Helpful hints on how to travel as a diplomat this summer. Just be cautious around gold fringed flags
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So... no rejoinder?
 
skippy.fluff
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Cray-cray" seems like enough explication to me.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
These people are so farking stupid. It boggles the mind.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
AM I BEING DETAINED?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Q-nut who runs the little rural store by my house just explained to my wife how she's reading a book which instructs her that all she had to do is send the correct paperwork to the United States government and they will send her 1 million dollars she's "owed."

Sucker doesn't begin to cover it.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We once had a sovcit who would sign his filings using his thumbprint using what appeared to be blood as ink.

These people are seriously unwell.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"comply or we'll sue you" before the recipient has even done or said anything to you is a bold strategy to take with law enforcement.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
(I'm also not sure you can reach the county sheriff by contacting the Las Vegas Metro Police Department)

LVMPD is a combined city/county law enforcement agency. The sheriff is elected and law enforcement for the entire county is under their control.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: These people are seriously unwell.


It's not that they are unwell, they just don't want to follow the laws for the country they are currently living in.

I like the videos of when they are in court, and then go to jail.  Why better than watching Russian dash cam vids when I'm bored.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You know what
Just shoot them

I'm out of fks to give
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

baka-san: You know what
Just shoot them

I'm out of fks to give


Now now now, that's not the way things are done. According to our laws, we should let ICE detain them, put them in a filthy cage for a while, and then have them deported to some random country with nothing but the clothes on their back
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why are they using a template? Shouldn't any hastily scribbled document be treated as a diplomatic item?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: These people are so farking stupid. It boggles the mind.


No kidding. Using Twitter as a blog and/or journalism platform is beyond stupid.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: The Q-nut who runs the little rural store by my house just explained to my wife how she's reading a book which instructs her that all she had to do is send the correct paperwork to the United States government and they will send her 1 million dollars she's "owed."

Sucker doesn't begin to cover it.


Well the preacher kept right on saying that all I had to do was send
Ten dollars to the church of the Sacred Bleeding Heart Of Jesus
Located somewhere in Los Angeles, California
And next week they'd say my prayer on the radio
And all my dreams would come true
So I did, the next week, I got a prayer with a girl
Well, you know what kind of eyes she got
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I used to work with a woman who would look up big words in the dictionary and then use them in conversation (often incorrectly) thinking it would impress people. Sovereign A-holes are the same way. They throw around legalize thinking it will impress people enough that they will believe them.

On a side note, it is a shame that they do not flag this guy and pull him over all the time.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baka-san: You know what
Just shoot them

I'm out of fks to give


They aren't the WORST people on the planet. I mean, there's a lot of overlap. But they certainly are the most exhausting people on the planet.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: The Q-nut who runs the little rural store by my house just explained to my wife how she's reading a book which instructs her that all she had to do is send the correct paperwork to the United States government and they will send her 1 million dollars she's "owed."

Sucker doesn't begin to cover it.


You should have told him it is actually $4 million and that the book is lying to her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mock26: They throw around legalize thinking it will impress people enough that they will believe them.


Not only that, but they do it for so long...keep repeating themselves hoping the cop is going to get tired of hearing them and eventually let them go on "traveling".
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: giantmeteor: These people are so farking stupid. It boggles the mind.

No kidding. Using Twitter as a blog and/or journalism platform is beyond stupid.


You jest, but Twitter originally billed it's service as "micro-blogging". And the use of it by professional writers and journalists is one of the few worthwhile uses of that platform I can think of. In fact, if it was limited solely to professional writers and journalists, it would make a more positive impact on society than it presently does
 
noitsnot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mock26: I used to work with a woman who would look up big words in the dictionary and then use them in conversation (often incorrectly) thinking it would impress people. Sovereign A-holes are the same way. They throw around legalize thinking it will impress people enough that they will believe them.

On a side note, it is a shame that they do not flag this guy and pull him over all the time.


Some people actually try to learn a new word from the dictionary every day/week as a legitimate form of self-improvement.

Some people are just snide dicks when others don't get things exactly right the first time.

It's a diverse world.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mock26: On a side note, it is a shame that they do not flag this guy and pull him over all the time.


