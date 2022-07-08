 Skip to content
(NPR)   Polls show that most gun owners actually do favor reasonable restrictions on guns, but have been too utterly programmed by the GQP, MAGATism, and right-wing tough guy fetishism to actually allow anything to happen   (npr.org) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And what they fail to realize, is that at some point, restrictions will happen.  And those restrictions will be much more onerous than they if they had allowed incrementalism along the way.

Refusal to negotiate will only get you so far.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polls show that most gun owners actually do favor reasonable restrictions on guns...

In this case, just one poll, and "there were 445 Republicans interviewed, 389 independents and 183 Democrats. (Five people declined to answer.)"

Hmm, I wonder why they had so much distrust in the government.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As a gun owner, I'm in favor of restrictions that actually make logical sense. Banning AR-15s because they *look* like military weapons, while functioning the same as traditional ranch rifles that wouldn't be banned, is the wrong approach.

So, what WOULD help?
1. Red flag laws that cross local and federal barriers. The highland park kid would have been stopped if prior incidents had led to anything other than seizing a few knives.
2. Reporting channels  that will take warnings seriously.
3. Waiting periods. Might not cut down on the mass shootings, but may save quite a few lives from impulsive suicides or revenge.
4. Adequate mental health care in this country.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: As a gun owner, I'm in favor of restrictions that actually make logical sense. Banning AR-15s because they *look* like military weapons, while functioning the same as traditional ranch rifles that wouldn't be banned, is the wrong approach.

So, what WOULD help?
1. Red flag laws that cross local and federal barriers. The highland park kid would have been stopped if prior incidents had led to anything other than seizing a few knives.
2. Reporting channels  that will take warnings seriously.
3. Waiting periods. Might not cut down on the mass shootings, but may save quite a few lives from impulsive suicides or revenge.
4. Adequate mental health care in this country.


How about this.

A weapon.  Regardless of classification, barrel length, name, etc.  That can fire enough projectiles in 30 seconds to kill 7 people and injure another 30+ is not allowed to be owned by civilians.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Because we need a real gun safety and advocacy group that we can all join and advocate for change alongside non-gunowners.

It's the NRA/aligned with the gun companies who has done most of this and the GOP just poured gasoline on it just like abortion to lock in voters for life.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: As a gun owner, I'm in favor of restrictions that actually make logical sense. Banning AR-15s because they *look* like military weapons, while functioning the same as traditional ranch rifles that wouldn't be banned, is the wrong approach.

So, what WOULD help?
1. Red flag laws that cross local and federal barriers. The highland park kid would have been stopped if prior incidents had led to anything other than seizing a few knives.
2. Reporting channels  that will take warnings seriously.
3. Waiting periods. Might not cut down on the mass shootings, but may save quite a few lives from impulsive suicides or revenge.
4. Adequate mental health care in this country.


I keep hearing all these specifics on what should be done and then this blanket "we need to improve mental health".  Can you be a bit more specific on that?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

enry: Somaticasual: As a gun owner, I'm in favor of restrictions that actually make logical sense. Banning AR-15s because they *look* like military weapons, while functioning the same as traditional ranch rifles that wouldn't be banned, is the wrong approach.

So, what WOULD help?
1. Red flag laws that cross local and federal barriers. The highland park kid would have been stopped if prior incidents had led to anything other than seizing a few knives.
2. Reporting channels  that will take warnings seriously.
3. Waiting periods. Might not cut down on the mass shootings, but may save quite a few lives from impulsive suicides or revenge.
4. Adequate mental health care in this country.

I keep hearing all these specifics on what should be done and then this blanket "we need to improve mental health".  Can you be a bit more specific on that?


Sure.
1. Actual treatment instead of medicate-and-release. 
2. Longer involuntary hold times for patients in crisis. 
3. Centralized reporting or an accessible database intertwined with the firearms database that stops gun transactions for red flags
4. Mental health support for the kind of disenfranchised kids that start school shootings

You'll never stop the truly evil (lanza comes to mind), at least we can respond to the red flags and major warning signs.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Somaticasual: As a gun owner, I'm in favor of restrictions that actually make logical sense. Banning AR-15s because they *look* like military weapons, while functioning the same as traditional ranch rifles that wouldn't be banned, is the wrong approach.

So, what WOULD help?
1. Red flag laws that cross local and federal barriers. The highland park kid would have been stopped if prior incidents had led to anything other than seizing a few knives.
2. Reporting channels  that will take warnings seriously.
3. Waiting periods. Might not cut down on the mass shootings, but may save quite a few lives from impulsive suicides or revenge.
4. Adequate mental health care in this country.

