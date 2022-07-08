 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR) Hero NPR wants to help you get an abortion   (npr.org) divider line
35
    More: Hero, Birth control, emergency contraception, Hormonal contraception, abortion pill, Emergency contraception, urgent need, emergency contraception options, reproductive health experts  
•       •       •

1096 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2022 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want the Submitter to understand the difference between contraception and abortion, but that looks like a Fallopian tube too far. There's a vas deferens between them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Somacandra: I want the Submitter to understand the difference between contraception and abortion, but that looks like a Fallopian tube too far. There's a vas deferens between them.


If you want them, I want to help you have both contraception and an abortion.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this about Steve Inskeep's interviewing?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice Polite Republicans haven't gone all in with the theocrats. Though I doubt they realize that Gilead won't tolerate public radio that isn't rank propaganda.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm prochoice but not proabortion
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NPR wants to help you get is an abortion

FTFY
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet. So...Free sex first?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's really the only sensible thing to do. If its done safely, therapeutically, there's no danger involved.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't like abortion?  Choose to not get one.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*it's

/ I blame copypasta
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All you have to do is answer two out of three questions on "Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me"
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Oh my. Interesting shapes on the packaging.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where can you buy emergency contraception?

i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I get a tote bag to haul the fetus around?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: I'm prochoice but not proabortion


I think that's were I'm at personally.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: I'm prochoice but not proabortion


I'm not pro-choice, I'm pro-abortion. Too many people in here already.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
probably a good idea, I don't think I'd be squeeze a baby out of my dong if my life depended on it, and it would in that situation.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The morning after pill is not an abortion medication. It prevents pregnancy by preventing egg release, fertilization or implantation within the first 72 hours of unprotected sex. There is no fetus within 72 hours of unprotected sex, ergo there can be no abortion.

That's a f*cked up headline.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I trust the people who are in the immediate situation to know what's best far more than I, or any legislative body, ever could.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rzrwiresunrise: There is no fetus within 72 hours



Right, just an embryo.
 
woodjf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JRoo: Sweet. So...Free sex first?


As opposed to.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MBooda: rzrwiresunrise: There is no fetus within 72 hours


Right, just an embryo.


You can't have an embryo without fertilization, the very thing MAP prevents.

Unless your trying to get into a terminology dick measuring contest, in which case, you should probably say zygote, the single cell created by the merging of sperm & egg, that could become an embryo & then a fetus.

Which is STILL prevented by MAP.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let's see here now, NPR helps me cook a meal, it helps me fix my car, it tells me reviews of books and movies and plays classical music too. Why not let them help me get an abortion?

I'm a guy, so it's going to be kind of difficult...
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Many advocates suggest women and all those who can get pregnant..."

What?!?! I'm pretty sure those are the same thing....
 
dywed88
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I want the Submitter to understand the difference between contraception and abortion, but that looks like a Fallopian tube too far. There's a vas deferens between them.


Unfortunately there will be plenty of laws passed in the coming months making them legally the same thing.

And other contraceptives won't be far behind.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JaCiNto: FTFA: "Many advocates suggest women and all those who can get pregnant..."

What?!?! I'm pretty sure those are the same thing....


There are plenty of men who can get pregnant & plenty of females who cannot, Dave.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Where can you buy emergency contraception?


Just wait until Mother's day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: trappedspirit: I'm prochoice but not proabortion

I'm not pro-choice, I'm pro-abortion. Too many people in here already.


Pro-abortion until age 23 works just fine for me.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NPR will speak in nice, quiet voices about how Madeline -- she requested her last name not be shared -- is crossing multiple state boundaries, hiding in culverts and old cement brickyards, in order to get to Vermont to refresh her birth control pills. They then throw over to a spritely discussion of Ted Cruz's new musical, "The Pedophile Diaries." Next on NPR, a pledge drive.
 
obl
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Even easier...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

woodjf: JRoo: Sweet. So...Free sex first?

As opposed to.


I mean, if you want me involved in an abortion you have to provide something to abort.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I want the Submitter to understand the difference between contraception and abortion, but that looks like a Fallopian tube too far. There's a vas deferens between them.


And maybe between reporting and promoting.
 
patrick767
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trollmitter's bullshiat headline should have been aborted.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.