(CNN)   Father of Highland Park shooter tells CNN that he wants his son to serve a long prison sentence. Especially, you know, if it means that he and his wife don't have to serve one as well   (cnn.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accessory to first degree murder. 7 counts. Each.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I DID NOTHING WRONG!!"

Ummmmm... Maybe shut the f*ck up and get off tv?

Or go to jail... that works too.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're using your child's mass murdering spree as an opportunity for in-person media appearances on national networks, it's a safe bet that you're human filth.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for the suspiciously specific denial of something he wasn't asked.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a bad call, Ripley, it was a bad call.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad: "We love you son! I have fun under the bus!"

*Toss*
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you're using your child's mass murdering spree as an opportunity for in-person media appearances on national networks, it's a safe bet that you're human filth.


My guess is that he thinks he is helping his case by defending his actions and blaming the kid.
I think he is mistaken.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run for Mayor again!

29% Voted for him last time.  I wonder what the number would be now.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you're using your child's mass murdering spree as an opportunity for in-person media appearances on national networks, it's a safe bet that you're human filth.


Fark user imageView Full Size

He wants to show off his moobs.
 
TK-593
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: It was a bad call, Ripley, it was a bad call.


These people are dead Burke!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the attention whore doesn't fall far from the camera
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He doesn't realize it yet, but he's done. Best case he's effectively run out of town and has to start over elsewhere, all while being broke from multiple lawsuits.
Worst case he's going to real popular in prison thanks to his magnificent man boobs.
 
Dansker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you're using your child's mass murdering spree as an opportunity for in-person media appearances on national networks, it's a safe bet that you're human filth.


In fairness he has only talked to the New York Post and local ABC news in Chicago, and it sounds like he's figured out that he shut just stay quiet: CNN's calls to Crimo Jr. have not been returned. Crimo Jr.'s attorney, Steve Greenberg, told CNN they would not be making any further public comments
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how deep did dad go with the planning and execution of the massacre?
Time to get their phone records and put him and the gun shop owner on the stand, under oath.
So mass shootings just the price we all have to pay for his son's right to buy military rifles I guess.  Totally worth it.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I signed off on my disturbed kid's gun application because I figured the background check would catch all the disturbing shiat I witnessed" is one hell of a shiat take.

Sue the shiat out of all of them.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just doesn't want his kid to murder him in his sleep. Because you know he's thought about it.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Pocket Ninja: If you're using your child's mass murdering spree as an opportunity for in-person media appearances on national networks, it's a safe bet that you're human filth.

[Fark user image image 850x566]
He wants to show off his moobs.


Now we know why the kid's mom was whipping her tits out when the SWAT team visited.  Jealousy.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey idiot STFU and get a lawyer and let the lawyer do the talking for you and your idiot wife. These two idiots seem to just looking for their next interview to whine about how they are being framed or whatever they are pissing and moaning about. If I had done what their son did my folks probably would be so ashamed they would become hermits and at their age it might kill them.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This guy is a 24 hour news network's wet dream.
 
The Duck of Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A long prison sentence is certainly one way to get the kid off your health insurance policy.
 
Dansker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

groppet: Hey idiot STFU and get a lawyer and let the lawyer do the talking for you and your idiot wife. These two idiots seem to just looking for their next interview


FTFA: CNN's calls to Crimo Jr. have not been returned. Crimo Jr.'s attorney, Steve Greenberg, told CNN they would not be making any further public comments.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dansker: groppet: Hey idiot STFU and get a lawyer and let the lawyer do the talking for you and your idiot wife. These two idiots seem to just looking for their next interview

FTFA: CNN's calls to Crimo Jr. have not been returned. Crimo Jr.'s attorney, Steve Greenberg, told CNN they would not be making any further public comments.


Until they make their next public comment, these two seem like the type that cannot STFU.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: "I signed off on my disturbed kid's gun application because I figured the background check would catch all the disturbing shiat I witnessed" is one hell of a shiat take.


I haven't been keeping up ... I thought he was claiming he didn't witness any of that disturbing stuff, it all happened at the boy's mother's house, he had no idea there was anything wrong with the kid?
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You mean the "July 4th Parade Shooter". Get his monicker right.

He was utilizing his 2nd Amendment Freedumbs.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hot Take Time
What the kid did was horrific, a terrible crime, and he deserves to go to prison for a long, long time.
But...
With such a shiat parent, he was kinda farked from the start of life.
Not an excuse, I know, but an explanation.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you're using your child's mass murdering spree as an opportunity for in-person media appearances on national networks, it's a safe bet that you're human filth.


I'd dispute the 'human' bit.
 
Dansker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

groppet: Dansker: groppet: Hey idiot STFU and get a lawyer and let the lawyer do the talking for you and your idiot wife. These two idiots seem to just looking for their next interview

FTFA: CNN's calls to Crimo Jr. have not been returned. Crimo Jr.'s attorney, Steve Greenberg, told CNN they would not be making any further public comments.

Until they make their next public comment, these two seem like the type that cannot STFU.