How about this.

A weapon.  Regardless of classification, barrel length, name, etc.  That can fire enough projectiles in 30 seconds to kill 7 people and injure another 30+ is not allowed to be owned by civilians.


You've just described a glock pistol, ruger 10/22 (debatable on the killing power), even some pump shotguns based on the fire rate. Most modern firearms are semi-automatic - that's kindof my point. You either have to ban  all or none to make a difference. Banning black rifles because they *look* like an M-16 from the military isn't  the right approach.

Also, we could make far more of a difference in the total number of murders purely by banning handguns.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: BizarreMan: Somaticasual: As a gun owner, I'm in favor of restrictions that actually make logical sense. Banning AR-15s because they *look* like military weapons, while functioning the same as traditional ranch rifles that wouldn't be banned, is the wrong approach.

So, what WOULD help?
1. Red flag laws that cross local and federal barriers. The highland park kid would have been stopped if prior incidents had led to anything other than seizing a few knives.
2. Reporting channels  that will take warnings seriously.
3. Waiting periods. Might not cut down on the mass shootings, but may save quite a few lives from impulsive suicides or revenge.
4. Adequate mental health care in this country.

How about this.

A weapon.  Regardless of classification, barrel length, name, etc.  That can fire enough projectiles in 30 seconds to kill 7 people and injure another 30+ is not allowed to be owned by civilians.

You've just described a glock pistol, ruger 10/22 (debatable on the killing power), even some pump shotguns based on the fire rate. Most modern firearms are semi-automatic - that's kindof my point. You either have to ban  all or none to make a difference. Banning black rifles because they *look* like an M-16 from the military isn't  the right approach.


And your point?

Why do you think I put "regardless of classification" in there?  As soon as somebody mentions "assault weapons", or AR-Style, or whatever.  The gun lobby comes out and what-ifs the hell out of everything.  Pointing out that why are you banning X when Y is just as bad.

You want to reduce the amount of dead people, reduce the amount of killy flying things in the air.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

enry: 4. Adequate mental health care in this country.


Not answering for him, but adding my own piece.

Only way we have "adequate mental health care" is as a part of NATIONAL HEALTH CARE... because we're not just going to pay for one kind of health care and the meds that goes with it.

It's a bullsh*t buzzword to say... "We know we got problems, but just focus on those crazy ones..."

We won't get "adequate mental health care" until we have some kind of universal health care coverage... So, not f*cking likely.

I mean, they will steer the money to state mental health services or prison mental health services, but, chances are, they already committed a violent act, probably with a gun, before they ever see someone about mental health.

We're half-assing most of this because that's what we do as Americans. "What will impact me the least to do but people will think we did something." That should be on the f*cking flag and our currency.

But... that's just my feelings. heh... sorry.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
....and that's why they should all be imprisoned.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was a gun collector.  I love the history, engineering, the science behind why weapons work.   I had to stop going to gun shows and gun stores because 90% of gun people want to talk about one thing:  bizarre home invasion situations in which you need a .308 assault rifle with a 20 round mag.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: 4. Adequate mental health care in this country.


Agreed. Starting with the fact that wanting to own a gun is a huge mental health problem. Otherwise, you are attributing 40,000+ deaths from guns to entirely sane people.

The fundamental gun problem is not long guns of any kind; not a particular caliber or rate of fire or speed of reload or any of that other stuff that bogs down debate. The fundamental problem is that fact that so many Americans think that owning a gun is a good idea and will make them safe rather than, in reality, being used in a suicide, an accidental shooting of a friend or family member, domestic violence, escalating a fight that would otherwise be merely bruises to lethality, or in a moment of rage that lives with them forever.

Mass murders get the headlines, but in a typical year they are 1% of the gun deaths in America. (Even in a bad year like 2020 they didn't reach 1.5%). Nothing is going to change until America gets past this infantile idea that ordinary people should have guns in their home, and end the myth of the "responsible gun owners", because 99% of gun deaths are attributable to "responsible gun owners" being irresponsible.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Imagine if manufacturers of suicide booths owned the country.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For some reason, people in the USA keep complaining that there aren't enough gun restrictions/laws. Can somebody explain the gun purchasing process in the USA?

https://www.fbi.gov/services/cjis/nics
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: And what they fail to realize, is that at some point, restrictions will happen.  And those restrictions will be much more onerous than they if they had allowed incrementalism along the way.

