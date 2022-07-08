 Skip to content
(Twitter)   What former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's assassin told police after shooting   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Followup, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It there a translation issue?  Because "dissatisfied" suggests more of "vote for someone else" or "one star review" than "kill the guy."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured he was going to Disney World.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My question is whether or not he whistled "farmer in the dell" as he approached Abe.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: It there a translation issue?  Because "dissatisfied" suggests more of "vote for someone else" or "one star review" than "kill the guy."


Japanese take being dissatisfied seriously.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: My question is whether or not he whistled "farmer in the dell" as he approached Abe.


You come at the King, you best not miss.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Yelp review seems way harsh.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Dissatisfied", but "not a grudge against the former Prime Minister's political beliefs".  Did he get cut off in traffic by the guy or something?  What else was he dissatisfied with?  Or is it that Abe didn't go hard enough with delivering on the right-wing stuff?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who says America doesn't export anymore?
 
Lexx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: "Dissatisfied", but "not a grudge against the former Prime Minister's political beliefs".  Did he get cut off in traffic by the guy or something?  What else was he dissatisfied with?  Or is it that Abe didn't go hard enough with delivering on the right-wing stuff?


That's my read - true believers don't take kindly to their leaders retiring to cushy old boy positions when they promised to lead the reformation.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: My question is whether or not he whistled "farmer in the dell" as he approached Abe.


The cheese stands alone.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Honey, he forgot to duck" ?
 
dryknife
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The similarities and coincidences between Abe and the JFK assassination are too weird.
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A fight over anime then? Did Abe just not 'get' Evangelion?
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: "Dissatisfied", but "not a grudge against the former Prime Minister's political beliefs".  Did he get cut off in traffic by the guy or something?  What else was he dissatisfied with?  Or is it that Abe didn't go hard enough with delivering on the right-wing stuff?


Maybe it's a RANDPAUL's Neighbor situation, and Abe refused to stop piling yard debris on this guy's side of the fence?
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dryknife: The similarities and coincidences between Abe and the JFK assassination are too weird.


OMG did Abe also have a secretary named Lincoln?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let's see how people "westernize" this.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was the shooter wearing a MJGA hat?
 
palelizard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dryknife: The similarities and coincidences between Abe and the JFK assassination are too weird.


Yeah, I'm disturbed by how much the shooter looks like Marilyn Monroe. Something's not quite right here.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"A bullhorn for every idiot!"
 
bdub77
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Let's see how people "westernize" this.


The people who are out to get you. Are they in the room now?
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To impress Najoki Fostaki?
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if he was a big Yu-Gi-Oh fan...
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
したがって、これまで暴君に!
 
darkmayo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Abe wouldnt return his love even though he bought that Abe dakimakura..
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: "Dissatisfied", but "not a grudge against the former Prime Minister's political beliefs".  Did he get cut off in traffic by the guy or something?  What else was he dissatisfied with?  Or is it that Abe didn't go hard enough with delivering on the right-wing stuff?


Washington Post, which Fark won't let me link to, had this:

Yamagami admitted to attempting murder, and said he wanted to attack Abe because he believed Abe was connected to a group that he hated, police said, declining to name the group.

No idea what group it is.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lexx: NeoCortex42: "Dissatisfied", but "not a grudge against the former Prime Minister's political beliefs".  Did he get cut off in traffic by the guy or something?  What else was he dissatisfied with?  Or is it that Abe didn't go hard enough with delivering on the right-wing stuff?

That's my read - true believers don't take kindly to their leaders retiring to cushy old boy positions when they promised to lead the reformation.


I mean, the quote is pretty clear that they share the same political beliefs so either Abe was banging this guy's wife or he is just another right-wing terrorist pissed that right-wingers aren't ruling with an iron fist.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lsherm: NeoCortex42: "Dissatisfied", but "not a grudge against the former Prime Minister's political beliefs".  Did he get cut off in traffic by the guy or something?  What else was he dissatisfied with?  Or is it that Abe didn't go hard enough with delivering on the right-wing stuff?

Washington Post, which Fark won't let me link to, had this:

Yamagami admitted to attempting murder, and said he wanted to attack Abe because he believed Abe was connected to a group that he hated, police said, declining to name the group.

No idea what group it is.


Oh please oh please oh please have this end up being about vtuber idol subculture wars somehow
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: It there a translation issue?  Because "dissatisfied" suggests more of "vote for someone else" or "one star review" than "kill the guy."


I think the word I saw was "urami", which is a bit stronger than "Dissatisfaction", more like a grudge or hatred. However, that's how it was reported, but that doesn't mean it was the words he actually used.

It's still weird that he specified he had no ill-feeling/dissatisfaction/hatred towards Abe's political beliefs. Was he angry about his corruption?

It's also been reported that Yamagami said he wanted to kill a leader of a certain religious organization, but that particular figure was not even in Nara today, so no one's quite sure what to make of it. He could be a little nuts.

/Ya think?
 
severedtoe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: It there a translation issue?  Because "dissatisfied" suggests more of "vote for someone else" or "one star review" than "kill the guy."


that's like going homicidal because you opened a pistachio and there's no nut in side.  

.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lexx: NeoCortex42: "Dissatisfied", but "not a grudge against the former Prime Minister's political beliefs".  Did he get cut off in traffic by the guy or something?  What else was he dissatisfied with?  Or is it that Abe didn't go hard enough with delivering on the right-wing stuff?

That's my read - true believers don't take kindly to their leaders retiring to cushy old boy positions when they promised to lead the reformation.


