(CNN)   Day 135 of WW3: Over forty Donbas towns/villages under attack in last 24 hours in Donetsk region. Putin issues warning, saying war could drag on until "last Ukrainian is left standing." It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Technical (preferences) question: IYHO, which of the above columns/sections are extraneous and should be hidden, and why? And which sections should be expanded, and why? (For example, the thought occurred to me that seeing more than four days of daily activity, with high items highlighted, would be interesting.) Keep in mind that the more columns, the smaller the image and the individual numbers.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x246]



I guess that the sudden increase of the first four numbers are Russian costs of invading the Donbas region?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is out of cash and out of friends and he'll be lucky to last the summer if he keeps it up.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These quotes from the G20 meeting are delicious.

https://twitter.com/TpyxaNews/status/1545358817772306433?t=XJyKyWJxPrm2cacarCOJfw&s=19
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin's made some interesting comments lately.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UA is putting up some good tank kill numbers today.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well those are pretty big numbers today eh
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One of the many kidnapped people was released recently


Vladyslav Buriak, 16-year-old son of head of Zaporizhzhia Administration was released from Russian captivity

On April 8, boy was kidnapped at Russian checkpoint when he attempted to escape from occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Save Vlad Buryk campaign page reported
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 8, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nexta is in a mood today


Advisor to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Mikhail Podolyak, commented on the bunker Fuhrer's statement that #Russia had not even begun to fight in #Ukraine. https://t.co/2CQTluNrPp
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 8, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm not as angry about it as this guy but c'mon Germany


The German Minister of Defence puts forward a very incoherent position about Ukraine's use of the Flakpanzer Gepard: it can be deployed to protect infrastructure but not against Russian military platforms on the battlefield. Ridiculous and disingenuous. https://t.co/0jUtSH7DPS
- Alexander Lanoszka (@ALanoszka) July 8, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Russian law maker gets 7 years for anti war statements
https://www.rferl.org/a/russian-court-sentences-lawmaker-seven-years-prison/31934712.html
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Russia being Russia again



Occupied Severodonetsk is on the brink of a humanitarian disaster

Up to 80 percent of residential buildings in the city have been destroyed, there is no water, gas or electricity. Occupiers are looting surviving apartments," Head of Luhansk military administration, Serhiy Hayday pic.twitter.com/7EhkpbEefN
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 8, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This one's not directly Ukraine related, I hope, but it's pretty big news anyway on the Russian military front



***BREAKING***

Russian Navy submarine Belgorod, the largest sub built for 40 years and second only to the famous TYPHOON class (ref https://t.co/upHZRD6QuK) was commissioned today

Now in service with #Russian Navy

This will be armed with Poseidon and also spy subs. pic.twitter.com/xHBd2fX5zP
- H I Sutton (@CovertShores) July 8, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Some context here is that Ukraine had been building defences towards where the russians are heading for I think two months now


⚡General Staff: Russia advancing towards Bakhmut, Siversk.

Ukraine's General Staff said on July 8 that Russian forces are advancing in the direction of the villages of Vesela Dolyna and Spirne near the towns of Bakhmut and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 8, 2022
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harlee: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x246]


I guess that the sudden increase of the first four numbers are Russian costs of invading the Donbas region?


That's a bad day.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One of the frigates got within 50 feet of blowing itself up.


Video from July 4 of a Russian Project 11356 frigate launching Kalibr cruise missiles. https://t.co/iczMNNWsDu pic.twitter.com/HZvFa0wGCl
- Rob Lee (@RALee85) July 7, 2022


First missile fails and falls into the water pic.twitter.com/4AH47f2htf
- H I Sutton (@CovertShores) July 7, 2022
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is where it get very, very tricky...

The Russians know their weakness is exposing themselves to extended movements... if they stick to smaller movements with more concentration and coordination of their forces... They'll just keep slowly battering away.

Russians probably want a buffer outside these areas to keep the artillery barrages to a minimum... Just hope the Ukrainians keep up their usual tenacity and make them pay for every inch.

We absolutely must keep up the weapons, ammo and tech support.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A good thread on the Russian supply chain from a few days ago (may be a repeat), by Thomas C Theiner: https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1544495879884886017.html (full version at https://twitter.com/noclador/status/1544495879884886017 )

TIL: They've been filling ammo storage locations in Ukraine since 2014.

To me, that implies the supplies getting to the Russian front lines are probably not getting replenished nearly as fast as they are being consumed.  That makes these great targets as there may not be new supplies arriving regularly from Russia: Disrupt either the railways will stop new supplies.  Destroy the storage and it falls apart quickly (even if you have the railroad but no storage it is very bad).
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh god I agree with Lindsey Graham
*shudder*


🇺🇸 US Senators Lindsey Grammy and Richard Blumenthal announced the need to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles in the HIMARS MLRS.
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) July 8, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That t62 from the other day that was hit with the drone bomb was actually destroyed.
Vid of it slowly burning.


