins ago. My internet is Teksavvy which runs through Roger's cable. Nothing but problems on Roger's end since April.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: It sounds like it's limited to Rogers customers (those slime, I'm a smug Telus customer) and also things like interac (debit), but I did get my breakfast this morning using my mastercard so I'm not affected.


I used cash this morning :-) and had to check for camel-toe toonies (sadly no camel-toe toonies).

/camel-toe
 
starsrift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I can read it fine Subby. We have more than one comm service provider in the country.


It's just like our politics. You have more than two choices, but none of them are good and one of them is definitely the worst.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Russ1642
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

starsrift: Russ1642: I can read it fine Subby. We have more than one comm service provider in the country.

It's just like our politics. You have more than two choices, but none of them are good and one of them is definitely the worst.


As shiatty a company as Telus is at least I have a fibre coming into my apartment. Shaw is the worst by far. Used to have cell service through Freedom Mobile until Shaw took it over and it went for hell.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: They have this stuff they call 'cash'. It's basically small bits of metal or paper...well, you're canadian so it's plastic rather than paper...with different denominations on it that can be used exactly the same way as debit or credit.  You can obtain this resource at any bank.


Difficulty: the bank relies on Rogers so they probably can't give you cash right now.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kabloink: [Fark user image 600x450]


From: https://www.reddit.com/r/sysadmin/comments/vu7o67/serious_issues_canada_see_downdetector/
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My home internet is Rogers so I'm getting a kick out of this on my mobile phone which is Bell.
 
Mollari
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Tr0mBoNe: Fine on Eastlink but no debit anywhere, and most places can't do credit. It's friggin stupid.

They have this stuff they call 'cash'. It's basically small bits of metal or paper...well, you're canadian so it's plastic rather than paper...with different denominations on it that can be used exactly the same way as debit or credit.  You can obtain this resource at any bank.


Most ATMs are down. so you have to go to a brick and mortar bank.  This does not help those us us who are mobility restricted.  For phone service I'm "lucky" my employer has not asked for my mobile back (on LTD) so I have one phone on Bell (lucky to be on Bell, first time that has ever been uttered) so I can call 911 if needs be.

I have dialysis tonight, that'll be a long 4 hours without wireless, better bring books.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On the plus side, Peter Nygard cannot get his bail hearing in Montreal because of the outage. :)
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reading this on my phone (Virgin mobile)  but pretty haven't been able to work from home all day as home internet is Rogers.  Day is pretty much a write off at this point ( in Southern Ontario).

At least I have made good progress on my Fallout 4 character in trying Survival mode.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Tr0mBoNe: Fine on Eastlink but no debit anywhere, and most places can't do credit. It's friggin stupid.

They have this stuff they call 'cash'. It's basically small bits of metal or paper...well, you're canadian so it's plastic rather than paper...with different denominations on it that can be used exactly the same way as debit or credit.  You can obtain this resource at any bank.


How are you posting from all the way back there in the 1950's?
 
Siskabush [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Tr0mBoNe: Fine on Eastlink but no debit anywhere, and most places can't do credit. It's friggin stupid.

They have this stuff they call 'cash'. It's basically small bits of metal or paper...well, you're canadian so it's plastic rather than paper...with different denominations on it that can be used exactly the same way as debit or credit.  You can obtain this resource at any bank.


All Sasktel services working here. Interac is down though, must be managed nationally by Rogers.

Always carry some cash in cases like this.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My work from home coworkers up in the great white north have been super-quiet today. Seems like the dam will probably break just in time to ruin my weekend.
 
Civchic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ghastly: My home internet is Rogers so I'm getting a kick out of this on my mobile phone which is Bell.


My mobile phone is Rogers so I'm getting a kick out of this on my home internet/wifi which is Cogeco.

Not sure what I'm going to bill my work day to, though, since my office (and therefore VPN) runs on Rogers (ie doesn't run at all right now).
 
the_sidewinder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: My Shaw service is working in BC (cable and cellular).


Just wait until the merger, then we too can get major outages!
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kit Fister:

Yeah but my banks are all down due to this.
 
patcarew
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Credit card worked at the BC Liquor Store, so I'm good.

"No more credit at the liquor store. My shoes is all dirty my-ay-ay-ay-ay-ay-ay shoes is all wore..."
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mollari: Kit Fister: Tr0mBoNe: Fine on Eastlink but no debit anywhere, and most places can't do credit. It's friggin stupid.

They have this stuff they call 'cash'. It's basically small bits of metal or paper...well, you're canadian so it's plastic rather than paper...with different denominations on it that can be used exactly the same way as debit or credit.  You can obtain this resource at any bank.

Most ATMs are down. so you have to go to a brick and mortar bank.  This does not help those us us who are mobility restricted.  For phone service I'm "lucky" my employer has not asked for my mobile back (on LTD) so I have one phone on Bell (lucky to be on Bell, first time that has ever been uttered) so I can call 911 if needs be.

I have dialysis tonight, that'll be a long 4 hours without wireless, better bring books.


Dialysis unit contacting server
...
...
Timed out.  Defaulting to baseline 400 gal/min
Initiate


/s
 