Bingo.  The shooter meant what he said - Abe's political positions aren't the problem, i.e. he shares them.  Abe promised a return to the glory of the Empire, and failed to deliver.  There's a massive overlap between the people who want a return to pre-War Imperial Japan, and those who demand leaders fall on their sword for failure.  I expect this was a hard-liner in that camp.

Kinda like our MAGAts, except the past they want a return to actually existed.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lsherm: NeoCortex42: "Dissatisfied", but "not a grudge against the former Prime Minister's political beliefs".  Did he get cut off in traffic by the guy or something?  What else was he dissatisfied with?  Or is it that Abe didn't go hard enough with delivering on the right-wing stuff?

Washington Post, which Fark won't let me link to, had this:

Yamagami admitted to attempting murder, and said he wanted to attack Abe because he believed Abe was connected to a group that he hated, police said, declining to name the group.

No idea what group it is.


Bet it's the "religious organization" I mentioned in my previous post.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
IMO he's one of those crazy guys that, through circumstance alone, change the course of history. Political assassination was rampant in the turn of the 20ths century (something like 30 heads of state were killed within 20 years)

Sometimes you get a Charlie Guiteau; and the result is Chester A. Arthur, the most forgettable president in history.
But sometimes you get a Gavrilo Princip and you get WWI and 40 million people die
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
abe sleep with his wife?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

evilmrsock: Lsherm: NeoCortex42: "Dissatisfied", but "not a grudge against the former Prime Minister's political beliefs".  Did he get cut off in traffic by the guy or something?  What else was he dissatisfied with?  Or is it that Abe didn't go hard enough with delivering on the right-wing stuff?

Washington Post, which Fark won't let me link to, had this:

Yamagami admitted to attempting murder, and said he wanted to attack Abe because he believed Abe was connected to a group that he hated, police said, declining to name the group.

No idea what group it is.

Oh please oh please oh please have this end up being about vtuber idol subculture wars somehow


He did it to impress Hatsune Miku?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: It there a translation issue?  Because "dissatisfied" suggests more of "vote for someone else" or "one star review" than "kill the guy."


wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Let's see how people "westernize" this.


Show us on the doll where the dirty imperialists touched you.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Lsherm: NeoCortex42: "Dissatisfied", but "not a grudge against the former Prime Minister's political beliefs".  Did he get cut off in traffic by the guy or something?  What else was he dissatisfied with?  Or is it that Abe didn't go hard enough with delivering on the right-wing stuff?

Washington Post, which Fark won't let me link to, had this:

Yamagami admitted to attempting murder, and said he wanted to attack Abe because he believed Abe was connected to a group that he hated, police said, declining to name the group.

No idea what group it is.


Team Rocket
 
dryknife
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A good guy with an improvised firearm may have stopped the assassin.
 
philodough
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The word I heard used was "frustrated". He was frustrated with the ex-PM.

Whatever went on between those two...
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: NeoCortex42: "Dissatisfied", but "not a grudge against the former Prime Minister's political beliefs".  Did he get cut off in traffic by the guy or something?  What else was he dissatisfied with?  Or is it that Abe didn't go hard enough with delivering on the right-wing stuff?

Washington Post, which Fark won't let me link to, had this:

Yamagami admitted to attempting murder, and said he wanted to attack Abe because he believed Abe was connected to a group that he hated, police said, declining to name the group.

No idea what group it is.


If it's a group that even exists. What the Japanese word for "Illuminati"?

He made a homemade gun for this, so obviously he's been obsessed for a long time. The whole story is going to be interesting.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

philodough: The word I heard used was "frustrated". He was frustrated with the ex-PM.

Whatever went on between those two...


Premature pocket monster ejection?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lsherm: NeoCortex42: "Dissatisfied", but "not a grudge against the former Prime Minister's political beliefs".  Did he get cut off in traffic by the guy or something?  What else was he dissatisfied with?  Or is it that Abe didn't go hard enough with delivering on the right-wing stuff?

Washington Post, which Fark won't let me link to, had this:

Yamagami admitted to attempting murder, and said he wanted to attack Abe because he believed Abe was connected to a group that he hated, police said, declining to name the group.

No idea what group it is.


Furries
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: RodneyToady: It there a translation issue?  Because "dissatisfied" suggests more of "vote for someone else" or "one star review" than "kill the guy."

Japanese take being dissatisfied seriously.


If you lose a Michelin Star, they burn your restaurant to the ground.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: dryknife: The similarities and coincidences between Abe and the JFK assassination are too weird.

OMG did Abe also have a secretary named Lincoln?


Now I'm picturing one of those "Kennedy Looks at Lincoln" pennies, but with Shinzo's face squeezed in there, too.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: "Dissatisfied", but "not a grudge against the former Prime Minister's political beliefs".  Did he get cut off in traffic by the guy or something?  What else was he dissatisfied with?  Or is it that Abe didn't go hard enough with delivering on the right-wing stuff?


My guess:

The Dubs v. Subs debate took a dark turn.

Abe was into anime.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: RodneyToady: It there a translation issue?  Because "dissatisfied" suggests more of "vote for someone else" or "one star review" than "kill the guy."

Japanese take being dissatisfied seriously.


Very much so.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: RodneyToady: It there a translation issue?  Because "dissatisfied" suggests more of "vote for someone else" or "one star review" than "kill the guy."

Japanese take being dissatisfied seriously.


Yeah women in particular

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


/I keed!
//or do I?
///slashies come in threes
 
Pert
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
