(WFAA Fort Worth)   Texans see regular gas below $4 a gallon for the first time in months. Somehow this is still all Biden's fault and TFG should immediately ascend his rightful throne as king for life   (wfaa.com) divider line
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't understand you Texans. You have lots of oil drilling. Your gas should be dirt cheap.

What's that you say? Oil is a global commodity and the leeches you're hosting would sell your kidneys to make a buck?

But sure, all Biden's fault.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, no, this means that The Economy is lowering gas prices in anticipation of a Republican Landslide in November.

STUDY IT OUT PEOPLE!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are such a stupid country... we pay less for gas than most countries that are not dictatorships hoping low gas prices will placate the people...

It's a commodity, it goes up and down... you were told there was a war on and things would be painful for a bit.

Just shut the f*ck up already. We're all paying more. It's not all about you.

There are people dying over oil fields in Ukraine right now so just shut the f*ck up.

But this is America and I have freedom of... YES YOU DO! And my response to your speech, for a third time, is SHUT THE F*CK UP.


/But what am I supposed to do with the $200 in "I DID THAT" sticker I just invested in? I'M RUINED!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abort your governor...

Hot Dog (1993 Remaster)
Youtube QOLTwt-bqoU


/and senators, congresscritters and dog catchers
 
Lettuce Pray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so glad I left that moronic state. I lived there for over 40 years and I can attest that it is chocked full of idiots.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: I don't understand you Texans. You have lots of oil drilling. Your gas should be dirt cheap.

What's that you say? Oil is a global commodity and the leeches you're hosting would sell your kidneys to make a buck?

But sure, all Biden's fault.


It's not the oil, the US has plenty of that, it's the operational refineries where we're lacking.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did Biden steal Obama's magical wand of Make All Conservatives Angry?
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My car only sips premium gas, so I'm not yet getting a kick out of....
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: When did Biden steal Obama's magical wand of Make All Conservatives Angry?


They're conservatives BECAUSE they are angry (and scared, and hateful, and selfish, . . .  )
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: We are such a stupid country... we pay less for gas than most countries that are not dictatorships hoping low gas prices will placate the people...

It's a commodity, it goes up and down... you were told there was a war on and things would be painful for a bit.

Just shut the f*ck up already. We're all paying more. It's not all about you.

There are people dying over oil fields in Ukraine right now so just shut the f*ck up.

But this is America and I have freedom of... YES YOU DO! And my response to your speech, for a third time, is SHUT THE F*CK UP.


/But what am I supposed to do with the $200 in "I DID THAT" sticker I just invested in? I'M RUINED!


I wish I had the photoskillz to make a mango mantits sticker. One of his goofiest, dumbass faces point at a pile of shiat and saying "I did this like a big boy!"
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: When did Biden steal Obama's magical wand of Make All Conservatives Irrationally Angry?


I thought I might have forgotten a word there. Fix'd for me.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: My car only sips premium gas, so I'm not yet getting a kick out of....


My truck positively guzzles premium gas but I am ambivalent. I have always said that if you're worried about gas mileage and fuel costs, then a truck is not the right vehicle for you.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hail the conquering hero! Da na na na, na na na!

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abbott dipped into the victims fund for Uvalde, but somehow the money showed up as a subsidy for gas prices.
 
maldinero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was never GWB's fault, of course.
FLASHBACK: Fox News On Gas Prices In 2008
Youtube UzEnKdBAb_o
 
Gratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Below $4.00?  Huh, we were still at $5.25 here (Salt Lake) as of yesterday.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas prices are varying wildly around here.  $3.79 at one station, $4.49 at a station up the road.
It's bizarre.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motherf*cker, gas is going down? Now I gotta peel off all those "I Did That" stickers so people don't get the wrong idea and go pro-Biden.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOP: "Oh, gas prices are down? Ok, let's gin up a story about a Mexican horde getting ready to storm our border, and corrupt our precious bodily fluids. Also, don't forget to amplify any shooting that may have occurred in Chicago even if it was in a suburb 25-30 miles away--hell, just say it was Chicago if it were any place in Illinois, Southern Wisconsin, or Western Indiana."
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to see gas prices published with all things factored in: externalities costs, military subsidization of oil company  geopolitical security, etc.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gratch: Below $4.00?  Huh, we were still at $5.25 here (Salt Lake) as of yesterday.



Local demand must be high /cost viable to fill the lake with it to prevent arsenic clouds, so at least you'll have that going for you soon.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hate when Trumpers are always right ...
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Farking Guy"?
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't the Dumbocrats just learn economic lessons from the conservatives? Kill the economy through arrogant mismanagement and the gas prices go way down!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Motherf*cker, gas is going down? Now I gotta peel off all those "I Did That" stickers so people don't get the wrong idea and go pro-Biden.


I doubt you have to worry about that. I don't know a single person that is pro Biden. I do know a ton of people who are anti TFG.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold on a second. I thought the Americans are still fighting Russia to stand with Ukraine, and Biden said that Americans will have to stomach the high gas prices "for as long as it takes"?

