 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   "Who cares if Miami is six metres underwater in 100 years?" asked Stuart Kirk, who was HSBC's global head of responsible investing, but now has plenty of time to update his LinkedIn   (bbc.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, Finance, Investment, bank's global head, Stuart Kirk, English-language films, Financial services, Mr Kirk's speech, chief executive Noel Quinn  
•       •       •

488 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2022 at 11:20 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HSBC has always been scum. Money laundering, helping dictators and criminals finance wars, tax fraud, etc, etc, etc. The list of their controversies and scandals could fill a library.
So for HSBCs "Global Head of Responsible Investing" to say that is no surprise. He's not being fired for believing that, he's being fired for saying it out loud.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lesson learned here is it's best to avoid controversial and divisive topics when it comes to work.
 
Creoena
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Who cares if Miami is six metres underwater in 100 years?"

Sounds like an improvement.  What a farking hole.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I concur. It's well within the capabilities of inbred Floridia Man to evolve gills in 8 generations of cousin farking.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He makes at least one salient point. I certainly don't care if Miami is underwater in 100 years or sooner.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
LOL he's a wittle snowflake and blamed cancel culture.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like Fark.  Who cares if the planet is burning down, I'm a banker who's always going to end up on top!  This shiat doesn't concern me!
After all, we kind of invented slash and burn consumerism.  Nice work, dicks.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cancel culture is when I face consequences for being atrocious at my job.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Isn't the whole Florida peninsula basically five millimeters above sea level?

It looks 99.9% submerged from the air, although I realize that doesn't necessarily mean anything.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I can take or leave Miami.  I would regret losing Venice.
 
Lexx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I translated his speech to "my clients' financial interests are not served by environmentally sustainable investing.  They won't be alive in 30 years so who gives a shiat what the planet looks like then?"
 
maxheck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Sounds like Fark.  Who cares if the planet is burning down, I'm a banker who's always going to end up on top!  This shiat doesn't concern me!
After all, we kind of invented slash and burn consumerism.  Nice work, dicks.


Everyone believes they will be the badass with a shotgun when the zombie apocalypse happens.

Those people will be the potato-chips of brains.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Assholes always advertise,"film at 11.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Who cares, indeed
 
starsrift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Lesson learned here is it's best to avoid controversial and divisive topics when it comes to work.


I dunno about that. If my office can't handle me putting pineapple on pizza, it's probably a good thing to find out sooner rather than later.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Isn't the whole Florida peninsula basically five millimeters above sea level?

It looks 99.9% submerged from the air, although I realize that doesn't necessarily mean anything.


Pretty much.

Miami already has what they call "neighborhood flooding." Its part of the weather report on the evening news.

In some places after rain and at high tide water just backs up through the drainage systems, into the streets and up the driveways.

it wont take 100 years.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mr Kirk also announced he had been gathering a "crack group of like-minded individuals" to deliver "what is arguably the greatest sustainable investment idea ever conceived".

Grift inbound. He's already got his marks lined up.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dudebro gets fired for being idiot dudebro, I'll shed not a tear. All the quotes in yhe article paint a picture of what a dudebro this dudebro is, and if he doesn't have the sense to make comments appropriate to his job title, why should anyone trust him?
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The people of Florida don't seem to give a shiat.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.