Refusal to negotiate will only get you so far.


Riiiiiggggghhhht.  Because Socialist Commies aren't known for the give an inch take a mile approach.

Come on honey, just the tip.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It works.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Somaticasual: BizarreMan: Somaticasual: As a gun owner, I'm in favor of restrictions that actually make logical sense. Banning AR-15s because they *look* like military weapons, while functioning the same as traditional ranch rifles that wouldn't be banned, is the wrong approach.

So, what WOULD help?
1. Red flag laws that cross local and federal barriers. The highland park kid would have been stopped if prior incidents had led to anything other than seizing a few knives.
2. Reporting channels  that will take warnings seriously.
3. Waiting periods. Might not cut down on the mass shootings, but may save quite a few lives from impulsive suicides or revenge.
4. Adequate mental health care in this country.

How about this.

A weapon.  Regardless of classification, barrel length, name, etc.  That can fire enough projectiles in 30 seconds to kill 7 people and injure another 30+ is not allowed to be owned by civilians.

You've just described a glock pistol, ruger 10/22 (debatable on the killing power), even some pump shotguns based on the fire rate. Most modern firearms are semi-automatic - that's kindof my point. You either have to ban  all or none to make a difference. Banning black rifles because they *look* like an M-16 from the military isn't  the right approach.

And your point?

Why do you think I put "regardless of classification" in there?  As soon as somebody mentions "assault weapons", or AR-Style, or whatever.  The gun lobby comes out and what-ifs the hell out of everything.  Pointing out that why are you banning X when Y is just as bad.

You want to reduce the amount of dead people, reduce the amount of killy flying things in the air.


Fair enough - At least you're consistent in your message and goal. I think we both(all, hopefully) want less murder and zero mass shootings.
 
Creoena
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I was a gun collector.  I love the history, engineering, the science behind why weapons work.   I had to stop going to gun shows and gun stores because 90% of gun people want to talk about one thing:  bizarre home invasion situations in which you need a .308 assault rifle with a 20 round mag.


Something similar with me.  I've shot guns before but never owned one.  I was considering getting a gun so I went to some online forums and talked to some people I knew who had guns.  One of my biggest considerations was actually being faced with a home invasion situation and shooting/missing and having the bullet go into a neighbors house since I have houses all around me.  The universal response on the forums were "It doesn't matter if it goes into a neighbor's house and kills someone because you're keeping yourself safe!!!!".  Everyone I talked to who had guns revealed they had a lot more guns than they let on.  One had over 70 guns and had secret locations where they were stored all throughout the house and proudly explained how he was never more than 15 feet away from a gun in his house at any one time.  I concluded they were all crazy and chose not to buy one.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: And what they fail to realize, is that at some point, restrictions will happen.  And those restrictions will be much more onerous than they if they had allowed incrementalism along the way.

Refusal to negotiate will only get you so far.


Lots of precedents in the "Dry" vs "Wet" debates around prohibition that have a lot of parallels to the second amendment stuff. Ken Burns did a fantastic documentary on it, i recommend everyone see it. It echoes the point you're making BizarreMan; if you dont bend and give a little (the way the Drys just wouldnt) you risk losing the whole thing (which they eventually did).

Similarly, if the NRA and gun lobby would make gun availability on par with, say, getting a motorcycle license, did some federalization of the rules (so if you wanted a gun in chicago, which has strict gun rules, you cant just go into indiana, which doesnt, and buy), or whatever else common sense stuff there is out there, the risk becomes ever higher that the backlash would be way worse than those "restrictions".

However, given that the SCOTUS, and soon the Congress and afterwards the presidency are going to be filled with Right wing maniacs fascists and complete morons, its unlikely that would happen soon.

But back to subby (who's mom was great last night btw): i disagree, most of the gun owners i know are conspiracy theory lovin' nutbags with a very low knowledge of civics, a very high sense of entitlement, and a very bad sense of reality. YMMV though.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ban semi-auto firearms. Confiscate and reimburse their owners (but obviously not for all the tacticool shiat).

"Mental health" is a truly aggravating red herring. There are disturbed people everywhere! But only in the US can they easily shoot up an elementary school or church.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"We don't want to ban every gun"

BizarreMan:
How about this.

A weapon.  Regardless of classification, barrel length, name, etc.  That can fire enough projectiles in 30 seconds to kill 7 people and injure another 30+ is not allowed to be owned by civilians.