Biden: Gas Prices Will be High for 'As Long As It Takes'
Youtube xUnXFl1U6js
 
Cheez_Wit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: NewportBarGuy: We are such a stupid country... we pay less for gas than most countries that are not dictatorships hoping low gas prices will placate the people...

It's a commodity, it goes up and down... you were told there was a war on and things would be painful for a bit.

Just shut the f*ck up already. We're all paying more. It's not all about you.

There are people dying over oil fields in Ukraine right now so just shut the f*ck up.

But this is America and I have freedom of... YES YOU DO! And my response to your speech, for a third time, is SHUT THE F*CK UP.


/But what am I supposed to do with the $200 in "I DID THAT" sticker I just invested in? I'M RUINED!

I wish I had the photoskillz to make a mango mantits sticker. One of his goofiest, dumbass faces point at a pile of shiat and saying "I did this like a big boy!"


I always thought he looked like a toddler who was pleased with himself for taking his first dump in the potty.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister is fortunate to be able to put Unleaded 88 in her car (15% ethanol), so she's been paying less than $4 per gallon for a while. Still, I can't help but laugh at the idiots who think the president, no matter what party he or she represents, is responsible for the price of gasoline. Gas stations set prices based on what they're paying to buy the gas. If it costs them $4.25 per gallon, they'll charge more than that to make a profit. If you want prices to go down, blame Shell/ExxonMobil/BP/etc. If they lowered their prices and charged stations less, the stations would charge US less. But, no. Their CEOs need a fifth yacht.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flushing It All Away: [Fark user image 425x577]

I hate when Trumpers are always right ...


15% unemployment makes for cheap gas.

s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Flushing It All Away: [Fark user image 425x577]

I hate when Trumpers are always right ...

15% unemployment makes for cheap gas.

[s.abcnews.com image 850x850]


But, on this specific issue, they said gas would go through the roof after Biden was elected and ... they did.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Americans are not a bright people. I remember when gas was over $4 a gallon in 2005 and if you mentioned it you were a commie libby traitor person that needed to leave the country because you hate America.
 
dustman81
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: [Fark user image 425x577]

I hate when Trumpers are always right ...


You means gasoline prices are low when demand is low? Low demand caused by a global pandemic which caused people to stay home and travel ground to a halt? Next, you'll be telling me the sky is blue and water is wet.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: emersonbiggins: Flushing It All Away: [Fark user image 425x577]

I hate when Trumpers are always right ...

15% unemployment makes for cheap gas.

[s.abcnews.com image 850x850]

But, on this specific issue, they said gas would go through the roof after Biden was elected and ... they did.


Full employment and high demand for everything will do that.  Guess you want Trump back in office killing off his electorate.
 
dustman81
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: emersonbiggins: Flushing It All Away: [Fark user image 425x577]

I hate when Trumpers are always right ...

15% unemployment makes for cheap gas.

[s.abcnews.com image 850x850]

But, on this specific issue, they said gas would go through the roof after Biden was elected and ... they did.


Gas prices went up because demand went up. People are traveling again. The issue isn't lack of oil, it's lack of refining capacity, which is a problem that cannot be immediately corrected as it takes years for a refinery to be approved and built.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If gas went up to $5 a gallon, it's because of Biden.

If gas starts going down again, it's because of the benevolent people at Big Oil fighting the leftist tyranny.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's the sound of "I Did That" stickers being scrapped off in a hurry....
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dustman81: Flushing It All Away: emersonbiggins: Flushing It All Away: [Fark user image 425x577]

I hate when Trumpers are always right ...

15% unemployment makes for cheap gas.

[s.abcnews.com image 850x850]

But, on this specific issue, they said gas would go through the roof after Biden was elected and ... they did.

Gas prices went up because demand went up. People are traveling again. The issue isn't lack of oil, it's lack of refining capacity, which is a problem that cannot be immediately corrected as it takes years for a refinery to be approved and built.


Average gas prices were never higher than $3/gallon during TFGs Presidency - even prior to the pandemic.

Was there less demand then?
 
dustman81
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: dustman81: Flushing It All Away: emersonbiggins: Flushing It All Away: [Fark user image 425x577]

I hate when Trumpers are always right ...

15% unemployment makes for cheap gas.

[s.abcnews.com image 850x850]

But, on this specific issue, they said gas would go through the roof after Biden was elected and ... they did.

Gas prices went up because demand went up. People are traveling again. The issue isn't lack of oil, it's lack of refining capacity, which is a problem that cannot be immediately corrected as it takes years for a refinery to be approved and built.

Average gas prices were never higher than $3/gallon during TFGs Presidency - even prior to the pandemic.

Was there less demand then?


Easy to make suppositions without supporting evidence.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

maldinero: It was never GWB's fault, of course.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UzEnKdBAb_o]


https://money.cnn.com/2004/05/18/news/economy/gas_politics/
https://www.usnews.com/opinion/articles/2014/12/05/blame-bush-for-low-gas-prices

etc etc etc.

