 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifehacker)   Starting July 16, the Suicide Prevention Hotline in the US gets a new number, 988, easier to remember than 1-800-273-8255, and far easier to remember than the proposed 0118-999-881-999-119-7253   (lifehacker.com) divider line
8
    More: PSA, Telephone, The Washington Post, Crisis hotline, Need, WANT, Washington Post, Suicide prevention, Mental disorder  
•       •       •

32 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jul 2022 at 8:30 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The IT Crowd - Series 1 - Episode 2: New emergency number
Youtube HWc3WY3fuZU
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why not just make it 1?

Just dial 1.
 
phedex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FREAK PHONE - 1900-490-FREAK - 2 Ads - High quality - 80's MTV
Youtube kq97QAYDDoI


I think this number is available again.  I can't ever forget it.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why not just make it 1?

Just dial 1.


Metallica: One (Official Music Video)
Youtube WM8bTdBs-cw
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
First, your call will be routed to one of the 200 crisis centers that make up the network. (They use the area code of the phone you are calling from to connect you to a center that is near you.)

Yeah... I've had the same number/area code on my cell for the past 15 years, despite only living in that area for maybe 5.  My work phone has a Texas area code, despite me never living in Texas.  Don't have a land line.

Is it really a great idea to base it off area code?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
988-2300?
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've had a bit of a tumble!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
867-5309 would be a good number too.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.