 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for July 8 is postulate, as in If I can't mail you early, I can always postulate   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
12
    More: Silly, Logic, Mathematical logic, Theorem, word postulate, Science, Axiom, Formal language, Mathematics  
•       •       •

145 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prostitutes, wher..ooooh
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't the postulate part of the male anatomy?
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can somebody out the Subby so I can block them?
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Remember, when you "postulate" you make a POS of Tula and Te.

wait...wat?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I heard a local political candidate say he wouldn't want to "exasterbate" a problem. Hence, "exasterbation" became part of my political lexicon.
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just got mine checked. Doc outside should have told ya.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Postulate....hmmm. It's the past tense verb form of a  pustule that won't go away and is corrupting the USPS.
Fark user imageView Full Size
(Louis DeJoy) Yes this mofo is somehow still retaining position
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought a postulate was a woman who was in training to become a nun...

/But, maybe I watch too many "naughty nun" movies...
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
what? you're thinking of laying down?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A postulate Is just a theory that hasn't been tested

/The internet is full of them, because nobody tests these days.

What's different is they get treated like tested theory's and even laws in many circles, possibly the Supreme Court.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.