Everyone keeps white knighting Biden but all they can use is "he's not trump".
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dustman81: Flushing It All Away: dustman81: Flushing It All Away: emersonbiggins: Flushing It All Away: [Fark user image 425x577]

I hate when Trumpers are always right ...

15% unemployment makes for cheap gas.

[s.abcnews.com image 850x850]

But, on this specific issue, they said gas would go through the roof after Biden was elected and ... they did.

Gas prices went up because demand went up. People are traveling again. The issue isn't lack of oil, it's lack of refining capacity, which is a problem that cannot be immediately corrected as it takes years for a refinery to be approved and built.

Average gas prices were never higher than $3/gallon during TFGs Presidency - even prior to the pandemic.

Was there less demand then?

Easy to make suppositions without supporting evidence.

[Fark user image image 600x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler.ashx?n=pet&s=emm_epm0_pte_nus_dpg&f=w
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Valter: When did Biden steal Obama's magical wand of Make All Conservatives Angry?


When he got elected as VP
 
rewind2846
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
$4.15 this morning in West Texas, down from $4.99 less than two weeks ago. Likely to be at  $3 and change by midweek next week if not by Monday.
Not seeing those f'king stupid assed "I did that" stickers on the pumps anymore. Why is that?

Morons.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
grist.orgView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: dustman81: Flushing It All Away: dustman81: Flushing It All Away: emersonbiggins: Flushing It All Away: [Fark user image 425x577]

I hate when Trumpers are always right ...

15% unemployment makes for cheap gas.

[s.abcnews.com image 850x850]

But, on this specific issue, they said gas would go through the roof after Biden was elected and ... they did.

Gas prices went up because demand went up. People are traveling again. The issue isn't lack of oil, it's lack of refining capacity, which is a problem that cannot be immediately corrected as it takes years for a refinery to be approved and built.

Average gas prices were never higher than $3/gallon during TFGs Presidency - even prior to the pandemic.

Was there less demand then?

Easy to make suppositions without supporting evidence.

[Fark user image image 600x600]

[Fark user image 365x750]
https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler.ashx?n=pet&s=emm_epm0_pte_nus_dpg&f=w


Incomplete. Missing week four.

But let's face it. You're a Trumper who is pissed that your godking got his ass kicked by Biden.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Caelistis: SplittingAces: My car only sips premium gas, so I'm not yet getting a kick out of....

My truck positively guzzles premium gas but I am ambivalent. I have always said that if you're worried about gas mileage and fuel costs, then a truck is not the right vehicle for you.


But I can't roll coal in a Prius...
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: dustman81: Flushing It All Away: emersonbiggins: Flushing It All Away: [Fark user image 425x577]

I hate when Trumpers are always right ...

15% unemployment makes for cheap gas.

[s.abcnews.com image 850x850]

But, on this specific issue, they said gas would go through the roof after Biden was elected and ... they did.

Gas prices went up because demand went up. People are traveling again. The issue isn't lack of oil, it's lack of refining capacity, which is a problem that cannot be immediately corrected as it takes years for a refinery to be approved and built.

Average gas prices were never higher than $3/gallon during TFGs Presidency - even prior to the pandemic.

Was there less demand then?


30% first year depletion rates on horizontal wells means when banks turned off the funny money to drilling and fracking in 2019 and 2020 (when it was not profitable to sell at $40/bbl), America's short lived status as #1 oil producer was at risk.  A second Trump presidency wasn't and isn't suddenly going to make shale oil profitable again.  Simply put, global supply dipped below demand for reasons described above, but demand is way up because enough people decided to make ending the pandemic a priority.

eia.govView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chitownmike: But I can't roll coal in a Prius...


Get a Volvo station wagon instead:

newlyswissed.comView Full Size


boingboing.netView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The same people who pretend to care about the price of gasoline, are the same ones who spend hundreds on fireworks that they use to make obnoxious noise when it isn't even the 4th of July.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dustman81: Flushing It All Away: dustman81: Flushing It All Away: dustman81: Flushing It All Away: emersonbiggins: Flushing It All Away: [Fark user image 425x577]

I hate when Trumpers are always right ...

15% unemployment makes for cheap gas.

[s.abcnews.com image 850x850]

But, on this specific issue, they said gas would go through the roof after Biden was elected and ... they did.

Gas prices went up because demand went up. People are traveling again. The issue isn't lack of oil, it's lack of refining capacity, which is a problem that cannot be immediately corrected as it takes years for a refinery to be approved and built.

Average gas prices were never higher than $3/gallon during TFGs Presidency - even prior to the pandemic.

Was there less demand then?

Easy to make suppositions without supporting evidence.

[Fark user image image 600x600]

[Fark user image 365x750]
https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/hist/LeafHandler.ashx?n=pet&s=emm_epm0_pte_nus_dpg&f=w

Incomplete. Missing week four.

But let's face it. You're a Trumper who is pissed that your godking got his ass kicked by Biden.


Huh? I voted for Biden (and HRC).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
