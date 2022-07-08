 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oddity Central)   The Second Coming of Jesus still not coming for dozens awaiting him in church for several months. Will follow up with the Follow Up tag in a few more months when they wait for the Rapture again   (odditycentral.com) divider line
16
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

219 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2022 at 8:20 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rookies...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeshua ben Pantera is not coming to save you.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You get raptured by shooting yourself in the head.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do you only get taken up in the rapture if you are in the basement of a church?   I'm pretty sure you can be anywhere.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jesus came, then rolled over and went to sleep. He's not a young guy anymore.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To come again he would have to have existed in the first place.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The 2nd Coming was supposed to happen during the lifetime of Jesus' contemporaries. And the Rapture was invented out of whole cloth in the 1800s.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This being a duplicate makes the headline even funnier.

/Altogether.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hate to commercialize the comments but I do offer a full line of rapture insurance. For just a few dollars a month you can have peace of mind knowing your pets are safe and loved. Worried about a loved one who might have strayed, we have a plan for that.

Our staff is clean, professional and 100% certified sinners so they well still be here when you are taken body and soul.

/We close early on Fridays to keep the sinner status current
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These people don't read their own damn Bible.

"this generation will not pass away until all these things take place."

Jesus was supposed to have returned within the lives of his own disciples. Clearly that did not happen.

But then, the whole story of Jesus is a parable made up/borrowed from other cultures by Saul of Tarsus when he was going mad in the desert, some 30+ years after he alleged Christ was to have died on the cross. There's no non-Biblical historical record or reference to Jesus of Nazareth, despite the ruckus he caused, outside of a few apocryphal mentions decades later.

So the bottom line is that the Cult of Christ, which was formed from a morality tale and is chock full of inconsistencies because of it, has had a couple thousand years to not only lose the original messaging, but warp that message into whatever twisted crap the current "prophet" or "pastor" or "minister" or "reverend" wants it to be to serve his/her own (usually selfish and bigoted) agenda. Christ worship has killed more people than it saved. It has doomed more people than it has rescued. It has dragged civilization down again and again and again, just as it's doing right now in America where our Supreme Court-- which is not supposed to be influenced by or basing decisions on any religion-- is bowing to Christofascism and guaranteeing that countless women will die, and soon they'll be endorsing actions that lead to the deaths of LGBTQ+ people, and eventually-- if given free reign to do so-- non-Christians will be part of that "enemy" collection who have lost their civil rights.

I harp on Nazis/white nationalism via conservativism being the big problem in this country, but really if you dig deeper the true cause of white nationalism and pretty much ALL oppressive bullshiat in this country is Evangelical Christianity.

I saw Thor: Love & Thunder yesterday, and my main gripe was there wasn't enough god-butchering by the god-butcher. I say this world would be a lot happier if we killed our gods and paid more attention to each other, the Earth, and the universe itself.

Organized religion is the worst disease humanity has incubated.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Every second spent worrying about the afterlife is a second wasted not enjoying the presentlife.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.