Wait, yes some people do.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
LOL

"Reasonable restrictions"
"Moderate gun ctrl measures"

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: You've just described a glock pistol, ruger 10/22 (debatable on the killing power), even some pump shotguns based on the fire rate. Most modern firearms are semi-automatic - that's kindof my point. You either have to ban all or none to make a difference. Banning black rifles because they *look* like an M-16 from the military isn't the right approach.


A coworker stated yesterday, regarding gun control...
"Anything with "AR" in the name should be on the ban list. Because, you know...that stands for 'assault rifle."

So, an AR-7?
https://www.henryusa.com/rifles/u-s-survival-ar-7/
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GreenSun: For some reason, people in the USA keep complaining that there aren't enough gun restrictions/laws. Can somebody explain the gun purchasing process in the USA?

https://www.fbi.gov/services/cjis/nics


You go to a gun store fill out a form and in an hour or less you get your gun.
NICS is a total joke, tons of stuff never gets reported and if it takes too long to come back you get the gun anyway.

If that seems like too much work, you use a private sale or a gun show. At the gun show you make a private purchase not from the FFL inventory. In this case there is no NICS check or any form to fill out at all. You just pay your money and take it home.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Somaticasual: As a gun owner, I'm in favor of restrictions that actually make logical sense. Banning AR-15s because they *look* like military weapons, while functioning the same as traditional ranch rifles that wouldn't be banned, is the wrong approach.

So, what WOULD help?
1. Red flag laws that cross local and federal barriers. The highland park kid would have been stopped if prior incidents had led to anything other than seizing a few knives.
2. Reporting channels  that will take warnings seriously.
3. Waiting periods. Might not cut down on the mass shootings, but may save quite a few lives from impulsive suicides or revenge.
4. Adequate mental health care in this country.

How about this.

A weapon.  Regardless of classification, barrel length, name, etc.  That can fire enough projectiles in 30 seconds to kill 7 people and injure another 30+ is not allowed to be owned by civilians.


This line of thinking is exactly why the majority of people won't budge.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: As a gun owner, I'm in favor of restrictions that actually make logical sense. Banning AR-15s because they *look* like military weapons, while functioning the same as traditional ranch rifles that wouldn't be banned, is the wrong approach.

So, what WOULD help?
1. Red flag laws that cross local and federal barriers. The highland park kid would have been stopped if prior incidents had led to anything other than seizing a few knives.
2. Reporting channels  that will take warnings seriously.
3. Waiting periods. Might not cut down on the mass shootings, but may save quite a few lives from impulsive suicides or revenge.
4. Adequate mental health care in this country.


Let's add some to the list:

5. Serialization requirement for all firearm frames (this is already coming, but only as an ATF rule, not law)
6. National database recording who owns what, and where
7. Storage requirements disallowing un-secured firearms when the owner is not present (you can have your unlocked nightstand sidearm, but only when you're in the room - must be locked away at all other times)
8. Reporting requirements for all misdemeanor arrests to the national firearms database, for review at any time regarding fitness of ownership (tripping Red Flag law)
9. Ownership/possession of an un-serialized frame shall be a felony, resulting in loss of ownership rights and minimum prison sentence of 5 years per frame
10. Manufacture of firearm frames without a manufacturer's license shall be outlawed entirely

Of course, then they would have to be enforced, which is another topic, but that's a start.

/gun owner
//even one of those scary black rifles
///well-aware that my suggestions are a pipe dream - a man can still dream though
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

the money is in the banana stand: BizarreMan: Somaticasual: As a gun owner, I'm in favor of restrictions that actually make logical sense. Banning AR-15s because they *look* like military weapons, while functioning the same as traditional ranch rifles that wouldn't be banned, is the wrong approach.

So, what WOULD help?
1. Red flag laws that cross local and federal barriers. The highland park kid would have been stopped if prior incidents had led to anything other than seizing a few knives.
2. Reporting channels  that will take warnings seriously.
3. Waiting periods. Might not cut down on the mass shootings, but may save quite a few lives from impulsive suicides or revenge.
4. Adequate mental health care in this country.

How about this.

A weapon.  Regardless of classification, barrel length, name, etc.  That can fire enough projectiles in 30 seconds to kill 7 people and injure another 30+ is not allowed to be owned by civilians.

This line of thinking is exactly why the majority of people won't budge.


They won't budge anyway, and misbehaving children need to have their toys confiscated.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I believe this.

No, wait, I don't believe this.

But, maaaybe...

Aw, hell, won't someone tell me what to believe?!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.