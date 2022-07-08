 Skip to content
(BBC)   Abe takes unfortunate final step in his recreation of Lincoln   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
wxboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't know if this was mentioned in the initial thread, but the perpetrator was ex-Self Defence Force (Navy), and it has been reported here that he apparently had some dissatisfaction with Abe that were NOT related to his politics.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, shiat.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Should say it was dissatisfaction not related to his political principles.

Which still leaves me wondering what hell his motive was.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just saw the pictures of him being taken off the helicopter with his face and head covered.
That was the clue. You don't cover a live patients face.
What the fark is it with assassination in Japan?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Other than that, how did you like the speech, Mrs Abe?
 
Sail Hatan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
RIP Abe
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He wasn't Able to stay alive.

/got nothing.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, shiat.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He was dead on scene.  Very few people survive a traumatic cardiac arrest.

/Never seen it in 19 years of EMS
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well fark. Every minority group in Japan is going to suffer now even if the man is shown to be a Right Wing Yamato Japanese.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The funeral is going to be a security nightmare
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Abe seeing ya, Shinzo
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mass Hari Kari by his security force next?
 
drxym
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As he was an ultra right nationalist I'm sure his followers will take his death well.
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm so sad to hear this.

He was a was a good prime minister and leader. RIP
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
WTF.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There are no jokes I could make in good taste.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: Should say it was dissatisfaction not related to his political principles.

Which still leaves me wondering what hell his motive was.


Probably disgust with Abe's terrible shoes.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: The funeral is going to be a security nightmare


Who's going to walk up and shoot a corpse in broad daylight, though?
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wasn't Kennedy shot in a Lincoln? It always comes back to Lincoln.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What an absolute tragedy.  Assassination in Postwar Japan?  This was unthinkable up until the moment it happened.  The last political assassination in Japan was what, in the 1950s?  When the Communist leader got stabbed to death with a sword.

What a horrible specter of the 1930s to rise up.
 
phed
‘’ now  
Got to watch a little of the NHK coverage last night. And two take aways:

Americans complain about media coverage if news like this, how they just say the same thing over and over. The poor NHK translator was literally repeating herself. It might have been a language barrier thing but it seemed like she just said the same sentences over and over.

Engrish is real  There were a lot of "l"s replaced with "r"s. She repeatedly said "porice".
 
