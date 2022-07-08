 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   You need $95,000 to be happy living in Texas, but a moving van heading towards a more rational state will do the trick too   (fox7austin.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there is homes people love living for $330k or less in Texas? Certainly not in Austin, Dallas or Houston. General rule is gross income x 3.5 is home affordability. A nation of home owners is happier than renters.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In about 6-7 months, hello New Mexico....
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No wonder nobody is happy in this country.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Cost of living is more in MA.  Then again, I'm in MA and not Texas so a win for me.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, that's a word salad. Written by algorithms?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

eurotrader: So there is homes people love living for $330k or less in Texas? Certainly not in Austin, Dallas or Houston. General rule is gross income x 3.5 is home affordability. A nation of home owners is happier than renters.


That general rule doesn't leave much room for differences in interest rates.  That said, you buy a house, and over the years, your income increases while your mortgage payment decreases compared to contemporary dollars.

When we bought our house, the mortgage payments put us uncomfortably close to 30%. We're  now around 15%, and anticipate that being closer to 10% in a few years.

Meanwhile, a newcomer to the neighborhood would find it uncomfortably steep. Apartments run $2-3k, and with interest rates where they are, mortgage payments would be in the $2700-$4000 range depending on DP.

Similar houses, much different realities.

/not sure we'd be able to swallow the starting out cost these days.
//Xennial couple
///millennial and Gen X homeowners will be GenZ's evil boomers
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I make about half that.

I am also making plans to get the hell out as soon as I can.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eurotrader: A nation of home owners is happier than renters.


here in Atlanta, when any home goes on sale, it's purchased immediately and then converted into rentals.

causing havoc when trying to purchase a home around here.

Company's like Offerpad, and Mark Spain have commercials here 24/7...."sell your home, no showings, no lock boxes..etc" then they sell the homes to companies that rent them out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You couldn't pay me enough to move to Texass.

If I had a place in Texass and a place in Hell, I'd rent out Texass and live in Hell.
 
SMB2811
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No amount of money would make me happy in Texas, though its becoming basically impossible to be happy anywhere in the US.
 