Sure, but it sounds like they are doing exactly what you suggested.
So far the father has only talked to the news twice, and it's safe to assume that journalists have been calling more or less non-stop, so it's not like he hasn't had more opportunities. And if he hadn't talked to the news at all, plenty of people would say that he's hiding and that proves how guilty he is. As far as the media goes, there's no win for a person in his position.
Not that there should be.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe he should set up an OnlyFans page.  People might pay money to see those sweater pups.  Maybe send him sexy stuff to model.

Not my fetish but hey, money is money, bro.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
After the interview, CNN quietly asked if he could help CNN by advising them on their next corporate move, given their falling in the polls and credibility after booting the TFG cheerleader Zucker from the top post.  It would be a career move, and he could move somewhere where he's not known, since he appeared on CNN.
 
Dansker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: After the interview, CNN quietly asked if he could help CNN by advising them on their next corporate move, given their falling in the polls and credibility after booting the TFG cheerleader Zucker from the top post.  It would be a career move, and he could move somewhere where he's not known, since he appeared on CNN.


He didn't appear on CNN.
 
skyotter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stop making assholes famous, assholes.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: "I signed off on my disturbed kid's gun application because I figured the background check would catch all the disturbing shiat I witnessed" is one hell of a shiat take.

Sue the shiat out of all of them.


Personally, I enjoyed the "he paid for those guns himself".  Riiiiight.  With that high-paying job that affords him to live independently of his parents.  They had nothing to do with his turnout.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: fiddlehead: "I signed off on my disturbed kid's gun application because I figured the background check would catch all the disturbing shiat I witnessed" is one hell of a shiat take.

I haven't been keeping up ... I thought he was claiming he didn't witness any of that disturbing stuff, it all happened at the boy's mother's house, he had no idea there was anything wrong with the kid?


Well, he did approve the under aged kid's purchase of the murder machine but he 'believed' the kid was only interested in shooting at the gun range.  You know, plinking 5.56 rounds at cans, maybe targets of zombies.  Innocent kid stuff IANAL but the legal term or that is "that's an uh ohs"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Pocket Ninja: If you're using your child's mass murdering spree as an opportunity for in-person media appearances on national networks, it's a safe bet that you're human filth.

[Fark user image 850x566]
He wants to show off his moobs.


A whole family of arseholes. Dude looks like he tips with one of those fake "Jesus is the way" bills.
 
srb68
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Hot Take Time
What the kid did was horrific, a terrible crime, and he deserves to go to prison for a long, long time.
But...
With such a shiat parent, he was kinda farked from the start of life.
Not an excuse, I know, but an explanation.


Chickens don't raise Ducks
 
Godscrack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TK-593: born_yesterday: It was a bad call, Ripley, it was a bad call.

These people are dead Burke!


Aliens. I HAVE THIS MOVIE
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

groppet: Dansker: groppet: Hey idiot STFU and get a lawyer and let the lawyer do the talking for you and your idiot wife. These two idiots seem to just looking for their next interview

FTFA: CNN's calls to Crimo Jr. have not been returned. Crimo Jr.'s attorney, Steve Greenberg, told CNN they would not be making any further public comments.

Until they make their next public comment, these two seem like the type that cannot STFU.


It'll just be a day or two before new pictures of mom/dad boobs will be released for commentary here.  Maybe the boobies tag is appropriate for these two.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"That's life. You know you have consequences for actions. He made a choice. He didn't have to do that."

That logic should equally apply to his choice to sign the consent form for his son to purchase the gun.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Pocket Ninja: If you're using your child's mass murdering spree as an opportunity for in-person media appearances on national networks, it's a safe bet that you're human filth.

[Fark user image 850x566]
He wants to show off his moobs.


Well Faaaarrrk.... I rarely have an iota of empathy for any of these killers, but if that's the father he grew up with. Sheesh. Now I have some conflicting feelings. I can just hear the echos of "man up, you pussy" in the distance.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When do we find out the uncle knew all about it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sometimes you feel bad for the parents of kids who do incredibly shiatty things. This is not one of those occasions, IMHO.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As I said in another thread on this stirring specimen of manhood (with breasts only slightly smaller than my own): this killer was 22. He's not much older than the Uvalde and Brooklyn shooters. They're all only nominally adults. They all still lived at home. Their parents all knew what they were up to and in at least two of the cases knew their little darlings were troubled long before the events of the day.

People are scurrying around going "Why is this happening? Why so many? Why now?" and puzzling over what can possibly be done that doesn't involve gunz--well, here's another suggestion.

Start looking at the parents. When three young guys--two barely old enough to call themselves "adults" and one who sure doesn't look like one--kill three dozen people or more between them in six months, the next question has to be "What have the PARENTS been doing for the last 18 years with these kids?" Because they didn't get this way between midnight on their 18th birthdays and dawn of their first day of "being a man".

If people want Something Done AND there's hangups with fixing the gun issue, well, then we need to look at howcome so many parents are letting their fine young sons out of the house with their heads farked up like this. Who are REALLY doing the grooming they're all so scared about?
 
Flogirl
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But it was legal.....
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nimbull: Dad: "We love you son! I have fun under the bus!"

*Toss*


Something tells me that that would be the first time they said "We love you, son."

Just a hunch.
 