The T-62M MBT recorded as damaged a few days ago can now be changed to destroyed. https://t.co/Y1RedYhhc0
- Oryx (@oryxspioenkop) July 8, 2022
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thank you brave Oreos of Fark for the heroic work you do.
The entire world would be lost if not for your expert analysis.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Thank you brave Oreos of Fark for the heroic work you do.
The entire world would be lost if not for your expert analysis.


They're black people who are white on the inside?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: MillionDollarMo: Thank you brave Oreos of Fark for the heroic work you do.
The entire world would be lost if not for your expert analysis.

They're black people who are white on the inside?


You mean like Don "No Soul" Simmons?

politico.comView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Destroy the storage and it falls apart quickly


....and we get some great BOOM footage.
 
Alebak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've heard a lot of "RUSSIAS GONNA RUN OUT OF EQUIPMENT AND DUDES SOON" over the course of this nightmare, and I'm wondering how close they are to that actually happening, or if it's just something we're telling ourselves.

Pictures of shiatty "conscripted" vans with Zs on the side aside, what tangible signs of that do we actually have?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Tyrone Slothrop: MillionDollarMo: Thank you brave Oreos of Fark for the heroic work you do.
The entire world would be lost if not for your expert analysis.

They're black people who are white on the inside?

You mean like Don "No Soul" Simmons?

[politico.com image 630x420]


Ooopsie, wrong picture.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Belgians reopening their embassy


⚡Belgian embassy to reopen in Kyiv, send new ambassador.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on July 7 that the country would reopen its embassy in Kyiv on July 11 and send a new ambassador, Peter Van De Velde, to represent Belgium in Ukraine, Euractiv reported.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 8, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Tyrone Slothrop: MillionDollarMo: Thank you brave Oreos of Fark for the heroic work you do.
The entire world would be lost if not for your expert analysis.

They're black people who are white on the inside?

You mean like Don "No Soul" Simmons?

[politico.com image 630x420]


is it though?
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: TommyDeuce: Tyrone Slothrop: MillionDollarMo: Thank you brave Oreos of Fark for the heroic work you do.
The entire world would be lost if not for your expert analysis.

They're black people who are white on the inside?

You mean like Don "No Soul" Simmons?

[politico.com image 630x420]

Ooopsie, wrong picture.


It works
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: This is where it get very, very tricky...

The Russians know their weakness is exposing themselves to extended movements... if they stick to smaller movements with more concentration and coordination of their forces... They'll just keep slowly battering away.

Russians probably want a buffer outside these areas to keep the artillery barrages to a minimum... Just hope the Ukrainians keep up their usual tenacity and make them pay for every inch.

We absolutely must keep up the weapons, ammo and tech support.


Those Russian ammo dumps seem rather endangered.  Curious if RU can still concentrate artillery without concentrating ammo.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alebak: I've heard a lot of "RUSSIAS GONNA RUN OUT OF EQUIPMENT AND DUDES SOON" over the course of this nightmare, and I'm wondering how close they are to that actually happening, or if it's just something we're telling ourselves.

Pictures of shiatty "conscripted" vans with Zs on the side aside, what tangible signs of that do we actually have?


well "soon", older model guns being shipped out, older model tanks, borrowing equipment from Belarus because their own reserves are running dry, and the operational pause they announced yesterday are the more tangible effects.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm almost surprised lavrov showed up in the first place.
Reporters were even directly asking him why they invaded Ukraine etc too


⚡Der Spiegel: Lavrov leaves G20 ministers meeting early.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov left the meeting in Bali immediately after his speech, according to sources in the delegation, Der Spiegel reports. He also ignored questions from German FM Annalena Baerbock.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) July 8, 2022
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And Ukraine still has not bagged that fat general yet and they were doing so well with killing them.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

groppet: And Ukraine still has not bagged that fat general yet and they were doing so well with killing them.


the extra gravity throws off the artillery calculations
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When Ukraine finally kills the fat general I hope they render him down for diesel  fuel.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Juc: I'm not as angry about it as this guy but c'mon Germany


The German Minister of Defence puts forward a very incoherent position about Ukraine's use of the Flakpanzer Gepard: it can be deployed to protect infrastructure but not against Russian military platforms on the battlefield. Ridiculous and disingenuous. https://t.co/0jUtSH7DPS
- Alexander Lanoszka (@ALanoszka) July 8, 2022


i.imgflip.comView Full Size

Is he really wrong tho?

The Gepard is pretty obsolete at this point. Its basically the Bundeswehr's Shilka, designed to protect armored columns from air attack. I would think the gepard wouldnt be very effective against the missiles the orcs are shooting. And since the orc aviation is staying WELL out of harms way and shooting missiles into UA from over the border, the Gepards wont have too many targets, yet will consume fuel and personnel and so on...

Its also too thin skinned to be used as an infantry support vehicle so its use case, as i can see too, is kind of that: it could be a good sentry protecting airfields or bridges or something from manned air attack but that's not going to happen too much.

I'm sure the UA forces would love to have them, but i doubt the system would be anywhere near as valuable to their war effort as the missile and arty systems they're getting now.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

ugly little spud aint it
 
