 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGNO)   Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn   (wgno.com) divider line
43
    More: Scary, Rabbit, poor rabbit, Game Fish, Bugs Bunny, Parks Biologist Josh Delger, SIOUX FALLS, form of the papillomavirus, natural causes  
•       •       •

1658 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cthulhu's pet rabbit.

The master will come soon and eat all your lettuce and carrots.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neighbors in Sioux Falls have seen the poor rabbit: its head and face covered in growths that resembled tentacles. Resident Dennis Schorr walks his dog in the neighborhood and saw the animal on Thursday morning.


Ya know what we haven't seen here on Fark?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it would be nice to have actually seen the rabbit.

//also, suddenly genital warts in humans doesn't seem quite as bad... Poor rabbit :/
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: I mean, it would be nice to have actually seen the rabbit.

//also, suddenly genital warts in humans doesn't seem quite as bad... Poor rabbit :/


it's in the video - looks like a face weighted with weirdly shaped tumors or some deformity.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Somaticasual: I mean, it would be nice to have actually seen the rabbit.

//also, suddenly genital warts in humans doesn't seem quite as bad... Poor rabbit :/

it's in the video - looks like a face weighted with weirdly shaped tumors or some deformity.


Ahh, Foiled by adblock apparently.
Looks like they're papillomavirus-driven tumors :/ The same family of viruses that causes HPV in humans.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  I had expected something more frightening.  And a bit larger.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gesundheit!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No picture? Next thing you know Big Foot will be running for Congress.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They saw it....and left it?

Why? Poor thing, why didn't they shoot it? It looks miserable.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Huh.  I had expected something more frightening.  And a bit larger.


c.tenor.comView Full Size


Fark it.....

That's what she said!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Try a GIS for "tree man" if you've got a strong stomach.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor thing. Trap it and have a vet remove them.

/slut rabbit
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Neighbors in Sioux Falls have seen the poor rabbit: its head and face covered in growths that resembled tentacles. Resident Dennis Schorr walks his dog in the neighborhood and saw the animal on Thursday morning.


Ya know what we haven't seen here on Fark?


No, but I am 100% certain that I don't want to see it.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a hentai bunny.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jackalope.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Looks like they're papillomavirus-driven tumors :/ The same family of viruses that causes HPV in humans.


Yep. Rabbit herpes turn cottontails into jackalopes.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Go away! 'Bating!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They were the usual winter prints of red squirrels, white rabbits, and foxes, but the brooding farmer professed to see something not quite right about their nature and arrangement. He was never specific, but appeared to think that they were not as characteristic of the anatomy and habits of squirrels and rabbits and foxes as they ought to be. Ammi listened without interest to this talk until one night when he drove past Nahum's house in his sleigh on the way back from Clark's Corners. There had been a moon, and a rabbit had run across the road, and the leaps of that rabbit were longer than either Ammi or his horse liked. The latter, indeed, had almost run away when brought up by a firm rein. Thereafter Ammi gave Nahum's tales more respect, and wondered why the Gardner dogs seemed so cowed and quivering every morning. They had, it developed, nearly lost the spirit to bark.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wait... we sacrificed all those pretty virgins upon the alter most vile for THIS? A farking rabbit?
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I mean, it would be nice to have actually seen the rabbit.

//also, suddenly genital warts in humans doesn't seem quite as bad... Poor rabbit :/


The mobile version of Fark shows a pic with the headline:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/do not want.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who's got the grenade?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Go away! 'Bating!


Name checks out....
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Wait... we sacrificed all those pretty virgins upon the alter most vile for THIS? A farking rabbit?


That's  no ordinary  rabbit.
 
TK-593
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: They saw it....and left it?

Why? Poor thing, why didn't they shoot it? It looks miserable.


Many that live deserve death. Some that die deserve life. Can you give it to them? Do not be too eager to deal out death in judgment. Even the very wise cannot see all ends.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Put it out of its misery ;(
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've seen enough hentai to know where this is going.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

unixpro: Cthulhu's pet rabbit.

The master will come soon and eat all your lettuce and carrots.


and entrails.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Huh.  I had expected something more frightening.  And a bit larger.


Right then. One rabbit stew coming up.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
legendsofamerica.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Finally the invasion begins!
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Put the poor thing out of its misery.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Kind of reminds me of someone's hair.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nimbull: No picture? Next thing you know Big Foot will be running for Congress.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

unixpro: Cthulhu's pet rabbit.

The master will come soon and eat all your lettuce and carrots.


Fark user imageView Full Size
That'll do AI... that'll do.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
🎵 hoppin' down the Cthulu trail!🎵
 
NINEv2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Creoena: Nimbull: No picture? Next thing you know Big Foot will be running for Congress.

[Fark user image image 589x334]


Running from congress.

/christ what a little biatch
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Little God Cthulhu,
walking through the city,
picking up the mortals,
and ripping out their souls."
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A rabbit with dreads. Mark that one off the list of things I thought I'd never see.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


For people with AdBlock
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ToasterRadio: [legendsofamerica.com image 850x576]


Indeed. It's been suggested that this condition is the origin of the "jackalope" and the European version, the "Wolpertinger."
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WastrelWay: ToasterRadio: [legendsofamerica.com image 850x576]

Indeed. It's been suggested that this condition is the origin of the "jackalope" and the European version, the "Wolpertinger."


Well that's a stupid name, I would've called them chazwazzas.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.