Two cops in a patrol car spots one...

Cop 1: Oh crap, did you see that? He just crossed the yellow line, let's pull him over.
Cop 2: His tag comes up on DMV records, that he's a Sovreign Citizen.
Cop 1: Wanna get lunch instead? I don't feel like hearing him rant.
Cop 2: Yeah, lets get some Taco Bell.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Russ1642: giantmeteor: These people are so farking stupid. It boggles the mind.

No kidding. Using Twitter as a blog and/or journalism platform is beyond stupid.

You jest, but Twitter originally billed it's service as "micro-blogging". And the use of it by professional writers and journalists is one of the few worthwhile uses of that platform I can think of. In fact, if it was limited solely to professional writers and journalists, it would make a more positive impact on society than it presently does


If it were limited to cats it would have a more positive impact on society than it presently does.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When I worked for the court we had this salty old District Court judge.  He did not appreciate any shenanigans whatsoever in his court.  He just wanted to get the business at hand finished.

So we had a sovereign citizen in for an appeal of a speeding ticket.

Dumbass got about 30 seconds into his presumably 15 minute soliloquy to begin his appeal and the judge held him in contempt.  1 day in jail (which actually is just a book and release but still quite the pain in the ass)

Dude comes back and had a totally different attitude.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: We once had a sovcit who would sign his filings using his thumbprint using what appeared to be blood as ink.



Had a SovCit in a real estate transaction recently who signed his name and then surrounded his signature with a bunch of groups of numbers that he claimed indicated that it was signed "under duress" and would keep him from being bound by the terms of what he'd just signed. He also brought his own notary with him, and two other people to sign as "witnesses" to documents that did not require witnesses.

Even though it was utter nonsense I told him either sign without all the mystical hoo-hah or get out of my office. Life's too short to get bogged down in other people's mental aberrations.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Russ1642: giantmeteor: These people are so farking stupid. It boggles the mind.

No kidding. Using Twitter as a blog and/or journalism platform is beyond stupid.

You jest, but Twitter originally billed it's service as "micro-blogging".


Sure, but Twitter's character limit was intended to make you limit the length of your microblog, not post your regular blog one sentence at a time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: He also brought his own notary with him


So for someone who doesn't believe in laws, they hire a notary?

Isn't it great to pick and choose what laws and procedures work best for oneself?

geez....
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: baka-san: You know what
Just shoot them

I'm out of fks to give

Now now now, that's not the way things are done. According to our laws, we should let ICE detain them, put them in a filthy cage for a while, and then have them deported to some random country with nothing but the clothes on their back


unfortunately, you can only deport people to countries willing to claim them.

...so they'll live ICE detention indefinitely, like Tom Hanks in The Terminal, except, you know, prison.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The Exit Stencilist: Russ1642: giantmeteor: These people are so farking stupid. It boggles the mind.

No kidding. Using Twitter as a blog and/or journalism platform is beyond stupid.

You jest, but Twitter originally billed it's service as "micro-blogging". And the use of it by professional writers and journalists is one of the few worthwhile uses of that platform I can think of. In fact, if it was limited solely to professional writers and journalists, it would make a more positive impact on society than it presently does

If it were limited to cats it would have a more positive impact on society than it presently does.


Yeah, but at the time, cats were Youtube's racket. So logically, they went with shiatposting instead
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Yeah, but at the time, cats were...


...hiding in ceilings...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: The Exit Stencilist: baka-san: You know what
Just shoot them

I'm out of fks to give

Now now now, that's not the way things are done. According to our laws, we should let ICE detain them, put them in a filthy cage for a while, and then have them deported to some random country with nothing but the clothes on their back

unfortunately, you can only deport people to countries willing to claim them.

...so they'll live ICE detention indefinitely, like Tom Hanks in The Terminal, except, you know, prison.


You can think that, but you'd be wrong
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: giantmeteor: These people are so farking stupid. It boggles the mind.

No kidding. Using Twitter as a blog and/or journalism platform is beyond stupid.


It's not paywalled, so that makes it a very valid option to reach the eyes of readers.
It's also why we get so many Twitter links on fark.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ask not for whom the flag fringes.
 
